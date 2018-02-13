Africa Live: US 'extends sanctions against Zimbabwe'

Anti-government protesters in Ethiopia's biggest region, Oromia, are on the second day of a three-day strike to demand the release of all politicians and journalists held during more than two years of unrest.

Many roads were blocked and businesses closed during the opening day of the strike yesterday.

Ethiopia's attorney general has announced that charges of inciting violence against a leading opposition politician, Bekele Gerba, are being dropped.

Mr Gerba, who was arrested in December 2015, was initially accused of having links to terrorist groups, but the charge was later downgraded.

He will now be released alongside six others who were arrested with him.