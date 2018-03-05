Africa Live: Eritrean dress wows Oscars
Bringing you the news from around Africa on Monday 5 March 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
- Tiffany Haddish honours Eritrean father
- Zimbabwe opposition hit by violence
By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury
Violence tears through Zimbabwe opposition
Shingai Nyoka
BBC Africa, Harare
At least 15 people are believed to have been injured after fighting broke out between rival factions in Zimbabwe's main opposition party.
Supporters of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) vice president Thokozani Khupe clashed with supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo on Sunday.
Images of a man lying on the ground while being stoned by his fellow party members have gone viral.
Party officials say violent clashes broke out as Ms Khupe and her allies addressed a meeting at the party offices. A group disrupted the proceedings before stoning rivals.
Police moved in to end the clashes.
It is the latest in a string of violent reprisals against those who oppose the appointment of Mr Chamisa.
Ms Khupe is challenging Mr Chamisa after he was named acting president following the death of long time leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
Attempts to bring the two leaders to negotiating table have failed.
Ms Khupe maintains that she is the rightful acting president of the party.
Eritrean dress wows Oscars
The Oscars ended a few hours ago, and, as usual, alongside the discussions of who did and didn't win are the reviews of the outfits on show at Hollywood's glitziest event.
American comedienne Tiffany Haddish's Eritrean-themed dress is getting special attention.
She wore an embroidered cape, headdress and dress called a "zuria".
African culture news site Okay Africa says that the dress is mostly worn in wedding ceremonies:
The comedian and actress, who presented an award at the ceremony, said that the outfit was in honour of her Eritrean father, who died last year.
Watch her interview below:
