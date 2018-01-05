Africa Live: Namibia doubts over China ivory ban, SA train crash probe continues
Summary
- Namibia's environment minister fears ivory ban will help black market
- Clear up under way following fatal train crash in South Africa's Free State
Death toll rises to 30 in DR Congo floods
Landslides and flooding in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo have killed at the least 30 people, with authorities saying they expect the death toll to rise.
Provincial health minister Dominique Weloli told local media search and rescue efforts were ongoing after heavy rains struck on Wednesday.
Witnesses told UN-backed Radio Okapi yesterday that among the dead were five children from the same family who drowned overnight in their home.
Flooding is a major peril for residents of Kinshasa - many homes are built on hillsides where lack of drainage makes them vulnerable to mudslides and flash floods.
Our colleagues in BBC Afrique have shared these photos from the scene:
Investigators continue probe into SA train cash
Investigators are continuing their probe into what caused a crash in Free State which left at least 18 dead, South Africa's TimesLive is reporting.
The train, which was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, crashed at around 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Thursday.
Hundreds are believed to have been injured in the accident, and it is feared the death toll could rise further.
Speaking late on Thursday, acting CEO of South Africa's rail authority Mthuthuzeli Swartz said that emergency teams were trying to lift the train, to try and see if there was anyone else trapped underneath the wreckage, or if there were more fatalities.
The work to clear the wreckage is continuing this morning, according to local reports.
It is not known exactly what caused the accident, but a number of local outlets reported the train collided with a truck which failed to stop at a crossing.
South Africa's transport minister said yesterday the driver "took chances... which cost a lot of lives".
You can read our full story on the website here, and keep checking back with Africa Live for the latest updates throughout the day.
Ivory ban could make black market 'more lucrative', minister fears
China's total ban on ivory could end up making the black market trade "more lucrative", Namibia's environment minister fears.
Pohamba Shifeta told The Namibian newspaper that he believed those who used to buy ivory legally would now turn to criminal networks in order to get their hands on the product.
China brought in the ban at the end of 2017.
But while conservation groups hailed the decision as "historic" and a "game-changer" for the future of elephants, Mr Shifeta believes it is not the right answer:
He added:
Read more on China's ivory ban here.
