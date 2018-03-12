Africa Live: Burundi's president named 'Eternal Supreme Guide'
Summary
- President Pierre Nkurunziza named 'Supreme Guide'
- Tillerson cuts short Africa trip
- Ugandan MP urges men to beat wife
- Nine civilians killed in Ethiopia
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury
All times stated are UK
Tillerson cuts short Africa trip
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will cut short his first trip to Africa to return to Washington to deal with urgent work there, his spokesman has said.
Mr Tillerson, who left Kenya this morning, is due to visit Chad and Nigeria before leaving for the US on Monday evening.
He will spend a few hours in the two countries instead of spending the night in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, as had been planned.
Mr Tillerson, 65, who had already visited Ethiopia, arrived in Kenya on Friday but had to cancel activities planned on Saturday because he was not feeling well.
Kenya's foreign ministry said he was seen off by one of its ministers:
Kenyan government reinstates opposition MPs security
Kenyan government has reinstated security for opposition MPs weeks after it was withdrawn.
The MPs from opposition coalition NASA were targeted for their support of the swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the "people's president".
Mr Odinga took the oath saying that he won last year's election and that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not beat him fairly.
The two leaders met last week and announced publicly that they had agreed to work together to reconcile the country that has been deeply divided on ethnic lines.
Burundi president named 'Eternal Supreme Guide'
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has been named "Eternal Supreme Guide" by his political party.
The move means no one in the governing CNDD-FDD is allowed to disagree with his choices, secretary-general Evariste Ndayishimiye said.
"He is our leader. Therefore in our party... no one is comparable to him," Mr Ndayishimiye said.
"He is our parent, he is the one who advises us. That is why I ask all our members to respect that because a home without the man (its head) can be overlooked by anybody. For us, we have the best."
But critics say a cult of personality is developing around 54-year-old Mr Nkurunziza.
Jeremy Minani, the leader of the opposition Rally of Burundi Democrats (RDB), told Burundi Radio Publique Africaine: "President Pierre Nkurunziza's naming himself the leader of the ruling party, is part of his plan to reach his goal and to make it easy for him to eliminate every challenge without difficulty."
The new title has been bestowed just months ahead of a national referendum which could end with Mr Nkurunziza getting permission to rule until 2034.
He is already serving a controversial third term in office.
His re-election led to violence in the streets in 2015, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and displacing hundreds of thousands.
Uganda MP: 'As a man, you need to discipline your wife'
A Ugandan MP has left people horrified after saying men need to "discipline" and "beat" their wives.
Twinamasiko Onesimus, who represents Bugangaizi East constituency was speaking to Ugandan television channel NTV when he made the shock statement.
"As a man, you need to discipline your wife," he told the channel. "You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her some how to really steamline her."
The short clip of Mr Onesimus speaking was shared by an NTV journalist, and people were quick to react.
It appears Mr Onesimus, who is married, was responding to comments made by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who said men who beat their wives or girlfriends were "cowards".
“Men who beat women are foolish and cowardly,” he told crowds gathered to mark International Women's Day, according to Ugandan Christian News.
The Daily Monitor newspaper reports more than one in five women aged 15-49 had experienced domestic or sexual violence in Uganda.
Ethiopian military kills nine
Ethiopian military has opened an investigation after nine civilians were killed and 12 others injured during an operation against rebels in Moyale border town with Kenya, state media reported on Sunday.
Several soldiers have been suspended over the incident, the military said.
The Ethiopian News Agency said that the soldiers were deployed to the town in the Oromia region to pursue Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) fighters who had crossed into Ethiopia from three locations.
OLF is a secessionist group which the government has branded a terrorist organisation.
Ethiopia has been experiencing anti-government protests since 2016, mostly in the Oromia and Amhara region, where residents say they are being marginalised.
Ethiopia's parliament voted in February to impose a six-month nationwide state of emergency.
The ruling The Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front is currency enegaging in talks to choose a leader to replace Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned last month.
Mr Hailemariam said he resigned to allow reforms that "would lead to sustainable peace and democracy".
Read: What is behind Ethiopia's wave of protests?
