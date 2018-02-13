Africa Live: US 'extends sanctions against Zimbabwe'
Summary
- Zuma reportedly told to step down by ANC
- 20 sentenced in Boko Haram mass trial
- US 'extends sanctions against Zimbabwe'
- Rwanda 'shuts radio for denigrating women'
By Clare Spencer and Mirren Gidda
Second day of strike in Ethiopia
BBC World Service
Anti-government protesters in Ethiopia's biggest region, Oromia, are on the second day of a three-day strike to demand the release of all politicians and journalists held during more than two years of unrest.
Many roads were blocked and businesses closed during the opening day of the strike yesterday.
Ethiopia's attorney general has announced that charges of inciting violence against a leading opposition politician, Bekele Gerba, are being dropped.
Mr Gerba, who was arrested in December 2015, was initially accused of having links to terrorist groups, but the charge was later downgraded.
He will now be released alongside six others who were arrested with him.
20 sentenced in Boko Haram mass trial
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
At least 20 people have been jailed in Nigeria for being members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
The accused were sentenced to jail terms of between three and 15 years as part of the ongoing mass trials of more than 1,000 suspects at a military facility in the north-central town of Kainji.
Among the convicted was a disabled man found guilty of participating in the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls in the north-eastern town of Chibok in 2014.
He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the first time someone has been jailed in connection with the Chibok abductions.
Sources at the courts told the BBC that a further 700 suspects are due to stand trial this week.
The Nigerian authorities say there are more than 6,000 Boko Haram suspects being detained across the country.
In October 45 people were sentenced to between three and 31 years in prison for being members of the militant group.
Zuma reportedly told to step down by ANC
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
South African President Jacob Zuma has been told to step down by his own party, according to multiple reports.
The ANC’s top leadership met late into the night to debate the matter before sending a delegation to Mr Zuma.
But even if the president has been ordered to quit, there's no guarantee that he will.
There has been no word yet from Mr Zuma, who could choose to ignore the ANC and take the matter to parliament.
The ANC has not announced its decision officially. But it’s understood the party is now preparing for a vote of no-confidence in the president. A motion by opposition parties is already in place.
These are dramatic, anxious times for South Africa, as a leader engulfed by corruption scandals seeks to cling onto power.
It’s being reported that Mr Zuma was demanding another three months in office, but that his successor - the new leader of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa - said no.
US 'extends sanctions against Zimbabwe'
The US has added more Zimbabweans to its sanctions list, Zimbabwe's privately owned NewsDay reports.
Government sources reportedly told NewsDay that the foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo was told two weeks ago that sanctions would be extended to more ministers at least until the general election.
The newspaper says the sanctions are believed to include new ministers who have joined Mr Mnangagwa's cabinet.
NewsDay's sources told the newspaper that the US believes politicians deserve sanctions because it perceived President Emmerson Mnangagwa to have come to power in a military coup.
However, the US have not commented and their Treasury's sanctions page has not been updated since March 2017 - where is already lists Mr Mnangagwa as a sanctioned individual.
Rwanda 'shuts radio for denigrating women'
Rwanda's media watchdog has ordered a three-month shut down of a US-owned Christian radio station after it broadcast a sermon against women, it told the AFP news agency.
"The sermon was denigrating women in the most vile manner," commission chief Edmund Kagire told AFP.
The radio station, Amazing Grace FM, broadcast a sermon by local pastor Nicolas Niyibikora on 29 January in which he called women dangerous, evil and against the plans of God.
The National Women's Association and the Women's Journalist Association to the Rwanda Media Commission, which oversees journalist ethics, both complained about the broadcast.
The radio station is owned by American evangelist Gregg Schoof, who said he condemned any condemnation of women.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
