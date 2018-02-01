Africa Live: Ugandan singer Mowzey Radio dies, Zimbabwe farmers' land leases extended

BBC A deadly fungus is threatening the world's bananas

As a deadly disease spreads, the fight for a banana plantation in northern Mozambique might hold the key to saving the world's favourite fruit.

Five years ago, Tropical race 4 (TR4), as it is formally known, was spotted there for the first time in Africa after it killed off millions of bananas in Asia from the 1980s onwards.

Neighbouring countries like Tanzania, just 150km (93 miles) north of the plantation, also depend on banana cultivation for a significant portion of their economic activity.

And although the type of banana grown for sustenance in Uganda and Congo - where residents get something like 35% of their daily nutrients from bananas - is thought to be resistant, no one knows for sure.

Read more on this story