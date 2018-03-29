This week in Africa: Row over Lagos lockdown for Buhari visit
By Natasha Booty and Farouk Chothia
We leave you with this photo of a pig hanging over the seat of a bicycle, as a man returns to his village from a market in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai region.
Our best stories this week
Highlights from BBC Africa Live
Here's our pick of the best stories of the week from across Africa and about Africans elsewhere in the world:
Kanye West's longtime collaborator Virgil Abloh, 37, said he was "elated" when the French fashion house chose him to be their new menswear designer.
The set of four casts weigh 20 pounds and are made of 99.999% pure gold, reports cryptocurrency news site CCN.
The US government has announced that it is ending a programme that protects Liberian citizens who live in the country because their homeland is “no longer experiencing armed conflict”.
Botswana's outgoing President Ian Khama has been lavished with an unusual array of gifts on his farewell tour before he steps down on Saturday. They include:
Kenya's Miguna 'in limbo' in Dubai
The Kenyan opposition figure at the centre of a row between the government and the judiciary says he is stuck in limbo at Dubai airport.
In an interview with BBC Focus on Africa radio, Miguna Miguna said he had nowhere to eat, sleep or shower.
He was removed from Kenya on Wednesday night after being detained at Nairobi airport for 72 hours.
This is the second time Mr Miguna has been deported.
Three top Kenyan officials have been fined for ignoring a court order to release Mr Miguna, who was charged with treason after participating in a mock swearing-in ceremony for the opposition leader Raila Odinga.
Tripoli's mayor captured in night-time raid
Rana Jawad
BBC North Africa correspondent
Gunmen have seized the mayor of Libya's capital, Abdelraouf Beitelmal, in a night-time raid on his home.
Sources close to the family told the BBC the gunmen shot at the house, and beat up the mayor's son with the butt of a Kalashnikov.
In a statement, Tripoli’s municipality said it was suspending its work in protest over "abduction", adding that such incidents “threaten the establishment of the state and its civilian life",
But the head of the investigations Bureau at the Prosecutor General’s office, Sediq AlSour, told the BBC that the mayor is in custody and is being interrogated.
He declined to elaborate on the reason, saying his office is not responsible for what he called the mayor's detention.
The incident underlines the continuing confusion and instability in Libya.
South Africa FA backs Danny Jordaan over rape claim
The South African Football Association (Safa) has come out in support of its president Danny Jordaan over a charge of rape made against him.
Singer Jennifer Ferguson accused Jordaan in October last year of raping her in 1994.
On Saturday she decided to lay charges against him with the police, who are now obliged to investigate the matter.
Mr Jordaan has said he will defend himself in court and has always denied the allegations against him.
Thursday's statement from Safa is its first public backing of Jordaan since the news of the accusations were first made public.
A gun, a tractor and cash: Botswana leader's farewell gifts
Botswana's outgoing President Ian Khama has received some unusual gifts on his extensive farewell tour, reports South Africa's Mail and Guardian news site.
So far, it says, Mr Khama has been given "three cars worth more than $300,000 (£213,450), a bicycle worth $6,000, more than 1,000 cattle, 500-plus chickens and 200 or so sheep".
The news site that that President Khama cabinet gifted him "a pistol, a ranch, a tractor and cash, and some especially generous members of the opposition handed him shares in Botswana’s main telecoms company".
President Khama is to step down on Saturday after 10 years in power.
Tiger Brand sued over listeria in SA
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
A class action lawsuit has been filed against a South African food company following an outbreak of the listeria disease.
One of Tiger Brand's factories has been linked to the outbreak which has killed more than 180 people since the beginning of last year.
The disease has been traced to certain types of processed meats.
More than 900 people have been infected with listeria, which causes high temperatures, vomiting and diarrhoea.
The United Nations says this outbreak is believed to be the largest ever worldwide.
Curious cheetah joins safari group
An American tourist was on safari with his step-uncle in Tanzania when a cheetah got into their vehicle.
The unexpected visitor spent 10 minutes exploring before leaving to devour a gazelle...
Fury as newspaper offers 'bottle of wine' for sex abuse stories
Uganda's Daily Monitor newspaper has caused outrage on social media over a tone-deaf appeal for women to send in stories of sexual violence in exchange for the chance to win a "luxury bottle of wine".
More than one in five women aged 15-49 have experienced domestic or sexual violence in Uganda, according to a government report published last year.
But the newspaper says a recent report indicates a much higher number: 51% of Ugandan women will reportedly experience physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Earlier this month, a Ugandan MP was criticised for saying on national television that "as a man, you need to discipline your wife.
"You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her."
The Daily Monitor has since apologised for "any misunderstanding" caused by their tweet and deleted it.
Deadly gun attack on hotel in Mali
It happened in Unesco-protected Dogon Country
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
Two people were killed and two injured in a suspected gun attack on Wednesday evening by militant Islamists against an emblematic hotel in Mali's Dogon region.
Papa Napo, the owner of Hotel La Falaise at Bandiagara, told the BBC six gunmen arrived on three motorbikes at about 20:00 local time (21:00 BST) and opened fire.
''They shot a national guardsman at the door. He died later. The attackers fired in all directions. They did not say anything but we believe they were Islamists. My brother and one female member of staff were shot in the feet as they tried to escape," he said.
''The national guards, who are always in front of the hotel, killed one of the attackers. They prevented the Islamists from taking the body away with them,'' he added.
The family-run hotel had no guests at the time of the attack. It opened in 2006 and is well-known to tourists who used to visit Dogon Country in large numbers.
The area in central Mali is a Unesco World Heritage site, famous for its villages embedded in sheer cliffs.
The attack happened just three days after Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga passed through Bandiagara on a national tour.
Until the outbreak of conflict in Mali in 2012, Dogon Country depended on tourism. It now has high unemployment.
In the past 18 months, as violence has spread to central Mali, there have been increasing reports of young men joining self-defence militias to take on militant Islamist fighters.
Photos of Lagos lockdown for Buhari's visit
Here's a photo of a quiet street in upmarket Victoria Island in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos, after the authorities ordered that major roads remain clear so President Muhammadu Buhari does not have any hassles while driving through the city:
Armed police reprimanded a motorcyclist trying to move past a blockade:
Mr Buhari opened a bus terminal, and also attended the 10th Colloquium held to celebrate the 66th birthday of the leader of the governing All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu:
Top Kenyan officials fined for contempt
A High Court judge in Kenya has fined Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i and police chief Joseph Boinnet 200,000 Kenyan shillings ($2,000; £1,600) for contempt of court.
A similar fine was imposed on the head of immigration.
Judge George Odunga ordered the money be deducted from the salaries of the three.
He had on Wednesday ruled that the senior government officials should appear in court for sentencing, but they did not do so.
He had earlier found them in contempt for failing to obey a court order to release detained opposition politician Miguna Miguna.
Taiwan's president to visit Swaziland
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will visit Swaziland, one of the island's few diplomatic allies, next month.
China regards Taiwan as a rebel region, and insists that countries cannot have official relations with both China and Taiwan.
As a result, only 20 countries still recognise Taiwan - two of them in Africa: Swaziland and Burkina Faso.
This will be Ms Tsai's first visit to Africa since becoming president in 2016.
It will mark the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Swaziland, which is ruled by sub-Saharan Africa's only absolute monarch, King Mswati III.
Mourners and grave-diggers killed in Nigeria
Haruna Shehu Tangaza
BBC Africa, Abuja
More than 60 people have been killed - including mourners and grave-diggers - in attacks by cattle rustlers on a village in northwestern Zamfara state since Tuesday, residents have told BBC Hausa.
Police say they recovered only three bodies, but residents of Bawardaji village were adamant that the number of dead was more than 60.
Bandits first attacked the village on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least 13 people, after getting information that a vigilante group was meeting to discuss how to confront them, the eyewitnesses said.
Many other people escaped with gunshots into the bush and to neighbouring villages. Some of them died later, the residents said.
The gunmen returned to the village on Wednesday and attacked a mass funeral procession as the community was preparing to bury its dead from the previous day's attack.
The attack left 63 people dead. Dozens of people in the funeral procession as well as grave-diggers were killed.
"We were at the cemetery digging graves to bury those [they killed earlier], only for us to see them come back in a convoy of motorcycles. We ran and they started shooting at us," one man said.
"As I am talking to you now only three of us survived from among those who attended the funeral at the cemetery. Six people from my family [attended the funeral] and only I survived," he added.
Another resident said of the 63 people killed in the attacks, 38 bodies were found in a bush.
The attacks came less than a week after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the troubled state, and urged the security agencies to wipe out "criminality".
Police denied knowledge of Wednesday's attack, and said they fought off the bandits when they raided the village the previous day.
''When the attackers first attacked the village, a joint team of police and military personnel was deployed there to fight them off. And they engaged them in a gun battle which forced them to flee into the bush. After chasing them, our men found three dead bodies of the villagers who were killed by the armed bandits,'' Zamfara police spokesman Muhammad Shehu said.
Looted Libyan artefacts 'sold in Spain'
Ancient objects looted from areas controlled by so-called Islamic State group in Libya have been recovered by police in Spain.
Two experts in ancient art - both aged 31 - have been arrested in Barcelona. They are suspected of being part of an international ring that bought the artefacts from groups linked to IS and sold it.
They face charges of membership in a criminal organisation, document falsification, smuggling and financing terrorism.
Niger court orders reopening of 'subversive' TV station
A court in Niger has ordered the reopening of a private radio and TV network shut down by the government for carrying a "subversive message of revolt" at the weekend, AFP reports.
It had been taken off air after when a banned demonstration over new taxes turned violent.
The judge deemed the closure of the Labari radio and television station "illegal" and ordered security forces stationed outside the premises to leave.
AFP reports that 23 people were arrested at the time including the owner of Labari - Ali Idrissa - who is also a rights activist. Among the others are opposition figure Nouhou Arzika, rights activist Moussa Tchangari and rights lawyer Lirwana Abdourahamane.
Kenyan officials fail to turn in court
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Three senior Kenyan officials have failed to turn up in court where they were due to be sentenced for contempt.
The interior minister, inspector general of police and head of immigration were charged after they ignored orders to release the opposition figure, Miguna Miguna.
Main opposition leader Raila Odinga was in the packed public gallery to hear the sentencing.
Mr Miguna returned to Kenya this week after being charged with treason and deported to Canada.
He was detained at Nairobi airport where he says he was beaten and drugged before being forced onto a plane to Dubai.
There are growing tensions between the government and the judiciary, with court orders repeatedly ignored.
Nigeria's escaped prisoners allege a senator gave them guns
A senior Nigerian police officer has been removed from his post after six suspects escaped from police custody yesterday under his watch.
Nigeria’s police chief says he ordered the senior officer’s removal from Kogi state police command for negligence and misconduct.
Two of the suspects were caught with guns which they alleged were given to them by a Nigerian senator. The police has since declared the senator wanted and placed him on an Interpol watch-list.
All six suspects have been remanded in police custody by a Nigerian high court.
Their dramatic escape is an embarrassment for the police force, and prompted the police chief to remove other officers as well from the Kogi state command.
Gay love story triumphs despite attempted ban
Inxeba (The Wound) has won six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards, including Best Film, despite an ongoing campaign to have it banned from cinemas.
Traditional leaders were furious at the film's portrayal of gay love against a backdrop of a rite of passage ceremony for young men from the Xhosa ethnic group.
Watch footage from the award-winning film below and hear what the director and a cultural expert make of the backlash:
Lagos on lockdown for Buhari visit
The authorities in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos have been strongly criticised for imposing a lockdown in the city today so that President Muhammadu Buhari can have a hitch-free visit - and open a bus terminal.
The decision led to hundreds of commuters and workers stranded at bus stops, with many forced to walk as commercial buses were not operating.
"I left home around 5:00 am to enable me get to work. I had to use alternative routes because the main road has been blocked," Ahmed Busari, a port clearing agent, told AFP news agency.
There was also a strong security force presence on the streets.
Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted:
Lagos Information commissioner Kehinde Bamigbetan said the roads were closed to traffic "to ensure smooth, security-free visit of the president".
This is Mr Buhari's first official visit to Lagos, which has a population of about 22 million, since he took office in 2015.
Roads have been swept and painted in Nigeria's national colours of white and green, and flags of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party adorned all the routes where Mr Buhari's motorcade was set to pass through, AFP reports.
Civil servants had also been given the day off, it adds.
Apart from opening the bus terminal, Mr Buhari will also launch the construction of a $1.5bn (£1bn) deep sea port in Epe and tour the Eko Atlantic project, a new coastal city described as the "Dubai of Africa", AFP reports.
Egypt re-elects President al-Sisi
BBC World Service
Egyptian state media has declared that Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has won a second term as president, winning more than 90% of votes counted so far.
His victory had been seen as a foregone conclusion as he faced only one little known challenger.
The main focus has instead been on the turn out, with the authorities using a variety of means to urge people to vote.
State media is saying that more than 23 million people voted in the election that ended on Wednesday out of 60 million registered voters.
This is not a final figure, but it falls short of the percentage that voted in the previous election.
Botswana's president bids farewell to power
Botswana's President Ian Khama, 65, has wrapped up a nationwide "farewell tour" as he prepares to step down on Saturday after a decade in power, AFP news agency reports.
Mr Khama's decision is in sharp contrast to some other African leaders who have tried to change the constitution to extend their rule.
Mr Khama is stepping down 18 months before the next election is due, and will hand power to his deputy, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
He has toured all of Botswana's 57 constituencies since December, in a long goodbye to his supporters in a country which has a population of about 2.2 million.
In his ancestral village on Tuesday, he rejected pleas from villagers to remain in office, saying he took office only because his predecessor, Festus Mogae, persuaded him to do so, AFP reports.
"I was a soldier, I didn't have interest to join politics, I had future plans, away from politics," he told the crowd of thousands.
He will be succeeded by Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, a full 18 months before elections.
Jail time for top Zambian politician who stormed TV station
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC News, Lusaka
Zambia’s former Vice-President Nevers Mumba has been given a three-month jail sentence by a magistrate court in Lusaka.
Mr Mumba, leader of the former ruling party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy, was convicted of giving false information to a police officer.
In 2016 he stormed into the nation’s broadcaster to complain about a story the station had aired.
Mr Mumba was also charged with criminal trespass but was acquitted in that case.
However, the court found that when Mr Mumba entered the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) two years ago, he lied he had an appointment with the news editor of the institution.
Magistrate David Simusamba said as much as ZNBC was a public institution, access was restricted as visitors to the premises needed to be screened.
The magistrate said Mr Mumba is free to appeal the imprisonment imposed on him.
Kenya ruling party MP disputes Miguna's story
A prominent opposition figure in Kenya, Miguna Miguna, has been deported from the country again. It's part of an ongoing row over his citizenship status.
Kenyan officials had previously expelled Mr Miguna following his role in the mock swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as "the people's president".
One of the politician's lawyers, Cliff Ombete, told BBC Newsday he had witnessed the deportation of Miguna Miguna:
Selfies of Miguna in hospital
A BBC correspondent has tweeted selfies of Kenyan opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna from hospital in Dubai:
Too poor for university
Many countries have a problem of university students dropping out before completing their courses.
In Australia it's one in three students, in South Africa around 32%, in the UK about 10% and in the United States 45% of students fail to graduate.
Lack of money is often the main cause. And because those who can't afford the fees don't graduate, their lack of a degree restricts them in the job market.
In Kenya, many students are forced to stop or defer their university studies for lack of funds.
Kevin Oswago, Mackline Owiti and Felix Abony share their stories with BBC Newsday's David Whitty:
Dangote wedding stylist 'won't brag about paycheck'
It appears no expense was spared for the lavish wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man last weekend.
Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo were among the guests at Fatima Dangote's wedding to Jamil Abubakar, and Afrobeats superstar Davido performed for the new couple.
Pulse Nigeria reports that each guest was given a Rolex as a wedding souvenir.
Wedding stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo, known as SwankyJerry, has now taken to social media to say he was handsomely rewarded for his job outfitting the bride and groom - and was “paid more than enough to fly in the best Hollywood stylist".
But he hasn't revealed the exact amount, saying that "if I say how much I was paid on this job now people will say I'm bragging".
Here's a look at the bride and groom's outfits:
Miguna Miguna 'drugged and deported'
Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna says he was beaten and drugged before being forcibly removed from the country for a second time.
The deportation came after a court held top officials in contempt for failing to obey orders to release him from the airport where he was being held.
Kenyan officials say the lawyer - who holds dual Canadian nationality - is not a citizen.
But Mr Miguna, who was flown to Dubai, says their motives are political.
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I woke up in Dubai and the despots are here insisting that I must travel on to London. I’m sick. I need medical treatment."
Welcome back to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent on Thursday, 29 March.
And keep scrolling down if you want to catch up on the news from earlier in the week.
That's all from the BBC Africa Live page today. Keep up-to-date with what's happening across the continent by listening to the Africa Today podcast or checking the BBC News website.
And we leave you with this photo of two lions in South Africa.
Kenyan judge convicts state officials for disobeying court orders
A Kenyan High Court judge has convicted three state officials of contempt of court for refusing to obey court orders in relation to the detention of opposition politician Miguna Miguna.
Judge Odunga had ordered the interior minister, the head of police and a top official at the immigration department to appear in court for their failure to release Mr Miguna.
"There is no immunity to impunity. No man is above the law and no man is below it," Citizen TV reports Mr Odunga as having said.
The judge ordered the three state officials to appear before him tomorrow morning for sentencing :
Mr Miguna has been held at the airport since his return to the country on Monday.
See our earlier post for more on this story.
Morocco arrests man over attempted rape of young girl
BBC World Service
Moroccan security officials have arrested a man suspected of the attempted rape of a young girl.
The assault, which was filmed, shows the girl being forcibly undressed and sexually molested - prompting widespread anger and denunciations in the media.
The country's minister for women and the family described the attack as barbaric.
Last month, the Moroccan parliament adopted a law on sexual violence against women.
For the first time, it made various forms of harassment and aggression against women a criminal offence.
But human rights rights groups said it didn't go far enough.
In an article about the law, Human Rights Watch pointed out that "it requires survivors to file for criminal prosecution to obtain protection, which few can do. Nor does it set out duties of police, prosecutors, and investigative judges in domestic violence cases, or fund women’s shelters."
'Rebels kill eleven in DR Congo'
Suspected rebels have killed 11 people in Beni, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, news agency Reuters reports.
Local Mayor Nyonyi Bwanakawa told the agency the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group was behind the attack.
A local human rights activist said the attackers were armed with machetes and hatchets.
Officials say that at least 1,000 civilians have been killed in similar attacks since 2014.
Independent experts have however blamed DR Congo soldiers for the killings.
DR Congo and Uganda launched a joint military offensive against the ADF in January after the group was blamed for killing 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers during an attack in December.
The ADF was formed in late 1990s by a puritanical Muslim sect in the Ruwenzori mountains of western Uganda.
Tanzania charges six opposition leaders with sedition
Tanzania has charged six opposition leaders with sedition and inciting violence, news agency Reuters reports.
The group were further charged with participating in an illegal protest last month that resulted in the death of a student.
All six are members of the opposition CHADEMA party, and the arrested include its chairman, Freeman Mbowe.
Critics of the government say the men are innocent and that those in power are trying to silence their opponents.
Zitto Kabwe, the leader of the opposition ACT Wazalendo party tweeted:
Opponents of Tanzanian President John Magufuli said there has been a crackdown on government criticism since he took power in 2015.
Other Western countries have similarly expressed concern over allegations of human rights abuses.
Ethiopian makes history coaching Yemen to football finals
BBC Sport
The Ethiopian coach Abraham Mebratu has made history by leading Yemen's national football team to the Asian Cup finals.
It's the first time that Yemen has qualified for the international tournament.
The team won its place in the 2019 championship after beating Nepal 2-1 yesterday.
"It's surreal that we achieved this feat despite the campaign being full of difficulties and challenges," Mr Mebratu told BBC Sport. "Due to the fact that there is a war in Yemen, there hasn't been a league competition since 2014."
"This dire situation has been very challenging and daunting when it comes to assembling a national team for the qualifier," he added. "Nonetheless, we finally managed to get a good squad to go all the way to the finals."
The ongoing conflict meant that the team couldn't play any of its matches at home though it still managed to score four wins and two draws.
Mr Mebratu, who has been in charge of the senior national team since March 2016, previously led the Yemen to the finals of the Asian Under-23 Cup in 2013.
Chad's leader plots to stay until 2033
President Idriss Deby is set to govern Chad until 2033 if a recommendation made by his party is approved, news agency Reuters reports.
A report issued by allied politicians, business leaders and traditional chiefs has proposed a presidential term limit for the country's leaders from 2021.
The proposed changes include a six-year rather than five-year presidential term, limited to a maximum of two terms.
Mr Deby, who came to power in 1990, will be 81 by the time his final terms ends.
The opposition has dismissed the proposed changes as a plot to create a monarchy.
Chad, an ally of Western nations in the fight against Islamist militants in West and Central Africa, has faced strikes and protests in recent months over economic woes caused by low prices for its chief export, oil.
Read: Chad country profile
Protests against Ghana-US security deal
Thomas Naadi
BBC Africa, Accra
A group called Ghana First, made up students and politicians, gathered in the capital Accra to protest against a security cooperation agreement with the US.
Ghana’s parliament endorsed the controversial deal last Friday amidst opposition boycott and protest.
The protesters, numbering over 1,000, want President Akufo-Addo to reject the co-operation agreement.
The deal which will allow US forces and equipment to be deployed in Ghana is seen as undermining the country’s sovereignty.
It also requires Ghana to provide unimpeded access to agreed facilities and areas to US forces and their contractors.
Protesters are also unhappy that the US will be able to use Ghana’s radio spectrum for free and be exempted from paying tax on equipment imported into the country.
They say that the presence of US troops could expose the country to terrorist attacks.
The government, however, says the deal is a renewal of an existing agreement and they feel it’s in the best interest of Ghana.
The country signed similar agreements in 1998 and 2015.
But this particular one has some additional terms which weren’t in previous pacts.
Two separate lawsuits have already been filed against the government at the Supreme Court to challenge the deal.
It comes amid an increase in activity by militant jihadist groups in West Africa. This may explain why the US wants to increase its presence in the region.
Somalia reports Somaliland to UN
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Somalia has urged the United Nations to take action against the construction of an Emirati military base in the self-declared republic of Somaliland.
Somalia's ambassador to the UN, Abukar Osman, said it should take the necessary steps to stop the UAE's project which he described as a violation of international law.
The country also plans to help train Somaliland's security forces.
A Dubai-based company, DP World, is developing the port at Berbera, where the military facility is based.
Somaliland - which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 - insists it will continue with the ventures.
SA athlete 'forgives' chainsaw attackers
The South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala has said he forgives the men who hacked at his leg with a chainsaw earlier this month.
Mr Gwala was attacked early this month while training near the university of KwaZulu-Natal, with the motives for the assault still unknown.
Speaking to the news site the Mercury, Mr Gwala said: “It is quite clear that they did not know what they were doing and they were wasting their time. If I saw them today, I would honestly not know what to say to them. But I do know that as a person I have to forgive and let this go so I can be able to continue with my life."
Mr Gwala is still recovering though he said he can now put weight on his foot and his doctors expect he'll be able to walk soon.
Surgeons at St Augustine's hospital in Durban spent five hours repairing his tendon, nerves and skin following the attack.
Police have not yet made any arrests though it was reported that jealousy may have been a motive for the attack.
Read more: Mhlengi Gwala: Thousands raised for chainsaw attack athlete