Africa Live: South Africa wakes up to a new era

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 15 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Cyril Ramaphosa began the day with selfies on Cape Town's seafront
- Tributes paid to Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwe's long-time opposition leader
SA speaker receives Zuma resignation letter
Jacob Zuma has sent his letter of resignation to the speaker of South Africa's parliament, Baleka Mbete:
It means his resignation is now official, ending his nine-year tenure as president.
Zimbabwe opposition mourns ahead of meeting
Members and supporters of Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have been gathering at Harvest House, the party's headquarters in the capital Harare.
The party's official Twitter page has shared these photos of the scene there:
Africa Live will be keeping an eye on developments there, where party leadership are due to address members and reporters for the first time after ex-leader Morgan Tsvangirai's death last night.
Gupta case: Police still hunting two people
This has just come in from the South African police regarding yesterday's raid on the Gupta properties.
It says two people are still being sought following the arrests, and that three - two of Indian nationality - are out the country.
The #Guptacase: Anger as journalists blocked
The other big story coming out of South Africa today is the Gupta case - and so, unsurprisingly, journalists have flocked to the court to report on what happens.
However, it seems police have decided the court is full - despite journalists arguing there is still lots of space for them to fill.
So who is in court today, and why does everyone want to be there?
Well, we aren't entirely sure. We know a number of people are due to appear following a raid on the wealthy, Indian-born family's compound in Johannesburg yesterday morning.
It has been reported one of the Gupta brothers was arrested - but that may or may not be correct.
If it is, it is the first time the Guptas have faced charges in court.
They family have been accused of using their close friendship with Mr Zuma to wield enormous political influence - known in South Africa as "state capture".
However, this particular case relates to allegations that money meant for the Vrede farm project, which was supposed to help poor black farmers, actually went into the pockets of the Zuma allies.
They have denied all allegations against them.
Africa Live will be keeping a close eye on proceeding in Bloemfontein and letting you know the latest.
Zimbabwe opposition to meet after Tsvangirai dies
Zimbabwe's main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), is to hold a press conference following the death of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai in South Africa last night.
Since news broke of Mr Tsvangirai's death last night, tributes have been pouring in:
South Africa wakes up to a new era
South Africa has woken up to a new, post-Zuma era this morning - and his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, appeared keen to make the most of every second.
Pictures of the acting president on an early morning walk along Cape Town's seafront have been circulating on social media.
And from the looks of it, Ramaphosa - who is pictured with former minister Trevor Manuel - was in a great mood ahead of today's vote, which will almost definitely see him made South Africa's president:
Elsewhere on social media, others were also reacting to Jacob Zuma's late night resignation.
(You can read all about that here)
The hashtags #Zumahasfallen is trending in the country, with people flocking to social media to give their views - with cartoonists capturing the mood of the moment:
Parliament will meet at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) to begin the process of voting in the new president.
Africa Live will be keeping you updated with all the latest from South Africa throughout the day, so keep checking back.
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
