Africa Live: 'Disguised' bomber attacks mosque, longer hours for Burkina workers
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 3 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- "At least 10 killed" in suicide bombing in Nigeria
- Civil servants in Burkina Faso made to work an extra 30 minutes a day
- Zambia minister resigns, angered by corruption
- Zimbabwe crocodile 'kills tourist'
- Suspected herders attack Nigerian villages
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
SA '$20,000 reward' to catch boulder killer
A South African opposition politician says outraged members of the public have so far pledged 250,000 rand ($20,237; £14,905) to help catch the killer in a bizarre murder case.
Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Rahee were killed when a boulder was dropped from a bridge in KwaZuluNatal province on to the car in which they were travelling last Wednesday.
According to South Africa's Times Live, criminals have been known to "throw rocks off bridges to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ so they can be robbed".
The boulder smashed through the windscreen, hitting Ms Haffejee in the front of the car and forcing her seat back into her brother, who was sitting behind her.
The news site says Ms Haffejee's husband drove the two victims to the hospital, but they did not survive the attack.
Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson told Times Live why he launched the crowdfund on social media:
Police spokesman Lt Col Thulani Zwane is quoted by Times Live as saying that no arrests have yet been made.
Zimbabwe crocodile 'kills tourist'
A tourist was attacked and killed by a crocodile while canoeing in an inflatable boat in a national park near Zimbabwe's second city Bulawayo at the weekend, the country's state-run Herald newspaper reports.
Another tourist was seriously injured and is intensive care in Bulawayo.
A spokesman for the Matobo National Park, Tinashe Farawo, said the couple had been paddling in the crocodile-infested Mpopoma Dam in the park, which is 22 miles (35km) south of Bulawayo.
He is quoted as saying:
Suspected herders attack Nigerian villages
Nasidi Adamu Yahya
BBC Hausa, Abuja
More than 20 people have been killed in co-ordinated attacks by suspected cattle herders on different villages in Guma, an area in Nigeria’s Benue state, an official has told the BBC.
The raids began late on New Year’s Day, Laurence Onoja, the Benue state information commissioner, said.
They continued into Tuesday leaving many homes burnt, he said.
Some villagers were injured, others were unaccounted for and thousands of have had to flee, he added.
South-eastern Benue state has suffered years of violence and often deadly clashes between nomadic Fulani herdsman and local farmers.
The herders tend to accuse farmers of killing their cattle while the farmers say the animals are destroying their crops.
In November, Benue state introduced a controversial ban on cattle grazing because of the frequent disputes.
But Mr Onoja said it had been difficult to implement the law as the state did not have enough security personnel.
Read more: Making sense of Nigeria's Fulani-farmer conflict
Longer hours for Burkina Faso civil servants
BBC Afrique
Civil servants in Burkina Faso now have to work an extra 30 minutes per day - a change that came into effect over the New Year.
Their working day now begins at 07:30 local time and ends at 16:00 with a 30-minute break, instead of starting at 07:00 and finishing at 15:30.
Burkina Faso's government says it decided to make the change to improve poor staff performance and tardiness.
But many workers, such as Sylvie Kabore - who is an archivist and a mother of three - say they cannot help but arrive late to work because they have to travel long distances from their homes to work and must also drop their children off at school on their way to the office.
As many as 50% to 65% of civil servants arrive late at work for these reasons, says Jacques Dingara, who is one of those charged with "modernising public administration" in Burkina Faso.
For its part, the Burkinabe government has made a number of promises to improve facilities for civil servants, including new canteens, transport arrangements and disabled toilets - but these have not yet been fully implemented.
Zambia minister resigns, angered by corruption
Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has resigned, citing the country’s failure to tackle corruption and greed.
It follows ongoing allegations of corruption within President Edgar Lungu's government.
Mr Kalaba explained his decision in a Facebook post:
Mr Kalaba said he had delivered his resignation letter to the president, but a presidential spokesperson told local media that State House had not yet received it
He remains an MP for the governing Patriot Front, and urged the party to return to its ideological roots to fight poverty:
You can read his full Facebook post below:
'Disguised' bomber attacks Nigeria mosque
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
At least 10 people have been killed in a suicide bomb attack in a mosque in north-eastern Nigeria.
Eyewitnesses say the attacker sneaked into the congregation during morning prayers disguised as a worshipper before detonating the device.
No-one has said they are behind the attack Gamboru, a town on the border with Cameroon, but the militant Islamist group Boko Haram is known to operate in the region.
This attack comes less than 24 hours after the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, released a video in which he dismissed the assertions by the Nigerian authorities that the group had been defeated.
