Africa live: Tanzanian MP 'sent to prison for defaming president'

Nigeria's government has gathered experts in the capital Abuja to work out how to stop Lake Chad from drying up, reports AFP news agency.

Lake Chad was once one of the largest lakes in the world, but as much as 90% of it has disappeared in the past 50 years.

That's important because it is the principal source of freshwater for 40 million people.

The lake is disappearing partly because, when rainfall decreased the lake changed from an inland sea into separate ponds.

This is in turn made fishing less lucrative. So people turned to farming and used the water for irrigation, leading to even less water reaching the lake.

As our video explains: