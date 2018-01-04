Africa Live: Operations are 'Africa's silent killer', train crashes in South Africa

Getty Images

Tanzania's central bank has cancelled licences for five banks and placed them under receivership, reports the East African .

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) said the lenders "are critically undercapitalised".

"Continuation of their operations in their current position is detrimental to the interest of depositors and poses a risk to the stability of the financial system," it said.

Covenant Bank for Women, Efatha Bank Limited, Njombe Community Bank Limited, Meru Community Bank Limited, and Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank Limited have all lost their licences.

The newspaper adds that, three weeks ago, President John Magufuli ordered the regulator to take action against banks with inadequate capital.