Africa Live: Rwanda 'closes 700 churches'

An independent body which monitors activities of the Kenyan police has sent a team to investigate yesterday's shooting of a university student.

Independence Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it has dispatched a rapid response unit to investigate the killing of Evans Njoroge, the secretary-general of Meru University students' union.

The student leader was fatally shot while taking part in a demonstration against high tuition fees and bad conditions at the institution.

Local media quoted witnesses saying that the student leader was chased and gunned down by policemen.

The police are yet to officially comment on the incident.

A clip of the student leader addressing other students is being shared on Twitter: