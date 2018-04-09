Africa today: Oscar Pistorius' appeal bid dismissed

Presidency Nigeria / Bayo Omoboriowo Nigerians are reminded of last year, pictured, when Mr Buhari stayed in the UK for medical treatment

The Nigerian press has been speculating as to why their president, Muhammadu Buhari, is travelling to the UK so long before his scheduled Commonwealth meeting.

The Premium Times news site says presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu "did not indicate if Mr Buhari will see his doctors in London".

The newspaper notes that during his previous trip to the UK, Mr Buhari "spent several months last year receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment".

Business Day reported earlier in the week that the opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), demanded to know the details of his trip.

“We know that Mr President is billed to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20, but Nigerians are wondering why he is taking off to an undisclosed destination in London two clear weeks ahead," the party said in a statement.

“We ask: [Are] President Buhari and his handlers hiding anything from Nigerians so much so that they cannot disclose the reason and duration of the so-called private visit?"

Mr Shehu did go on to release details of the president's trip. His itinerary includes meetings with the British Prime Minister Theresa May, the head of Shell oil and gas company and the Archbishop of Canterbury, as we reported earlier.