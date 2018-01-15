A boy surfing in Cape Town, South Africa

Africa Live: SA summons US diplomat over Trump slur, Swaziland football boss killed

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 15 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

  1. Diplomatic fall-out over US president's alleged vulgar jibe continues
  2. Gunman shoots dead owner of top Swazi football club

Swaziland football boss gunned down

The owner of Swaziland's leading football club, Mbabane Swallows, has been shot dead at close range at a filling station in the capital, Mbabane.

Mr Gamedze was killed soon after leaving the Somhlolo National Stadium, having watched his team, the reigning champions in Swaziland, beat Manzini Wanderers 1-0 in the Ingwenyama Cup quarter-finals.

A gunman fired two shots at Victor Gamedze, hitting him in the cheek and around the forehead as he was about to enter his car after visiting a convenient store at the filing station,the Times of Swaziland newspaper quoted witnesses as saying.

Two suspects have been arrested while trying to cross into South Africa through the Lundzi Border post,the Swazi Observer newspaper quoted police sources as saying.

South Africa summons US official over Trump slur

Jorel Francois holds a sign that reads, 'President trump is a Bigot!!!'
Mr Trump's comments have been widely condemned

South Africa's foreign office has summoned the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in the capital, Pretoria over President Trump's derogatory remark about African countries.

Mr Trump reportedly referred to states in the continent as "shithole countries" during a discussion about an immigration policy.

He has now told reporters: "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

A statement from the South African foreign office says that it aligns itself with the statement issued by the African Union.

The continent's top body expressed its "shock, dismay and outrage" over the comments and called on Mr Trump to apologise.

South Africa said that relations between the country and the US must be based on mutual respect.

Namibia, Botswana and Ghana are some of the African countries that have issued strong statement condemning Mr Trump.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

He who does not like the way the moon appears should go up and change it."

A Hausa proverb sent by Sani Ammani in Kaduna, Nigeria
People watch the supermoon rising in Dar es Salaam on November 14, 2016
Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

