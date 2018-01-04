Africa Live: Operations are 'Africa's silent killer', train crashes in South Africa
- Train 'packed with holidaymakers' crashes in South Africa
- High rates of death after surgery in Africa
- Foreign minister denies Uganda is accepting refugees from Israel
- Somali prime minister reshuffles cabinet
Five Tanzanian banks 'closed down'
Tanzania's central bank has cancelled licences for five banks and placed them under receivership, reports the East African.
The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said the lenders "are critically undercapitalised".
"Continuation of their operations in their current position is detrimental to the interest of depositors and poses a risk to the stability of the financial system," it said.
Covenant Bank for Women, Efatha Bank Limited, Njombe Community Bank Limited, Meru Community Bank Limited, and Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank Limited have all lost their licences.
The newspaper adds that, three weeks ago, President John Magufuli ordered the regulator to take action against banks with inadequate capital.
Train 'packed with holidaymakers crashes in South Africa'
Reports are emerging of a train crash in South Africa's Free State.
Footage being shared on social media shows a train on fire, after reportedly colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad.
Paramedics are on the scene, with ER24 medical service reporting about 100 patients needing treatment.
South African news site Maroelamedia (report in Afrikaans) said the incident happened at about 09:15 local time (07:15 GMT).
Passenger Tiaan Esterhuizen said the train was filled with tourists on their way from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.
He said his family had chosen to take the train because they thought it would be safer.
Somali prime minister reshuffles cabinet
BBC World Service
The Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire, has replaced three senior ministers in a cabinet reshuffle.
The foreign minister, Yusuf Garaad Omar, interior minister, Abdi Farah Said Juha, and commerce minister Khadra Ahmed Duale have been dropped.
Mr Khaire's government has been criticised for failing to stem attacks by al-Shabab militants.
Africa's silent killer: Lack of elective surgery
BBC World Service
Patients undergoing surgery in Africa are more than twice as likely to die following an operation than the global average, research in the Lancet medical journal reveals.
But researchers said the most worrying revelation was just how few Africans undergo elective surgery - surgery that is scheduled in advance. The number of these operations is 20 times fewer than the real need.
They called the deficit a "silent killer".
Prof Bruce Biccard, a co-author of the study from the University of Cape Town, told the Guardian the main problem is insufficient medical staff to spot complications.
“[The reason] that people do so terribly in Africa from a surgical point of view is that there are just no human resources,” he said.
It was the largest study of its kind ever undertaken in Africa, and included 25 countries.
Uganda denies making migrant deal with Israel
Uganda's foreign minister says he is "baffled" by reports the country is to accept thousands of African migrants being expelled from Israel.
Henry Oryem Okello told the Daily Monitor that no such deal had been reached with Israel, which is ordering Africans it labels "infiltrators" - meaning those who did not enter the country through an official border crossing - to leave within 90 days.
According to reports, Uganda was one of two African countries - the other being Rwanda - prepared to accept the migrants if they refused to return to their home countries.
Mr Okello, the state minister for international affairs, told the newspaper:
Many of the migrants facing expulsion come from Eritrea and Sudan, and say they are unable to return as they came to Israel to seek asylum after fleeing persecution and conflict.
But if they refuse, they risk being jailed.
Read our full story on Israel's decision here.
