Africa Live: Kenya deports opposition lawyer to Canada, fatwa against FGM

AFP A long-running campaign has been waged around the world against FGM

The self-declared republic of Somaliland's government has issued a fatwa, or religious edict, banning female genital mutilation and promising to punish violators, the Voice of America's news site reports .

The fatwa by the Ministry of Religious Affairs says it is "forbidden to perform any circumcision that is contrary to the religion [of Islam], which involves cutting and sewing up", the news site quotes the fatwa as saying.

It adds that girls who suffered from such circumcision girl will be eligible for compensation "depending the extent of the wound and the violation caused".

"Any one proven to be performing the practice will receive punishment depending on the extent of the violation," the fatwa says, according to Voice of America.

Most people in Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia in 1991, are Muslims.