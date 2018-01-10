Africa Live: Ethiopia bans adoption by foreigners, woman 'bites penis of rapist'
Summary
- Angelina Jolie is among celebrities who adopted Ethiopian children
- South African police search for suspect with "severely injured private part"
By Dickens Olewe and Farouk Chothia
South African woman 'bites penis of rapist'
A pregnant woman bit the penis of a man who raped her at knife-point in front of her child after giving them a lift near the small town of White River in South Africa's Mpumalanga province, police have said.
The woman, who was three months pregnant, was raped after being taken into a bush, and ordered not to scream, police added in a statement.
However, she "managed to bite the private part of the man who ran away after the ordeal", police said.
This left him with "a severely injured private part", and anyone with information about him should contact the police, the statement added.
Ethiopia bans adoption by foreigners
Emmanuel Igunza
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Ethiopia's parliament has passed legislation banning the adoption of children by foreigners. The country is a popular destination for families seeking to adopt, with celebrities Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie among those who have adopted children from there.
The adoption of Ethiopian children has caused heated debate in the country since 2013, when a 13-year-old girl died mysteriously in the US leading to the conviction of her adopted parents.
Now the country’s parliament has passed a law ending all hopes of prospective parents getting children from Ethiopia.
Instead, lawmakers say orphan and other vulnerable children should be cared for under locally available support mechanisms in order to protect them from abuse abroad.
But some MPs raised concerns that there were insufficient services to cater for such children.
Two years ago, Denmark controversially stopped the adoption of children from Ethiopia over what it said were concerns about possible human trafficking cases.
