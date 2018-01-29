Africa Live: 'No water' to tackle deadly Kenya blaze, SA group wins Grammy

South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the best world music award at last night's Grammy Awards ceremony in New York.

It's the fifth award for the all-male group that has popularised the Zulu style of harmony-driven singing, known as isicathamiya.

The album that won them the award is Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.

It is a tribute to the founding members of the choral group which has since been succeeded by younger members.

The South African government tweeted its congratulations.