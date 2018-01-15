Africa Live: SA summons US diplomat over Trump slur, Swaziland football boss killed
- Diplomatic fall-out over US president's alleged vulgar jibe continues
- Gunman shoots dead owner of top Swazi football club
Swaziland football boss gunned down
The owner of Swaziland's leading football club, Mbabane Swallows, has been shot dead at close range at a filling station in the capital, Mbabane.
Mr Gamedze was killed soon after leaving the Somhlolo National Stadium, having watched his team, the reigning champions in Swaziland, beat Manzini Wanderers 1-0 in the Ingwenyama Cup quarter-finals.
A gunman fired two shots at Victor Gamedze, hitting him in the cheek and around the forehead as he was about to enter his car after visiting a convenient store at the filing station,the Times of Swaziland newspaper quoted witnesses as saying.
Two suspects have been arrested while trying to cross into South Africa through the Lundzi Border post,the Swazi Observer newspaper quoted police sources as saying.
South Africa summons US official over Trump slur
South Africa's foreign office has summoned the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in the capital, Pretoria over President Trump's derogatory remark about African countries.
Mr Trump reportedly referred to states in the continent as "shithole countries" during a discussion about an immigration policy.
He has now told reporters: "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."
A statement from the South African foreign office says that it aligns itself with the statement issued by the African Union.
The continent's top body expressed its "shock, dismay and outrage" over the comments and called on Mr Trump to apologise.
South Africa said that relations between the country and the US must be based on mutual respect.
Namibia, Botswana and Ghana are some of the African countries that have issued strong statement condemning Mr Trump.
