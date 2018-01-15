Africa Live: SA summons US diplomat over Trump slur, Swaziland football boss killed

The owner of Swaziland's leading football club, Mbabane Swallows, has been shot dead at close range at a filling station in the capital, Mbabane.

Mr Gamedze was killed soon after leaving the Somhlolo National Stadium, having watched his team, the reigning champions in Swaziland, beat Manzini Wanderers 1-0 in the Ingwenyama Cup quarter-finals.

A gunman fired two shots at Victor Gamedze, hitting him in the cheek and around the forehead as he was about to enter his car after visiting a convenient store at the filing station,the Times of Swaziland newspaper quoted witnesses as saying .

Two suspects have been arrested while trying to cross into South Africa through the Lundzi Border post,the Swazi Observer newspaper quoted police sources as saying .