South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town in 2015

Africa Live: Latest updates on Gupta raid and Zuma's fate

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 14 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Summary

  1. South Africa's elite anti-corruption unit raid home of Zuma-linked family
  2. Embattled president due to respond to resignation calls

Live Reporting

By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent, including the dramatic developments in South Africa where the embattled President Jacob Zuma is under increasing pressure to resign and the home of his friends, the wealthy Gupta family, has been raided by the anti-corruption unit.

