Africa Live: Mugabe 'forgot' Mnangagwa firing, Museveni reconsiders death penalty
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 19 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Mugabe 'forgot' he fired Mnangagwa
- Ugandan leader talks up death penalty
- Gambians reflect on Adama Barrow's first year
- Former Ivory Coast minister jailed
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Ugandan president reconsiders death penalty
Sammy Maina
BBC Monitoring
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has said he has had a re-think of his position on the death penalty because execution stays are making people think they can get away with murder.
"On the death penalty, I have not been assenting to hanging of convicts because of my Christian background but being lenient is causing people to think they can cause harm and get away with it. I will revise my position," President Museveni wrote on his official Twitter account.
Uganda has 28 offences that attract the death penalty, the highest number in east Africa. Juveniles, pregnant women and the mentally ill are, however, exempt from the punishment.
The last execution in the country happened in 2005, according to privately owned Daily Monitor newspaper.
Ivory Coast former minister jailed
BBC World Service
A former defence minister in Ivory Coast has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring against the government.
Moise Lida Kouassi served under President Laurent Gbagbo, who was ousted from power in 2011 and is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court.
The Abidjan court ruled that six years ago, Mr Kouassi plotted with former army officers exiled in neighbouring Ghana to topple the government elected under President Alassane Ouattara.
The trial is the latest in a series involving former government ministers.
The Gambia marks one year under President Barrow
Gambians are marking President Adama Barrow's first year in office.
A year ago today, he was inaugurated following his shock election win against former President Yahya Jammeh, who after 22 years in office did not accept defeat until regional leaders intervened.
Speaking to BBC Newsday, Information Minister Demba Ali Jawo said Gambians have been "impatient" but says the government needs more than a year to fix the "broken economy":
He also hinted at the lack of respect for human rights and freedom of speech under the former president, which he says his government is working to change:
Listen to the full interview here:
Mnagangwa: Mugabe forgot he fired me
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, forgot he had fired him as his deputy as he tried to quell the crisis that eventually led to his being ousted as leader of the country.
Mr Mnangagwa made the comments on Thursday during a one-day visit to Mozambique, New Zimbabwe news site reports.
He said that he had a telephone conversation with the 93-year-old leader who asked him why he was out of the country.
He recounted the conversation while mimicking Mr Mugabe's voice:
A video of his remarks has been shared on YouTube:
Mr Mnangagwa said that Mr Mugabe then urged him to return to Zimbabwe, but says he replied that "there are people who surround you want to eliminate me".
He said he feared for his life.
Behind the scenes, Mr Mnangagwa had been involved in an intense campaign against First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed Mr Mugabe as president.
He was subsequently fired as deputy vice-president leading the military to launch a dramatic takeover which ended Mr Mugabe's 37-year rule.
Mr Mnangagwa returned to the country from South Africa and was sworn in as president on 24 November.
Read: Emmerson Mnangagwa: The 'crocodile' who snapped back
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.