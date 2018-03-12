Africa Live: Burundi's president named 'Eternal Supreme Guide'

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will cut short his first trip to Africa to return to Washington to deal with urgent work there, his spokesman has said.

Mr Tillerson, who left Kenya this morning, is due to visit Chad and Nigeria before leaving for the US on Monday evening.

He will spend a few hours in the two countries instead of spending the night in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, as had been planned.

Mr Tillerson, 65, who had already visited Ethiopia, arrived in Kenya on Friday but had to cancel activities planned on Saturday because he was not feeling well.

Kenya's foreign ministry said he was seen off by one of its ministers: