Africa Live: Mugabe 'forgot' Mnangagwa firing, Museveni reconsiders death penalty

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has said he has had a re-think of his position on the death penalty because execution stays are making people think they can get away with murder.

"On the death penalty, I have not been assenting to hanging of convicts because of my Christian background but being lenient is causing people to think they can cause harm and get away with it. I will revise my position," President Museveni wrote on his official Twitter account.

Uganda has 28 offences that attract the death penalty, the highest number in east Africa. Juveniles, pregnant women and the mentally ill are, however, exempt from the punishment.

The last execution in the country happened in 2005, according to privately owned Daily Monitor newspaper.