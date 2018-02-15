Africa Live: South Africa wakes up to a new era

The other big story coming out of South Africa today is the Gupta case - and so, unsurprisingly, journalists have flocked to the court to report on what happens.

However, it seems police have decided the court is full - despite journalists arguing there is still lots of space for them to fill.

So who is in court today, and why does everyone want to be there?

Well, we aren't entirely sure. We know a number of people are due to appear following a raid on the wealthy, Indian-born family's compound in Johannesburg yesterday morning.

It has been reported one of the Gupta brothers was arrested - but that may or may not be correct.

If it is, it is the first time the Guptas have faced charges in court.

They family have been accused of using their close friendship with Mr Zuma to wield enormous political influence - known in South Africa as "state capture".

However, this particular case relates to allegations that money meant for the Vrede farm project, which was supposed to help poor black farmers, actually went into the pockets of the Zuma allies.

They have denied all allegations against them.

Africa Live will be keeping a close eye on proceeding in Bloemfontein and letting you know the latest.