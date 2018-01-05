Africa Live: Namibia doubts over China ivory ban, SA train crash probe continues

Landslides and flooding in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo have killed at the least 30 people, with authorities saying they expect the death toll to rise.

Provincial health minister Dominique Weloli told local media search and rescue efforts were ongoing after heavy rains struck on Wednesday.

Witnesses told UN-backed Radio Okapi yesterday that among the dead were five children from the same family who drowned overnight in their home.

Flooding is a major peril for residents of Kinshasa - many homes are built on hillsides where lack of drainage makes them vulnerable to mudslides and flash floods.

Our colleagues in BBC Afrique have shared these photos from the scene:

