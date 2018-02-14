Africa Live: Latest updates on Gupta raid and Zuma's fate
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 14 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- South Africa's elite anti-corruption unit raid home of Zuma-linked family
- Embattled president due to respond to resignation calls
Live Reporting
By Clare Spencer and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent, including the dramatic developments in South Africa where the embattled President Jacob Zuma is under increasing pressure to resign and the home of his friends, the wealthy Gupta family, has been raided by the anti-corruption unit.