Africa Live: Crackdown on Tanzanian parents paying schools, Zimbabwe election 'by July'

Dozens of English-speaking schoolchildren at the centre of a language dispute in South Africa are to move to another school while local authorities appeal a court ruling.

Hoërskool Overvaal (Overvaal high school), in the north-eastern Gauteng province, had been ordered by local authorities to take in a group of local students and teach them in English.

But the school insisted it would only teach in Afrikaans - and a court has supported it - leading to protests outside the school's gates yesterday, as described to BBC Newsday:

Protests erupt outside a South African school over whether it should teach in English

A spokesman for Gauteng's education department, Panyaza Lesufi, is quoted in local media as saying he’s pleased that the parents of 55 English-speaking pupils at Hoërskool Overvaal have agreed for them to be admitted at nearby Riverside High School.

Mr Lesufi confirmed that his department is still pursuing its appeal against the High Court ruling in the meantime.