Africa Live: Eritrean dress wows Oscars

Bringing you the news from around Africa on Monday 5 March 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

  1. Tiffany Haddish honours Eritrean father
  2. Zimbabwe opposition hit by violence

By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury

All times stated are UK

Violence tears through Zimbabwe opposition

Shingai Nyoka

BBC Africa, Harare

Acting president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe
AFP
Nelson Chamisa (left) is being challenged by Thokozani Khupe (right) for the leadership of Zimbabwe's main opposition party

At least 15 people are believed to have been injured after fighting broke out between rival factions in Zimbabwe's main opposition party.

Supporters of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) vice president Thokozani Khupe clashed with supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Images of a man lying on the ground while being stoned by his fellow party members have gone viral.

Party officials say violent clashes broke out as Ms Khupe and her allies addressed a meeting at the party offices. A group disrupted the proceedings before stoning rivals.

Police moved in to end the clashes.

It is the latest in a string of violent reprisals against those who oppose the appointment of Mr Chamisa.

Ms Khupe is challenging Mr Chamisa after he was named acting president following the death of long time leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Attempts to bring the two leaders to negotiating table have failed.

Ms Khupe maintains that she is the rightful acting president of the party.

Eritrean dress wows Oscars

The Oscars ended a few hours ago, and, as usual, alongside the discussions of who did and didn't win are the reviews of the outfits on show at Hollywood's glitziest event.

American comedienne Tiffany Haddish's Eritrean-themed dress is getting special attention.

She wore an embroidered cape, headdress and dress called a "zuria".

African culture news site Okay Africa says that the dress is mostly worn in wedding ceremonies:

The comedian and actress, who presented an award at the ceremony, said that the outfit was in honour of her Eritrean father, who died last year.

Watch her interview below:

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

Only you can feel an animal which roams inside your ear."

A Kamba proverb from Kenya sent in by Fred Kaloki, of Nairobi, Kenya

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live, where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent throughout the day.

