Africa today: Oscar Pistorius' appeal bid dismissed

Death sentence for Somali major who killed navy commander
Somali's National Army Court has upheld the death sentence for Major Abdinassir Hosh, who stands accused of killing the deputy commander of the Somali Navy, Said Adan Yussuf, the Somali news site Goobjoog reports.
Yusuf was shot and killed in the Somali capital of Mogadishu in January and a month later, Mr Hosh was sentenced to death by firing squad for the crime, Goobjoog adds.
Mr Hosh subsequently appealed the decision but was overruled today.
Darfur refugee camp closes after more than a decade
The last refugees still in a camp in Darfur, western Sudan are returning home today as the site closes.
The UN has tweeted pictures from the refugee camp in Mukjar, 190km southwest of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur:
People from Chad sought refuge in Darfur over a decade ago despite Darfur having its own humanitarian crisis.
In 2006, fighting between government and rebel forces escalated after President Idriss Deby decided to amend the Chadian constitution to run for a third term.
An estimated 20,000 people fled conflict in Chad and sought refuge in Darfur, Irin news reported at the time.
Six killed in Virunga National Park
Five rangers and their driver have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Virunga National Park, AFP news agency reports.
The park, which is famous for being home to gorillas and other endangered species, is Africa's oldest and was established in 1925.
A spokesman for Virunga, Joel Malembe, told AFP that the rangers were ambushed while driving near the Ugandan border.
The team's leader survived, though he was wounded in the attack.
Virunga spans 7,800 kilometres (3,011 miles) and runs along the border with Uganda and Rwanda.
Lions, elephants and hippos share the site with the gorillas but they come under frequent threat from poachers.
Marathon runners crowd Sahara desert
Runners in the annual Marathon des Sables are making the Sahara desert decidedly crowded, as these pictures from southern Morocco show.
Competitors are taking part in stage two of the famous race.
It is a six-day, 250km (155-mile) run through the Sahara described as the toughest race of its kind.
Moroccan athlete Mohamed El Morabity won the first stage of the race yesterday, reports Morocco World News.
But he lost the second stage to his older brother Rachid who has won five times.
ANC 'unaware of anti-Ramaphosa plot'
South Africa's Africa National Congress (ANC) party says it's unaware of a plot to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa in next year's elections, Eyewitness News reports.
The story was first reported by the Sunday Times, which said supporters of former President Jacob Zuma were planning to push Mr Ramaphosa out of office in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, the ANC's spokesman Pule Mabe denied that there were any rifts in the party. "From where we're sitting, we're not aware of any plot like that and... the entirety of the organisation is united on the task that’s already been outlined to be the focus of this new leadership, which includes unity of renewal.”
The Sunday Times had said that the pro-Zuma group planned to split their votes by supporting the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal province, but voting for another party in the national ballot.
The candidate standing in KwaZulu-Natal province is Sihle Zikalala, a Zuma ally.
Apartheid spy: We tried to destroy Winnie's reputation
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News, Johannesburg
A former spy has spoken out about how his agency spread fake news about Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with the hope to discredit the entire ANC movement.
The admission comes nearly a week after her death.
Paul Erasmus, who was an operative for a unit called Stratcom, said Madikizela-Mandela was the target of the apartheid government's most concentrated propaganda campaign.
He said the unit spread false news about Madikizela-Mandela through media houses who were on their payroll.
Mr Erasmus added that Stratcom embedded agents in the Mandela Football club, a group of young men Madikizela-Mandela trusted with her life.
The football club was later implicated in a series of assaults and the murder of 14-year-old Stompie Seipie, a young activist who was believed to have been an apartheid spy at the time.
Madikizela-Mandela, who had repeatedly denied any wrong-doing, was found guilty of playing a role in the assault of the young activist but not of his murder.
Oscar Pistorius' appeal bid dismissed
South Africa's constitutional court has dismissed a bid by the paralympian Oscar Pistorius to appeal against his 13-year murder sentence, Times LIVE reports.
Pretoria's High Court had sentenced the athlete to six years in prison in 2016, but this was increased to 13 years and five months last year.
It was this final decision that Pistorius wanted to contest.
He stands charged with the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.
Pistorius continues to maintain his innocence.
Tunisia's religious minister backs inheritance equality
Tunisia's religious affairs ministry has said it supports the government's plan to give women equal inheritance rights, Shems FM radio reports.
Religious Affairs Minister Ahmed Adhoum said his department backed the government, which has angered other religious clerics.
Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi announced the inheritance changes on 6 April, meeting a promise he made last year to improve women's rights
In 2017, the president promised to improve the inheritance laws and allow women to marry non-Muslim foreigners.
Namibia president denies corruption
Namibian President Hage Geingob has denied corruption accusations stemming from a French investigation, AFP news agency reports.
The investigation is looking into the purchase of Canadian mining company Uramin by French nuclear giant Areva.
Areva group spent 1.8bn euros ($2.2bn; £1.6bn) to buy Uramin and its uranium mines in Namibia, South Africa and Central African Republic.
But the investment turned into a financial disaster and French investigators launched an investigation into the deal.
Sources close to the French inquiry have told AFP that investigators are looking into monthly transfers of $10,000 to Mr Geingob made between 2008 and 2009.
But the lawyer for Mr Geingob told AFP that he is "not implicated" in the investigation.
Mr Geingob's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, added in the letter that the sums were paid to Geingob for "advisory work at Uramin" undertaken before his appointment as commerce and industry minister in 2008.
South Sudan ex army chief forms rebel movement
Tomi Oladipo
BBC Africa security correspondent
South Sudan’s former army chief Paul Malong has formed a new rebel movement.
Mr Malong fell out with President Salva Kiir last year and was sacked from his post in May 2017.
He was then held under house arrest for six months.
Despite this, he remains one of South Sudan’s most powerful men – with influence in the military, politics and business.
He is accusing President Kiir and those around him of massive corruption and leading the nation to bankruptcy.
Mr Malong says he intends to bring South Sudan’s security crisis under control and steer the country towards democracy and development.
He wants to join in the next round of talks between the government and opposition, which will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia later this month.
However, he’s making these statements while also announcing a rebel movement.
It’s these ambitions that the government feared last year when it placed him under house arrest, accusing him of planning to mobilise militants for a rebellion.
The UN has also accused Mr Malong of coordinating ethnically-motivated attacks against civilians during South Sudan’s 2013 civil war.
Mali investigate Fulani killings
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
Mali's defence minister has ordered an investigation into the alleged execution of 14 civilians last week by soldiers of the national army.
Defence Minister Tiena Coulibaly has promised to investigate conflicting reports from the military and the victims' families about how the deaths occurred.
The army says 14 terrorist suspects were killed last Thursday in Dioura, in central Mali, after they had been arrested and tried to escape.
But the victims' families say the 14 had nothing to do with extremism.
Human rights activists claim the army have been targeting Malians from the Fulani ethnic group.
Last week, Amnesty International reported a similar incident where six Fulanis had been found in a grave in the town of Dogo three days after they were arrested by the military.
Mali's Fulanis have a fractious history with the authorities. Many of them are cattle herders and their nomadic work brings them into conflict with sedentary people.
Alleged fraud 'aimed to take $1.5 bn' from Angola
A scheme to defraud the Angolan government aimed to take $1.5bn (£1.1bn), Reuters news agency reports the Angolan finance ministry as saying.
The son of the former president, Jose Filomeno dos Santos has already been accused of being involved in the scheme.
Angolan prosecutors also named the former central bank governor Valter Filipe da Silva as suspects in the case.
The latest claim from the finance ministry says the scheme dates back to August last year - the month Mr dos Santos's father was replaced in elections.
In a statement, the ministry said those involved in the fraud claimed the money would secure financing for Angola of $35bn.
African swimming victories at the Commonwealth Games
The South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh has won the men's 50 metre breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games.
His was a surprise victory, since British swimmer Adam Peaty was tipped to take the gold.
But with van der Burgh surging ahead, Peaty had to make do with silver.
South Africa took another gold in the men's 100 metre butterfly, with Chad le Clos taking first place.
Follow all the Commonwealth Games action here.
Nigeria and Cameroon back ICC president
Nigeria, Cameroon and other states have renewed their support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the March election of Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji as president.
In a letter of congratulations to the Nigerian judge, the Nigerian government pledged its "continued backing and unflinching support," according to a press release from the ICC.
Similar expressions of support have come in from countries worldwide and from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Mr Eboe-Osuji presided over the trial of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto, although the case was eventually dropped.
Shock South African win in 100m final
South Africa's Akani Simbine has won gold in the men's 100 metre final at the Commonwealth Games.
He and fellow South African Henricho Bruintjies took first and second place, leaving Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake to take third.
Blake had been the favourite to win but seemed to stagger coming out of the blocks.
Elsewhere on the track, Stella Chesang won gold for Uganda in the women's 10,000 metre race.
Follow all the Commonwealth Games action here.
South Africa get silver and bronze for men's para 100m
Dyan Buis and Charl Du Toit have just grabbed silver and bronze in the men's para 100 metre race in the Commonwealth games.
They were beaten to gold by Australia's Evan O’Hanlon.
Australian news site news.com.au reports that 29-year-old O'Hanlon has competed in the cerebral palsy classification for 12 years and had indicated that the Commonwealth Games could be his final competition.
Model warned for posing nude with Mozambique flag
Human rights campaigner and former BBC journalist, Zenaida Machado has tweeted that Mozambique's culture minister threatened to sue an artist after she posed naked wearing only the national flag:
The news has attracted mixed reactions with some criticising the model.
But others have said she's being unfairly treated.
BreakingPresident Buhari to seek 2019 re-election
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will seek re-election in 2019, his personal assistant has tweeted:
Mr Buhari is currently on a visit to the UK ahead of a meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government on 16 April.
His departure has sparked some confusion in Nigeria as the meeting is still a week away.
Some have speculated that he may be seeking medical treatment in the UK, as we reported earlier.
Kenyan marathon runner crawls to second place
Kenya's Michael Kunyunga has come second in the Hannover Marathon in Germany after he crawled across the finish line to end with a time of 2:10:16, Capital FM Kenya reports.
Mr Kunyunga was leading the race before he collapsed a few metres from the finish.
The race was ultimately won by Ethiopia's Seboka Negusse while Kenya's Agnes Kiprop won the women’s race.
Cameroonian judge 'kidnapped'
A former top judge has been kidnapped in Cameroon, AFP news agency reports.
Martin Mbeng, the former vice president of the court of appeal in the southwest region was kidnapped on Sunday morning, his friend Agbor Nkongho told AFP.
He said Mr Mbeng's captors were English speaking separatists and that he condemns their crime.
"Mr Mbeng does not engage in any political activity and he is not a supporter of the government," Mr Nkongho told AFP.
However, AFP adds that no-one has so far said they are behind the kidnapping.
Cameroon's English speakers make up a minority in the French-speaking country, and say they suffer discrimination.
Last year, President Paul Biya rejected their calls for greater autonomy.
Nigerian police contact Denmark over Alizee's murder
Nigerian police have sent letters to the Danish Embassy notifying it that they're investigating the Danish citizen Peter Nielsen over the death of his wife Zainab Joy - best known as the singer Alizee - and their four-year-old daughter.
The pair were murdered in their home on Thursday and police arrested Mr Nielsen over their deaths, Premium Times reports.
Vanguard news reports that Mr Nielsen said that he found the bodies in the kitchen and that they may have been gassed.
Alizee's younger sister told police she heard cries for help from her sister's bedroom and police found that the singer and her daughter had been dragged from the bedroom to the kitchen.
People have been paying tribute to her in the comments of some of her most recent Instagram posts:
Courtroom packed for Uganda age limit petition
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
A hearing has begun in the eastern Ugandan town of Mbale for a petition against the removal of the presidential age limit.
The courtroom is packed with MPs, members of the public and civil society organisations.
Police have been deployed around Mbale town and some of the roads leading to the court have been blocked from public access.
Ordinary people from the town have gathered outside the court to follow the proceedings.
This is the first time a major constitutional petition is being heard in a regional town.
It is believed that the hearing was moved away from the capital, in anticipation that it would draw a lot of interest from the public.
Petitioners include the Uganda Law Society, Members of Parliament and civil society.
They say that it was the amendment was passed under a politically charged environment.
Debate on the bill last December was marred by brawls, with plain-clothed security operatives invading the chambers and assaulting and dragging away MPs.
As we reported earlier, the removal of the age limit allows the current president, Yoweri Museveni (pictured below), to stand in the next presidential election.
Jubilant scene as Nigeria beat England in table tennis
The Nigerian table tennis team celebrated in emphatic fashion after Bode Abiodun beat England's Samuel Walker in the Commonwealth Games men's table tennis final with a 3-2 victory.
Watch as Abiodun's team mates rush in to celebrate the win:
South Africans 'torch boats' over five-year-old's death
Protesters in South Africa have set fire to boats after a five-year-old girl was run over and killed in the eastern city of Durban on Sunday, reports South Africa's Sunday Times:
Local people stole the boats from a nearby business and torched them in the road, news site TimesLIVE reports.
The crowd also began throwing rocks at passing cars and burned tyres, it adds.
Police told Times Live that no arrests had been made but the driver responsible for the girl's death had been assaulted.
The site reported that he is currently in hospital.
'Gunfire' near CAR's presidential residence
UN troops and an armed group exchanged gunfire during the night near the president's residence in the Central African Republic, a security source told the AFP news agency.
It came hours after at least two people were killed when the the UN and central African forces targeted armed groups in a mainly Muslim district of Bangui, UN sources told AFP.
Eight people belonging to the armed groups Force and 50/50 had been detained by the UN peacekeeping force and ammunition had been seized, a spokesman for the UN official Herve Verhoosel told AFP.
The Central African Republic has been unstable since the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels overthrew the government in 2013.
It handed power to a transitional government in 2015, as the country descended into religious and ethnic conflict.
Aid workers remove suicidal tools in Kakuma camp
Aid workers at the Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya have confiscated knives, wire, battery acid, rat poison and rope from the refugees living there, news agency Reuters reports.
The workers were concerned that the refugees might use the tools to kill themselves, following nine suicides in the camp since early 2017.
The deaths are an increase on 2016, where three people took their own lives.
Kakuma camp is home to 185,000 refugees from Somalia, South Sudan and other countries in East and Central Africa.
Reuters reports that conditions in the camp are difficult and morale is down after the US announced it would reduce its refugee admissions from 110,000 people to 45,000 people.
The US was the main resettlement destination for the refugees in Kakuma camp.
In January, Washington said it was going to increase vetting for refugees from countries including Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.
Nigerian army rescue 149 people from Boko Haram
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
The Nigerian army says its troops have rescued 149 people from Boko Haram militants in the northeast of the country.
The weekend operations also led to the deaths of three of the group's fighters, while five more were captured.
In the past couple of months, the army has announced multiple rescues of Boko Haram captives.
In its most recent operation, it said the rescued people included 54 women and 95 children.
Army spokesman Colonel Onyeama Nwhachukwu said in a statement that troops were engaged in a clearance operation in the Sambisa area when they found the captives.
In another encounter on Saturday, two suicide bombers were also reportedly killed when they attempted to sneak into a community in Konduga with explosive devices strapped to their chests.
Singer Mapfumo to return to Zimbabwe after self-exile
One of Zimbabwe's most famous music stars, Thomas Mapfumo, has announced he's coming back to Zimbabwe after living in a self-imposed exile in the US for over 10 years.
"The Lion of Zimbabwe" or "Mukanya" as he's known was a vocal critic of Robert Mugabe.
But now that Mr Mugabe is no longer in power, Mr Mapfumo says he wants to return home, and he's already planned a concert on 28 April.
He told BBC Newsday that one thing he won't be getting involved in is politics:
The musician is known for his slow-moving style and distinctive voice:
Court to hear Uganda presidential age petition
Wanyama Chebusiri
BBC News
A court in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale is due to hear a petition challenging a constitutional amendment to remove the presidential age limit.
A panel of five judges led by the deputy chief justice will hear the case.
The petitioners want the court to declare the age limit removal unlawful since security personnel invaded parliamentary chambers as lawmakers debated the amendment.
They're also questioning whether the process leading to the passing of the bill was lawful.
The law, which was passed in December, removed the age restriction on the Ugandan presidency, which said anyone over 75 years of age couldn't run for president.
It was met with resistance from various sections of the public including the opposition who says it paves the way for the current president, 73-year-old Yoweri Museveni, to stand for a sixth term.
Speaker of Somali parliament resigns
Somalia's parliamentary speaker, Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, has resigned following weeks of political tension.
His decision to step down comes ahead of a no confidence motion against him after he repeatedly clashed with other politicians.
One area of disagreement came over Mr Jawari's decision in 2015 to drop impeachment proceedings against the then president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Speaking to Reuters, lawmaker Dahir Amin Jesow said that Mr Jawari's resignation had been accepted and that "the political crisis" was over.
Stompie Seipei's mother: Winnie not responsible for son's murder
The mother of Stompie Seipei, a 14-year-old boy kidnapped by Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguards, says she doesn't believe the late activist was responsible for her son's subsequent death.
Joyce Seipei told the news site Times LIVE she still doesn't know who killed her son, whose body was found near Madikizela-Mandela's home.
She added that she had reconciled with Madikizela-Mandela after she apologised for what had happened to her son.
Despite this, many continued to believe that Madikizela-Mandela had ordered the murder of Seipei, a young activist accused of being a police informant.
Madikizela-Mandela's bodyguard, Jerry Richardson, maintained that he killed Seipei because the teenager had found out Richardson was an informant.
Earlier this week, former police commissioner George Fivaz said there was no evidence linking Madikizela-Mandela to Seipei's death.
Later today, the ruling ANC party will unveil a wall of remembrance for her, following her death last week.
Nigerians question Buhari's UK trip
The Nigerian press has been speculating as to why their president, Muhammadu Buhari, is travelling to the UK so long before his scheduled Commonwealth meeting.
The Premium Times news site says presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu "did not indicate if Mr Buhari will see his doctors in London".
The newspaper notes that during his previous trip to the UK, Mr Buhari "spent several months last year receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment".
Business Day reported earlier in the week that the opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), demanded to know the details of his trip.
“We know that Mr President is billed to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20, but Nigerians are wondering why he is taking off to an undisclosed destination in London two clear weeks ahead," the party said in a statement.
“We ask: [Are] President Buhari and his handlers hiding anything from Nigerians so much so that they cannot disclose the reason and duration of the so-called private visit?"
Mr Shehu did go on to release details of the president's trip. His itinerary includes meetings with the British Prime Minister Theresa May, the head of Shell oil and gas company and the Archbishop of Canterbury, as we reported earlier.
Mozambique to vaccinate 12m children against measles and rubella
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
A nationwide vaccination campaign begins in Mozambique today against measles and rubella.
The campaign, which covers children between the ages of six months and 14 years, is expected to immunise about 12 million children.
According to official health ministry data, measles currently affects more than 90,000 people, over half of whom are children.
The official launch of the vaccination campaign takes place today in Lichinga, the provincial capital of the northern province of Niassa and is led by Mozambique's first lady, Isaura Nyusi, accompanied by Health Minister Nazira Abdula.
Speaking on arrival in Lichinga on Sunday at the start of a five-day working visit to Niassa, Ms Nyusi asked parents and guardians to take their children to the vaccination centres to get them treated.
Buhari makes state visit to UK
Mayeni Jones
Lagos
Nigeria’s president is travelling to the UK today on an official state visit.
President Muhammadu Buhari will meet Prime Minister Theresa May, as well business and religious leaders.
According to his spokesperson, President Buhari will discuss British Nigerian relations with Ms May, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting which starts on 16 April.
During his visit, the president will also discuss investments in Nigeria’s oil industry with the head of Shell oil and gas company.
In addition, President Buhari plans to meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury.
It is unclear how long his trip to the UK will be.
Last year a string of visits to London by the president led to concerns for his health as he sought treatment for an unspecified illness.
Priest killed in DRC
A priest has been shot dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo, shortly after he held mass in North Kivu province.
The head of the Goma diocese in North Kivu told AFP news agency that a local militia group was responsible.
"Father Etienne Sengiyumva was killed Sunday by the Mai Mai Nyatura in Kyahemba where he had just celebrated a mass including a baptism and a wedding," Father Gonzague Nzabanita said.
He added that Sengiyumva had had lunch with a parishioner before he was shot in the head.
It is the latest in a wave of violence affecting North Kivu province where militia groups have begun extorting money from local people and fighting over natural resources.
Last week, unknown men kidnapped another priest and issued a $500,000 (£354,000) ransom for his release.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.