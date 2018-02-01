Africa Live: Ugandan singer Mowzey Radio dies, Zimbabwe farmers' land leases extended
- Musician suffered severe head injuries in a bar brawl
- Zimbabwe to give white commercial famers 99-year leases
Battling to save the world's bananas
As a deadly disease spreads, the fight for a banana plantation in northern Mozambique might hold the key to saving the world's favourite fruit.
Five years ago, Tropical race 4 (TR4), as it is formally known, was spotted there for the first time in Africa after it killed off millions of bananas in Asia from the 1980s onwards.
Neighbouring countries like Tanzania, just 150km (93 miles) north of the plantation, also depend on banana cultivation for a significant portion of their economic activity.
And although the type of banana grown for sustenance in Uganda and Congo - where residents get something like 35% of their daily nutrients from bananas - is thought to be resistant, no one knows for sure.
Zimbabwe to extend white farmers' leases
Zimbabwe is to issue white commercial farmers with 99-year land leases with immediate effect as part of a directive by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, state-owned The Herald reports.
Previously, the farmers were only given a five year lease.
Mr Mnangagwa announced the policy in November as part of his push to restore confidence in the country's agriculture sector.
The lands ministry said in a statement that the new policy was to be implemented "with immediate effect".
A representantive of the white commercial farmers' union, Ben Giplin, welcomed the announcement but told the Herald that there had not been any official communication yet.
He said that there were only 200 commercial farmers, adding that:
Most white farmers were kicked off their farms during former President Robert Mugabe controversial land reform policy in the early 2000s which resulted in violent expulsion of some 4,000 white farmers.
Since taking office two months ago, Mr Mnangagwa has sought a conciliatory tone encouraging former white commercial farmers to return.
His agriculture minister has banned the illegal occupation of farms.
Ugandan musician dies after bar brawl
Fans, fellow musicians and the president have been paying tribute to Ugandan star Mowzey Radio who has died at the age of 33.
The musician, whose real name was Moses Ssekibogo, was being treated in hospital for head injuries he sustained in a bar fight in Entebbe two weeks ago.
Hopes for his recovery had been raised last week when his management said he had come out of a coma, but his condition then worsened.
Local media report that five people have been arrested in connection with Mowzey Radio's death.
His funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.
