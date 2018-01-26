Africa Live: Trump to meet Rwanda's President Kagame amid boycott threat

BBC

A group of European tourists has been attacked in Senegal's southern region of Casamance, security officials say.

The group of four were robbed and the three women among them sexually assaulted, the head of the gendarmerie in Diouloulou, Mamadou Samba, told the Senegalese Press Agency, APS.

It is not clear who carried out the attack near the Gambian border, but earlier this month 13 young men were killed in the most deadly incident in the region for several years.

Casamance, which is cut off from the capital Dakar by The Gambia, used to be one of Senegal's main tourist regions but the industry collapsed there because of a decades-long separatist rebellion.

Security had improved in recent years until this month's attacks.