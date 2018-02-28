Africa Live: Rwanda 'closes 700 churches'
Summary
- Authorities in Rwanda close 700 churches
- South Africa's Doom pastor sentenced
- Human trafficking warring in Angola
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury and Dickens Olewe
All times stated are UK
Kenya student leader shooting to be investigated
An independent body which monitors activities of the Kenyan police has sent a team to investigate yesterday's shooting of a university student.
Independence Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it has dispatched a rapid response unit to investigate the killing of Evans Njoroge, the secretary-general of Meru University students' union.
The student leader was fatally shot while taking part in a demonstration against high tuition fees and bad conditions at the institution.
Local media quoted witnesses saying that the student leader was chased and gunned down by policemen.
The police are yet to officially comment on the incident.
A clip of the student leader addressing other students is being shared on Twitter:
Angolan priest warns against cases of human organ trafficking
Wanjiku Mungai
BBC Monitoring, Nairobi
An Angolan priest has claimed human traffickers are kidnapping people and selling their organs.
Speaking to Angolan news agency Angop, the Catholic priest, Zeferino Passagem, said criminals in the east of the country were kidnapping people before taking them to border towns.
The priest said the traffickers, who preyed on the poor, then took out “vital and sexual organs”.
He put the problem down to the country's long borders with Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A public official who also spoke to the agency said two women disappeared in the mission of Sao Bento in the province last December.
While the women’s relatives say that the police have yet to give any information on the case, the police countered that they were unable to find accurate information on the matter.
The public official added that some women farmers in the province have stopped going to their farms for fear of their safety.
According to a UN report, Angola lacks a specific law to tackle human trafficking, which makes it difficult to prosecute cases in the southern African country.
'Doom pastor' will pay fine to avoid jail
South Africa's "Doom Pastor" - who sprayed congregants in the face with insecticide - is to pay a fine in order to avoid jail.
Lethebo Rabalago was offered the option of a four-year jail term or paying a 21,000 rand ($1,800; £1,300) after being found guilty of assault and contravening the Agricultural Stock Remedies Act.
The 25-year-old has agreed to pay the fine off in 3,000 rand monthly installments, the Sowetan newspaper reports.
Rabalago - who runs the Mount Zion General Assembly - was arrested after it emerged he had used the product to "cure" his followers of various ailments, including cancer and HIV, in 2016.
In photos circulating on social media - which were picked up around the world - he was seen spraying the insecticide directly into the eyes and various body parts of his congregants.
Five worshippers came forward to tell police he had sprayed it directly in their faces.
One was left coughing for months afterwards.
When he was convicted earlier this month the magistrate said that being "sprayed in their faces with Doom makes this offence [the] worst of its kind".
Rwanda closes 700 churches
Authorities in Rwanda have closed more than 700 churches in the capital Kigali for failure to meet safety and hygiene standards, the privately-owned The New Times reports.
It says the operation began a week ago and has so far targeted 714 churches and one mosque.
A state official, Justus Kangwagye, told the news site the houses of worship were in breach of safety standards.
“Worshiping should be done in an organised way and meet minimum standards. Exercising your freedom of worship should not encroach on other people’s rights. They have been asked to halt operations until they meet the requirements,” he said.
He said some churches had not renewed their licences and the authorities were not going to allow them to continue to operate.
The report says some churches were operating in tents and did not have adequate parking for the worshippers, who ended up parking on the side of the road and causing traffic jams.
Kigali residents, according to the report, gave mixed reactions to the operation. Some supported the move but others called on the authorities to give the churches more time to comply with the rules.
Bishop Innocent Nzeyimana, the president of the Churches' Forum in Nyarugenge district, pleaded on behalf of the churches that they should be allowed to operate until the raised issues are fixed, the report said.
