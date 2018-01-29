Africa Live: 'No water' to tackle deadly Kenya blaze, SA group wins Grammy
- At least three people killed and 6,000 homeless in Kenya fire
- South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins top music award
By Dickens Olewe and Farouk Chothia
Black Mambazo wins Grammy
South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the best world music award at last night's Grammy Awards ceremony in New York.
It's the fifth award for the all-male group that has popularised the Zulu style of harmony-driven singing, known as isicathamiya.
The album that won them the award is Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.
It is a tribute to the founding members of the choral group which has since been succeeded by younger members.
The South African government tweeted its congratulations.
Deadly fire rages through Kenya settlement
At least three people have been killed and about 6,000 people left homeless after a huge fire swept through the Lang'ata informal settlement in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, last night, local media reports.
Fire engines were quick on the scene, but did not have water to battle the flames, the MP for Lang'ata, Nixon Korir, said.
His comments were tweeted by Kenya's leading private television station, KTN News:
The television station reports that residents of a village, which is part of the informal settlement, were forced to use sewage water to extinguish the fire:
At least 6,000 people have been forced to take shelter at a school, after homes and shops were destroyed, the privately owned Standard newspaper reports.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.