Africa Live: 'No water' to tackle deadly Kenya blaze, SA group wins Grammy

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 29 January 2018 and every weekday at

  1. At least three people killed and 6,000 homeless in Kenya fire
  2. South Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins top music award

By Dickens Olewe and Farouk Chothia

Black Mambazo wins Grammy

South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo won the best world music award at last night's Grammy Awards ceremony in New York.

It's the fifth award for the all-male group that has popularised the Zulu style of harmony-driven singing, known as isicathamiya.

The album that won them the award is Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.

It is a tribute to the founding members of the choral group which has since been succeeded by younger members.

The South African government tweeted its congratulations.

Deadly fire rages through Kenya settlement

Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018.
Reuters
The fire is said to have raged for almost 12 hours

At least three people have been killed and about 6,000 people left homeless after a huge fire swept through the Lang'ata informal settlement in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, last night, local media reports.

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya, January 28, 2018.
Reuters
The blaze was contained early this morning

Fire engines were quick on the scene, but did not have water to battle the flames, the MP for Lang'ata, Nixon Korir, said.

His comments were tweeted by Kenya's leading private television station, KTN News:

The television station reports that residents of a village, which is part of the informal settlement, were forced to use sewage water to extinguish the fire:

At least 6,000 people have been forced to take shelter at a school, after homes and shops were destroyed, the privately owned Standard newspaper reports.

A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya January 28, 2018
Reuters
The cause of the fire is still unclear

Today's wise words

Our African proverb for the day:

Demands are for what you bought, but you cannot demand more of something that has been given to you."

Sent by Khuliso Makhavhu in Mudimeli, South Africa

Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

