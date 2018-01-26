Africa Live: Trump to meet Rwanda's President Kagame amid boycott threat
- Trump to meet Rwanda's President Kagame
- Some Africans in Davos say they will boycott his speech
- The US president reportedly called African nations "shitholes"
Tourists attacked in Senegal
A group of European tourists has been attacked in Senegal's southern region of Casamance, security officials say.
The group of four were robbed and the three women among them sexually assaulted, the head of the gendarmerie in Diouloulou, Mamadou Samba, told the Senegalese Press Agency, APS.
It is not clear who carried out the attack near the Gambian border, but earlier this month 13 young men were killed in the most deadly incident in the region for several years.
Casamance, which is cut off from the capital Dakar by The Gambia, used to be one of Senegal's main tourist regions but the industry collapsed there because of a decades-long separatist rebellion.
Security had improved in recent years until this month's attacks.
Trump to meet Rwanda's President Kagame
US President Donald Trump is to meet Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
It is the final day of the annual summit, which brings together global political leaders, businesspeople and economists.
Some African attendees have threatened to boycott President Trump's speech later today over comments he made earlier in the month when he reportedly used the word "shithole" to describe African nations. He has denied using that phrase.
Bonang Mohale, head of Business Leadership Africa, wrote an open letter to Mr Trump, which read:
Analysts say President Kagame, who is the current chair of the African Union, is likely to want to turn over a new leaf in relations with the US.
It will be President Trump's third face-to-face meeting at the summit with another head of state, following meetings with the leaders of the UK and Israel.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.