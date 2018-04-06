Africa this week: Toothbrush removed from Kenyan man's stomach

Here's our pick of the best stories of the week from across Africa:

The state broadcaster says it has suspended broadcasts by so-called prosperity prophets while it investigates listeners' complaints about them, reports the private Daily News paper .

The clerics say the stronger one's faith the more one gives to the church and the more wealth one will ultimately receive from God.

They have been accused of making money out of poor people.

Snails, once spurned by those who do not like the tedious process of getting them ready to cook, are now popular in Nigeria because they are low in calories, considered a “sperm booster” and thought to help those recovering from malaria

A private university in Nigeria has been criticised for punishing students by shaving a strip into their hair.

Convicted South African racist Vicky Momberg was in court this week in cornrows. The hairstyle is more usually worn by people of African descent - the very people Momberg insulted so terribly when she went on a rant at the police, using one of South Africa's most racist words a total of 48 times.

The UK could return to Ethiopia treasures taken 150 years ago - including a gold crown and a royal wedding dress - on a long-term loan.

Organisers of the Commonwealth Games copped it - the official souvenir placed England in Africa.