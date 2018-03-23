Africa today: Former death row prisoner graduates with law degree
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury, Natasha Booty, Mirren Gidda, Dickens Olewe and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Huge crack opens in Kenya's Rift Valley
Part of a highway has collapsed after a crack opened up in Kenya’s Rift Valley.
Several families have been evacuated from the Suswa area in the south-western part of the country.
Some geologists say the split could eventually lead to Africa breaking-up in two:
Senegal's president promises to deal with child killings
Senegal's President Macky Sall has vowed to deal with a spate of kidnappings and killings targeting children.
Mr Sall told RFM radio station, "I have given the firmest instructions... to track down these criminals and bring them to justice."
In the latest case a toddler was found dead in Rufisque, a town close to the capital, Dakar.
Police said that two children had been murdered recently and five more had faced kidnap attempts.
The use of children in rituals has been blamed for the targeting of children but police have not given motive for the killings.
Mozambique police accused of stealing electricity
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
Three Mozambican police officers are in court charged with stealing electricity and beating up inspectors of the electricity company, EDM, in Cabo Delgado province.
Franco Chipanga from EDM told me that when EDM staff go for inspections they "are constantly attacked by the electricity thieves, including police officers".
"We noted that most of the attacks are perpetrated by members of the country’s law and order authority."
He said that that some police officers have already been sentenced.
South Africa's lucrative funeral insurance industry
Laying your loved ones to rest is big business in South Africa.
The funeral insurance industry is valued at nearly $500bn (£353bn) and people are spending large sums on items such as caskets and tombstones.
As the financial burden on surviving relatives increases, many are putting money aside for extravagant arrangements.
The BBC's Vumani Mkhize reports.
Togo resumes political crisis talks
Talks to end the political crisis in Togo have resumed after a disagreement led to their postponement last month, news agency AFP reports.
It reports that the talks were being mediated by Ghana's President Akufo-Addo - who met representatives of both the ruling party and the opposition before announcing the breakthrough.
Opposition supporters have been holding weekly protests since August last year to try to force Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005, to resign.
They want the country to return to Togo's 1992 constitution, which set a two-term limit for presidents, to prevent Gnassingbe standing in 2020 and 2025.
President Gnassingbe took over from his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for 38 years.
Academics question Cambridge Analytica's influence in Kenya vote
Three university professors have questioned the influence the data company Cambridge Analytica had on the Kenyan election.
Cambridge Analytica was used twice to help secure victory for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta - first in 2013, then again in 2017.
Officially, the company's website boasts of doing in-depth research to uncover the issues driving voters.
But company executive Mark Turnbull told Channel 4 investigation that they "staged the whole" election.
In a joint article in the conversation British academics Gabrielle Lynch, Justin Willis and Nic Cheeseman reveal they were monitoring social media activity during the election:
This, they explain, indicates that Cambridge Analytica's messages were not targeted.
Instead they accuse Cambridge Analytica’s of exagerating their powers, which they say is part of the company's marketing strategy. They warn:
Buhari assures Dapchi schoolgirls of security
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security will be beefed up in schools to ensure the safety of teachers and students.
Boko Haram militants reportedly warned the freed Dapchi schoolgirls not return to the school.
In a statement, Mr Buhari said:
"To the rescued students, we want to reassure you as our daughters, that you will freely live and pursue your dreams in Nigeria of peace and order, without fear of violence or molestation."
The statement said that 107 students from Dapchi were released by the militants. The number includes two other students kidnapped in the town.
At least five girls were reportedly killed when the militants raided the girls' school last month in the northeastern state on Yobe.
One remains in captivity because she has reportedly refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.
UN: Extinction looms for half of animals in Africa
BBC World Service
Half of animal species in Africa could disappear by the end of the century, a UN-backed study says.
It focused on the state of global biodiversity and warned of the adverse consequences adverse human activity is having on plant and animal species.
Some 550 world experts said the alarming decline in biodiversity is imperiling the quality of life for people everywhere.
They conclude that pollution, climate change, and deforestation for new farmland are among the biggest threats to food and water security.
Former death row prisoner graduates with law degree
A former death row inmate has graduated with a law degree she studied for while in a Ugandan maximum security prison.
Susan Kigula was convicted of murder when she was 21 years old and sentenced to death.
It was while on death row that she was convinced to study law:
She successfully challenged her sentence in a landmark ruling and now wants the death penalty to be abolished:
Even Uganda's Deputy Chief Justice Owiny Dollo is questioning the death penalty.
He attended the party for Ms Kigula at Luzira Maximum security prison in the capital Kampala, complete with a dance troop from the prison.
He told the BBC:
Spanish police bust not the end of Nigeria gang
Sam Piranty
BBC News
The welcome news that Spanish police have broken up a Nigerian sex trafficking gangfollows a BBC investigation we did in 2016.
After our story came out, the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) flew to Barcelona to meet Mossos - the Catalan police - who conducted the investigation into the Supreme Eiye Confraternity (Sec).
Information was passed over and the NCA, alongside partners in Madrid, conducted further investigation into the group, leading to these arrests.
This is a major blow to the Sec, but by no means the end.
We know the group has cells across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The group regularly moves women and narcotics between different cities in Europe depending on demand.
We know that Sec is back at work in Barcelona, and given time, they will be sure to continue their work in the UK and the rest of Spain.
This is an international network with connections across three continents and without more international cooperation like that between the NCA and Spanish police, the group will continue to thrive.
Moise Katumbi denies Italian citizenship report
A spokesperson for Democratic Republic of Congo presidential candidate Moise Katumbi has dismissed a report that he has Italian citizenship which could lock him out of the DR Congo elections.
He told the BBC that Mr Katumbi is Congolese and will contest next year's election.
French news site Jeune Afrique reported that Mr Katumbi had acquired Italian citizenship in 2000 which he relinquished in January last year.
It reports that it got the information from a local registry in the southern Italian town of San Vito dei Normanni:
The news site reports that DR Congo's constitution prohibits " bi-nationality", quoting article 10, which says, "the Congolese nationality is one and exclusive.It can not be owned concurrently with another".
DR Congo Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said last year that Mr Katumbi would have to take steps to recover his nationality, Jeune Afrique reports.
Mr Katumbi has been on self-exile since 2016 and launched his presidential campaign under the "Together for Change" party in South Africa.
He is hoping to replace President Joseph Kabila in the December elections.
Read:DR Congo country profile
Ghana’s quiz show host wins academics award
A Ghanaian quiz show host will be awarded the 2018 Golden Torch Award for International Academic Leadership in the USA.
Effah Kaufmann will get the prize at the 44th Annual National Society of Black Engineers.
The award is given to people who demonstrates excellence in support of academics on an international level and show commitment to the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
In an interview she said “I feel incredibly honoured. It is also gratifying to know that the activities in which I have been involved are appreciated and beneficial to so many people. I am grateful for the opportunity to make an impact.”
Mauritius president bids farewell
Yasine Mohabuth
Port Louis, Mauritius
It's official: Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa's only female head of state, has resigned as president of the island nation of Mauritius after a tumultuous few weeks.
She is said to have used a credit card given to her by the Planet Earth Institute (PEI) in London to buy jewellery and clothes abroad.
Ms Gurib-Fakim's office has however said that she "had an identical credit card from the same bank [and] inadvertently used the card from the PEI for expenses not linked to her mission".
Local L'Express newspaper reported that she has refunded the $27,000 (£19,335).
She released a farewell video on You Tube:
Despite her resignation the government has decided to set up a commission of inquiry to see whether she violated the constitution.
Putting pastors before politicians
Nigeria has become the centre of the Pentecostal movement in Africa since the 1970s and with its rise, the number of preachers and pilgrims has grown significantly.
While some pastors have attracted a lot of negative attention because of their lavish lifestyles, others insist that ministry is a much needed service because the church seems to be doing more to tackle social problems in communities than the government.
The BBC's Lerato Mbele reports.
Miguna Miguna to return to Kenya on Monday
Dickens Olewe
BBC Africa
Kenyan lawyer and opposition supporter Miguna Miguna told me that he will return to Kenya on Monday.
He was deported to Canada on 6 February after the government stripped him off his citizenship for his role in the unofficial swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as "the people's president".
A court in Kenya has since ordered the Kenyan government to facilitate his return to the country.
The self-declared general of Kenya's opposition National Resistance Movement is in the UK for what he says is a part of a global mobilisation and recruitment tour.
Watch the full interview on Facebook Live:
Father of last missing Dapchi girl proud of daughter's bravery
Mayeni Jones
BBC Nigeria correspondent
The father of the Dapchi schoolgirl still in captivity says he is happy to hear his daughter had refused to convert to Islam, but is a little surprised, as she was usually quiet and obedient.
He urged her to stand strong regardless of how much she suffered. He promised that if she was released he would send her back to school.
Islamist militants Boko Haram reportedly held on to her after she refused to denounce her Christian faith.
Boko Haram threatened to kidnap anyone who returned to the school where they captured 110 students six weeks ago.
Five girls have reportedly died.
Since being released on Wednesday, the other 104 girls were flown to Abuja where they received medical treatment.
They're due to meet Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari Friday afternoon.
Mali PM visits former rebel stronghold
BBC World Service
The prime minister of Mali is visiting the former rebel stronghold of Kidal in the north of the country.
Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga's visit was postponed by a day following a rocket attack on United Nations and French bases.
Five French soldiers were injured. The last time a high-ranking politician went to Kidal was four years ago, when clashes between the Malian army and rebels left 60 soldiers dead.
The government has little control in northern Mali, where there are regular attacks by separatists and Islamists.
Lungu dismisses impeachment move
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
The spokesperson of Zambia's President Edgar Lungu has dismissed a plan by the main opposition party to impeach him.
He said that he was confident that the motion will not be successful and described it as a continuation of the opposition’s failed court challenge of the president’s election victory.
Members of Zambia’s United Party for National Development say misconduct and corruption are some of the reasons why they’re calling for Mr Lungu’s impeachment.
The motion which is expected to be debated next week was submitted to parliament last night and signed by a third of lawmakers, including two former government ministers.
The motion would need the backing of two-thirds of the lawmakers to succeed.
President Lungu has also dismissed reports he is too ill to run the country, saying that he is well and healthy.
He also said his marriage was blissful after reports that his wife was leaving him.
The political atmosphere has been volatile since last year's arrest of opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema who was in custody for four months after his convoy failed to make way for President Lungu’s motorcade last year.
Treason charges against Mr Hichilema were subsequently dropped.
Where's Bill Gates' $1.6bn?
Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed yesterday that his foundation has spent $1.6bn (£1.14bn) in Nigeria, reports Nigeria's Vanguard newspaper.
The newspaper added that, on a visit to the capital Abuja, Mr Gates criticised politicians, saying the economic strategy does not reflect people's needs.
Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai refuted Bill Gates' complaint, reports Vanguard.
He said the federal plan was fine and the problem was states needed to follow suit.
But he did concede that there are serious problems in the health system:
This comment came after Mr Gates pointed out that Nigeria has one of the worst maternal death rates in the world.
How Africa reports that Mr Gates is due to attend Aliko Dangote's daughter's wedding today.
So that's the man who was once the world's richest man visiting the man who is currently Africa's richest man.
Lungu faces impeachment motion
Kennedy Gondwe
Lusaka
Members of Zambia’s main opposition party have submitted a motion in parliament for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu.
The motion, which was submitted to parliament yesterday, has been signed by a third of lawmakers mainly from the United Party for National Development.
Others that have signed up are Chishimba Kambwili and Harry Kalaba, two former ministers and members of the ruling party.
The lawmakers have cited gross misconduct and corruption as some of the reasons they want Mr Lungu impeached.
Even though Zambia's next general elections is not until 2021, there's already heightened political activity in the country.
Death toll rises from Somali blast
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
At least 15 people have been killed and many injured after a car bomb detonated in a busy street of Mogadishu yesterday, according to the pro-Al-Shabab news website Somali Memo.
The Islamist militants al-Shabab said they were behind the attack.
We reported yesterday that we were aware of 14 deaths.
At the time an eyewitness told news agency AFP the "huge" blast was caused by a car bomb near the tea shop in the Wehliye Hotel.
Another witness, Mohamednur Abdirahman, said: "Most of the casualties are... people who were spending time to take tea".
The attack, the latest in a series of bomb blasts that have hit the capital in recent times, may be an indication that an ongoing leadership wrangle within the government is undermining the security situation in the city.
South Africa will cover Zuma's legal fees
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the government will continue to pay legal fees of the scandal-hit former president, Jacob Zuma.
Mr Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that an agreement had been struck to continue the payments until a court finds Mr Zuma had acted in his personal capacity rather than as head of state.
He said that the deal also requires his predecessor to repay the money if he's found personally culpable of the charges.
According to main opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) the state has so far spent 15m rand ($1.2m; £900,000) in Mr Zuma's legal fees.
The former president - who resigned last month after intense pressure - faces 18 charges of corruption relating to a government arms deal in the late 1990s.
The charges had been dropped in 2009 just before he became president but they were recently reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority.
The BBC's Andrew Harding reports that the opposition parties say the money spent so far has been used on time-wasting appeals and legal challenges designed to thwart justice and spare Mr Zuma the humiliation of a criminal trial.
He adds that opposition parties are planning to go to court themselves, to challenge South Africa’s government decision to continue paying the former president's legal fees.
Read: Jacob Zuma - the survivor whose nine lives ran out
Egyptian government 'launch Facebook rival'
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
A new Egyptian social media platform similar to Facebook appears to have been launched in Egypt. And the name is EgFace.
Lebanese news site An-Nahar says the site appears to have been built in a hurry less than two weeks after Egypt's communications minister announced that Egypt would launch its own social network.
Egyptians online ridiculed the idea announced in 12 March, with many suggesting that it was an attempt by security authorities to gather information about users and monitor their accounts.
Many Facebook accounts have been recently closed and several online users arrested for "inciting against the state, army and police".
Spanish police crack Nigerian human trafficking ring
Anna Holligan
Reporter BBC News, The Hague
Police in Spain have rescued 39 women and girls who were smuggled over from Nigeria, kept in caves and forced to sell sex.
They were coerced into leaving home with voodoo threats, then exploited as prostitutes to pay back 30,000 euro (£26,209) debts.
According to Europol, the criminal cartel had links to the Eiye brotherhood, one of the most influential fraternities in Nigeria.
The gang was allegedly operating clandestinely all over the world - pumping money back into the network.
Some 89 people were arrested during raids last November, including a famous, but as yet unnamed DJ, accused of acting as a pimp across a number of provinces.
He was caught flying back into Spain after recording a music video.
Detectives at Europol described it as one of the largest operations against human trafficking in Europe.
And we leave you with this photo of Cameroon's President Paul Biya visiting Beijing today to drum up business deals.
China is Cameroon's biggest investor, accounting for two-thirds of all direct foreign investment.
'Nigeria will not abandon the last Dapchi girl'
Nigeria will not abandon the last Dapchi girl held in captivity, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised.
Only one schoolgirl was not returned by Boko Haram militants after she reportedly refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.
All the other surviving girls taken along with her on 19 February were unexpectedly returned to the town of Dapchi on Wednesday morning.
Five of the girls are believed to have died.
It is not known where the extremists - who are said to be in the midst of negotiations with the government for amnesty - are keeping her.
But President Buhari said it was Nigeria's duty to find her, and bring her back to her parents.
"The lone Dapchi girl will not be abandoned," the presidency said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
Dapchi girls 'are worth ceasefire concession'
Nigeria's president is set to meet the Dapchi school girls released by Boko Haram militants on Friday.
However, questions are still being raised over the deal which was struck to free the 105 girls and a boy released by the jihadists on Wednesday.
Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has assured the BBC no ransom was paid.
Instead, he revealed their shock when the group - who they were already in negotiations with over a possible amnesty - took the girls.
According to Mr Mohammed, they resumed discussions after they realised they had carried out the abduction.
"If they returned and lay down their arms and renounce their membership of the insurgency then we will give them free passage and they can return to society," he explained.
"Amnesty means you have forgiven them in exchange for permanent cessation for hostilities."
He also explains why the government decided to strike the temporary ceasefire deal with Boko Haram, which allowed fighters to return the girls to Dapchi.
Listen to what he has to say below:
Police and electoral body clash over Sierra Leone polls
Umaru Fofana
BBC Africa, Freetown
With just five days to go to the presidential run-off vote, a row has broken out between Sierra Leone's electoral commission and the national police force.
The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has accused the police of "unwarranted and unannounced" visits to their offices in three towns, two of which will prove key in determining who becomes the country’s next president.
In a press release, the election body says these visits risk compromising next week's polls. The NEC also reminded the police that it alone has the authority to run elections in the country.
The police hit back saying it has the backing of the law to probe allegations of election malpractice, 200 of which they say they are currently investigating.
They also asked for the NEC executive secretary to be released to them for questioning, which the commission now says it has done.
The police statement does not specify who lodged the complaint about the alleged electoral fraud. But it comes in the wake of all major parties crying foul, in particular the governing APC which was narrowly beaten to second place in the first ballot.
Mogadishu death toll rises to 14
The death toll in a blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has risen to 14.
Abdiazis Ali Ibrahim, a spokesman for the security ministry confirmed the number of dead, but added a word of warning.
"The toll could be higher," he said.
According to eyewitnesses, a vehicle packed with explosives detonated outside a busy hotel earlier today.
Read more about the latest attack in our earlier posts here.
Kenya bans anal exams for men suspected of being gay
A Kenyan court has ruled that the forced anal examination of men suspected of being gay is unlawful, after rights groups argued the tests are a form of torture.
Homosexual acts are illegal in Kenya, as in most African countries. Gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Until today's ruling, Kenya was one of at least eight countries worldwide where men suspected of being gay are subjected to forced anal testing. The others - according to Human Rights Watch (HRW) - are Cameroon, Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and Zambia.
Today's decision by the Court of Appeal overturns a previous ruling from 2016 on the legality of such examinations, and whether they violate an individual's privacy.
HRW says the "cruel, inhuman and humiliating" process usually involves medical personnel "inserting their fingers, and sometimes other objects, into the anus of the accused. In other cases, men are ordered to strip naked and bend over or lie down with their feet in stirrups while doctors “visually” examine their anal regions".
Following today's ruling, a lawyer for Kenya's National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission said: "The humiliation and pain caused by these useless anal examinations will follow our clients for the rest of their lives."
LGBTQ campaigners hope the ruling will influence another court case under way to decriminalise gay sex.
Paramedic among the injured in Mogadishu
A paramedic employed by the Somali capital's only ambulance service is among the injured in today's blast.
Aamin Ambulance revealed Omar Shiekh Mohamed - "an active and long serving" member of their team, dedicated to "save [the] lives of others in Mogadishu" - was receiving treatment.
The ambulance tweeted this picture of other staff members waiting to take people to hospital:
One eyewitness told news agency AFP the "huge" blast was caused by a car bomb near the tea shop in the Wehliye Hotel.
Another witness, Mohamednur Abdirahman, said: "Most of the casualties are... people who were spending time to take tea, there was devastation and buildings were damaged."
Scroll down for our previous story on the attack.
Al-Shabab claims Somalia attack
Militant group al-Shabab says it is behind a blast outside a busy hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, news agency Reuters reports.
The terror group's military spokesman said they had killed "10 people, including soldiers and officers".
However, Abdikadir Abdirahman, who is the director of the city's sole ambulance service, Amin, put the death toll lower, at six.
He said 22 people were injured.
The blast took place outside the Hotel Wehliye, on the Makka Almukarramah road, which is a common target for al-Shabab, which is battling the UN-backed government in Somalia.
How one pump helps an entire community
Dodging hippos along the Niger River, photographer Aisha Augie-Kuta reached the remote village of Norandé.
It is here that she connected with a community that, despite its proximity to the river, faces a daily struggle for clean water.
In Niger, nine out of 10 people do not have a decent toilet and half the population does not have access to safe water.
Drinking dirty river water exposed people in Norandé to potentially fatal diseases, including cholera and diarrhoea, as well as regular bouts of stomach pain and dermatitis.
Recently, a borehole for drinking water was drilled, and the village now has working latrines. But the community is still in need, as drought threatens their still-limited water supply.
"I'm disabled and so is my wife," says 40-year-old Soumaila Soumana. "So I am not able to do anything to earn money for my family. It's only thanks to the help of the community and of my wife's family that my family survives.
"Before, we would go far into the bushes, with all that risk that involves, to take care of our toilet needs."
The family, who have two-month-old twins Hassana and Housseina, used to drink water raw from the river, which was contaminated with bacteria.
"What we fear in the future is if we again have a problem getting drinking water because the well runs dry or breaks down, because the means to drill another is beyond the capacity of the community," he says.
Crocodile shot after blocking Zimbabwe hospital entrance
A large crocodile which terrorised a Zimbabwe hospital for two hours - blocking anyone from entering or leaving - has been shot dead.
The crocodile had apparently positioned itself at the gates of St Patrick's Hospital, in the town of Hwange, and was charging anyone who dared to come near.
According to Bulawayo24.com, the reptile's appearance took the community by surprise - especially because the nearest large body of water was 10km (six miles) away.
Chief Shana told the news outlet that, based on local belief, there was a suspicion the crocodile was hunting someone it had failed to finish off properly earlier in the day.
However, the hospital said no-one had been admitted with crocodile-related injuries.
Parks and wildlife authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo confirmed they had shot the crocodile, saying they had to put it down "because it had become a threat to life".
She told the news agency AFP the increase in rains meant there had been several recent reports of crocodile attacks in the country.
One woman was killed in the capital Harare as she crossed a stream, while another boy escaped in the south-east of the country.
Mali PM pulls out of visit after rocket attacks
Alex Duval Smith
BBC Africa, Dakar
Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga has called off a planned visit to the contested northern town of Kidal in the wake of rocket attacks on French and United Nations bases in the area, according to people travelling with him.
Mr Maiga, who is on a national tour ahead of elections in July, had pledged to include the Tuareg bastion in the journey.
But this morning the bases on the outskirts of Kidal were hit by rockets. The French force, Barkhane, said five of its soldiers had been injured.
The last time a high-ranking politician from Bamako visited Kidal was in May 2014 when Prime Minister Moussa Mara spent several hours there.
The visit was followed by a disastrous Malian military offensive to retake the town from separatist groups. At least 60 soldiers were killed.
Breaking'At least five dead' in Mogadishu bombing
At least five people have died in an attack on a busy road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the news agency AP reports.
Captain Mohamed Husein told the agency a number of people were injured.
The attack took place near the Weheliye hotel, on the Makka Almukarramah road, the agency said.
700,000 Ghanaians could lose deposits totalling $160m
Thomas Naadi
BBC Africa, Accra
The deposits of more than 700,000 people in Ghana are under threat amid a crisis in the country's financial sector.
The Central Bank paints a grim picture of a financial sector in desperate need of help after it emerged microfinance institutions and the Rural and Community Banks owe the depositors more than $160m (£113m).
More than 200 of the country's 566 licensed microfinance institutions - which provide loans to small businesses - have registered as being in distress or have collapsed.
In the banking sector, 37 out of 141 rural and community banks are facing the same fate.
Earlier this week the Central Bank stepped in to prevent the local uniBank from imminent collapse after it suffered persistent cash shortfalls and regularly fell below cash reserve requirements.
The Central Bank says it had to act to protect depositors and other creditors - and to rein in further risks to the country's wider financial system.
It revoked the licenses of two other local banks last year for similar reasons.
It is now making plans to prevent any further problems, announcing reforms to the microfinance sector hoping to improve their performance and safeguard the funds investors and depositors.