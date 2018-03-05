Africa Live: Eritrean dress wows Oscars

AFP Nelson Chamisa (left) is being challenged by Thokozani Khupe (right) for the leadership of Zimbabwe's main opposition party

At least 15 people are believed to have been injured after fighting broke out between rival factions in Zimbabwe's main opposition party.

Supporters of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) vice president Thokozani Khupe clashed with supporters of Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Images of a man lying on the ground while being stoned by his fellow party members have gone viral.

Party officials say violent clashes broke out as Ms Khupe and her allies addressed a meeting at the party offices. A group disrupted the proceedings before stoning rivals.

Police moved in to end the clashes.

It is the latest in a string of violent reprisals against those who oppose the appointment of Mr Chamisa.

Ms Khupe is challenging Mr Chamisa after he was named acting president following the death of long time leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Attempts to bring the two leaders to negotiating table have failed.

Ms Khupe maintains that she is the rightful acting president of the party.