Africa Live: Ship with 'weapons for Libya seized', Kenya Airways to fly to US

Comedian Trevor Noah has selected another South African comedian Loyiso Madinga to co-host the popular satire programme The Daily Show.

Comedy Central, the channel the Daily Show is aired on, tweeted that Madinga "will present local segments for Africa, reporting outside the US for the African broadcast".

"As wild as Donald Trump is for America, many countries around the world have Trumps of their own and since The Daily Show is in many countries, we thought ‘why not give each country a chance to show off their stable geniuses?'," said Noah.

Madinga describes himself on his website as going "from a small village in the Eastern Cape [one of the poorest provinces in South Africa] to world stages".