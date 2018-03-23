Africa today: Former death row prisoner graduates with law degree

Dodging hippos along the Niger River, photographer Aisha Augie-Kuta reached the remote village of Norandé.

It is here that she connected with a community that, despite its proximity to the river, faces a daily struggle for clean water.

In Niger, nine out of 10 people do not have a decent toilet and half the population does not have access to safe water.

Drinking dirty river water exposed people in Norandé to potentially fatal diseases, including cholera and diarrhoea, as well as regular bouts of stomach pain and dermatitis.

Recently, a borehole for drinking water was drilled, and the village now has working latrines. But the community is still in need, as drought threatens their still-limited water supply.

Aisha Augie-Kuta / WaterAid

Aisha Augie-Kuta / WaterAid

"I'm disabled and so is my wife," says 40-year-old Soumaila Soumana. "So I am not able to do anything to earn money for my family. It's only thanks to the help of the community and of my wife's family that my family survives.

"Before, we would go far into the bushes, with all that risk that involves, to take care of our toilet needs."

The family, who have two-month-old twins Hassana and Housseina, used to drink water raw from the river, which was contaminated with bacteria.

"What we fear in the future is if we again have a problem getting drinking water because the well runs dry or breaks down, because the means to drill another is beyond the capacity of the community," he says.

Aisha Augie-Kuta / WaterAid