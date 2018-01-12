Africa Live: Africans mock Trump over vulgar slur, protests in cholera-hit Zambia
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 12 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- The US leader uses a crude phrase to describe African countries
- Protests in cholera-hit Zambia
- South Africa to honour free education promise
- More protests expected in Tunisia
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury and Dickens Olewe
All times stated are UK
South Africa to honour free education promise
Lebo Diseko
BBC News, Johannesburg
South Africa's finance minister has said the government will go ahead with plans to provide free higher education for 90% of new students.
President Jacob Zuma announced the plan at ruling African National Congress (ANC) conference in December.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told journalists that "the decision has been made" - and his department is now working on how funding is provided.
But on that question, he said South Africans will have to wait until the budget in February for details.
Mr Zuma announced free higher education would be given to students from homes which have a combined annual income of up to South African rand 350,000 ($28,000; £20,000).
The new policy goes against a commission finding that such plans were unaffordable.
There have been fears that universities and colleges might not be able to cope with the expected increase in applicants.
Last year local media estimated such a policy could cost $3bn.
But the government says it will cost close to $1bn.
More protests expected in Tunisia
Rana Jawad
BBC North Africa correspondent, Tunis
Tensions remain high in Tunisia with more anti-austerity protests expected today in the capital Tunis and elsewhere in the country.
There were confrontations in at least two towns overnight, between protesters and security forces.
People have been protesting the government's new financial measures that increased the price of petrol and other goods, as well as a rise in taxes on imported products.
Civilians and the country’s leftist opposition party, who have been calling for continued protests, want the new financial law to be scrapped because it will increase the cost of living.
More than 600 people have been arrested this week, accused of arson and looting.
But the human rights watchdog Amnesty international is also warning against what it’s described as apparent intimidation tactics by security forces, with at least 15 activists arrested this week for calling for protests.
Many have since been released.
The country’s main political parties, business organizations and unions are expected to hold talks on Saturday over the civil unrest.
The Tunisian prime minister has accused his political opponents of fueling dissent.
Will Cape Town be the first city to run out of water?
There are just 100 days left until Cape Town reaches "Day Zero" - the day the taps will run dry, making the popular tourist destination the first major city in the world to run out of water.
But while it may be the first, it will almost certainly not be the last.
So what do you do? Gabriella Mulligan takes a closer look at the solutions.
Read all about it by clicking here.
Protest against cholera control measures in Zambia
A riot has broken out in a Zambian slum over measures designed to curb the spread of cholera, news agency Reuters reports.
Police have been sent into Kanyama township, in the capital Lusaka, after outrage over a ban on street vending was put in place.
The capital is struggling to contain an outbreak of the deadly disease, which has killed more than 60 people since October, while almost 3,000 people nationally have fallen ill.
Kanyama resident Peter Zulu told Reuters the rioters had blocked a major road, and police had responded by firing tear gas to disperse them.
Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale confirmed police had been sent into the area, which was put under curfew last Sunday after suffering badly during this latest outbreak.
People have been sharing pictures on Twitter which reportedly come from Kanyama:
The riots come two days after a vaccination drive targeting two million people across Zambia began.
Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
It can spread quickly in cramped, dirty conditions.
Trump's jibe hits the fan
Africans have been reacting after US President Donald Trump labelled the continent's residents as "people from shithole countries".
In remarks widely reported by US media, Mr Trump lashed out at immigrants in a foul-mouthed outburst.
He is said to have demanded: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?"
The White House made no attempt to deny the comment.
South African comedian Trevor Noah called Mr Trump a "racist", adding that "as someone from South Shithole, I am offended":
A South African DJ opened her Friday morning show by embracing the slur:
And an American TV host for MSNBC wondered if he should tweak his Twitter profile:
Governments have been slower to react.
News agency AP sought comment from South Sudan's government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny, who said: “Unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say.”
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been trying to limit the number of family members of immigrants who can enter the US, and has moved to end the protected status of thousands of immigrants already in the US.
We will be monitoring the story, so stay with us throughout the day.
