Africa Live: Ship with 'weapons for Libya seized', Kenya Airways to fly to US
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 11 January 2018
- Tanzanian-flagged ship seized and crew arrested in Greece
- Kenya Airways to fly non-stop to New York from October
By Farouk Chothia and Clare Spencer
South African comedian picked for the Daily Show
Comedian Trevor Noah has selected another South African comedian Loyiso Madinga to co-host the popular satire programme The Daily Show.
Comedy Central, the channel the Daily Show is aired on, tweeted that Madinga "will present local segments for Africa, reporting outside the US for the African broadcast".
"As wild as Donald Trump is for America, many countries around the world have Trumps of their own and since The Daily Show is in many countries, we thought ‘why not give each country a chance to show off their stable geniuses?'," said Noah.
Madinga describes himself on his website as going "from a small village in the Eastern Cape [one of the poorest provinces in South Africa] to world stages".
Kenya Airways starts direct flights to New York
Kenya Airways has announced it is going to start flying directly to New York from October.
The national carrier said it expected the flights between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and New York’s JFK Airport to play a critical role in returning it to profit-making territory, reports Kenya's Standard Newspaper.
“This is a symbol of a comeback by Kenya Airways", its chairman Michael Joseph is quoted as saying.
In November, Bloomberg news agency reported that the Kenyan government took over the airline, including its $405m (£300m) debt.
Tanzanian-flagged ship 'seized'
A Tanzanian-flagged ship heading for Libya and carrying materials used to make explosives has been seized by Greece's coastguard and its eight-member crew has been arrested, Greek authorities have said, Reuters news agency reports.
The vessel was detected sailing near the Greek island of Crete on Saturday.
Some 29 containers, carrying materials including ammonium nitrate, non-electric detonators and 11 empty liquefied petroleum gas tanks, were found on the vessel, the coastguard said, Reuters reports.
The material could have been used “for all sorts of work, from work in quarries to making bombs and acts of terrorism”, Rear Admiral Ioannis Argiriou was quoted as saying.
Read: Why is Libya so lawless?
