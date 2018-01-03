Africa Live: 'Disguised' bomber attacks mosque, longer hours for Burkina workers

A South African opposition politician says outraged members of the public have so far pledged 250,000 rand ($20,237; £14,905) to help catch the killer in a bizarre murder case.

Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Rahee were killed when a boulder was dropped from a bridge in KwaZuluNatal province on to the car in which they were travelling last Wednesday.

According to South Africa's Times Live , criminals have been known to "throw rocks off bridges to damage cars and force the drivers to stop‚ so they can be robbed".

The boulder smashed through the windscreen, hitting Ms Haffejee in the front of the car and forcing her seat back into her brother, who was sitting behind her.

The news site says Ms Haffejee's husband drove the two victims to the hospital, but they did not survive the attack.

Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson told Times Live why he launched the crowdfund on social media:

“I was so outraged and heartbroken when I saw the pictures and I couldn’t allow them to get away with this... My phone and inbox have been flooded with messages and pledges of money and we have gathered a cash amount that has been made available to the family."

Police spokesman Lt Col Thulani Zwane is quoted by Times Live as saying that no arrests have yet been made.