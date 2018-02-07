Africa Live: Kenya deports opposition lawyer to Canada, fatwa against FGM
- Lawyer who attended unofficial presidential inauguration is deported
- Somaliland vows to punish violators of FGM ban
Somaliland 'bans female genital mutilation'
The self-declared republic of Somaliland's government has issued a fatwa, or religious edict, banning female genital mutilation and promising to punish violators, the Voice of America's news site reports.
The fatwa by the Ministry of Religious Affairs says it is "forbidden to perform any circumcision that is contrary to the religion [of Islam], which involves cutting and sewing up", the news site quotes the fatwa as saying.
It adds that girls who suffered from such circumcision girl will be eligible for compensation "depending the extent of the wound and the violation caused".
"Any one proven to be performing the practice will receive punishment depending on the extent of the violation," the fatwa says, according to Voice of America.
Most people in Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991, are Muslims.
Kenyan lawyer deported to Canada
A Kenyan pro-opposition lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has been deported a week after he was arrested on treason-related charges.
Mr Miguna, who is Kenyan-born but also has Canadian citizenship, was put on a flight on Tuesday evening bound for Canada via Amsterdam.
His charge relates to his participation in a ceremony one week ago in which the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, swore himself in as the "people's president".
A High Court judge earlier ordered police to release Mr Miguna after they were unable to produce him in court.
The opposition coalition said it would file contempt of court charges against the government for violating the judge's order.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the world.