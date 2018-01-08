Africa Live: Tanzania arrests pregnant schoolgirls, student killed in Sudan bread protests
- Tanzania arrests pregnant schoolgirls
- Sudanese student killed in bread protests
By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe
Pregnant schoolgirls arrested in Tanzania
Child rights activists in Tanzania have criticised the arrest of five pregnant schoolgirls and their parents over the weekend.
The teenagers were arrested in Tandahimba, northern Tanzania, on the orders of a local district commissioner and later released on bail.
Gender and child rights campaigners are quoted by The Citizen news site as saying the authorities should have arrested the men who caused the pregnancy rather than the victims.
Local authorities are looking for the men who impregnated the girls, according to Mohamed Azizi, a district official quoted by the news site.
Mr Azizi is also reported as saying that the arrest is part of wider efforts to end student pregnancies in the area, where 55 schoolgirls have reportedly become pregnant over the past two years.
Teenage pregnancy has become a focus for politicians of late.
Last year, Tanzania's President John Magufuli was condemned for comments that girls who give birth should not be allowed to return to school.
Where to sail for migrant rescue missions?
This weekend saw the first casualties of 2018 in the Mediterranean, as a dinghy carrying migrants to Europe sank off the coast of Libya.
Johannes Bayer is head of mission for Sea-Watch 3, a boat which is part of an NGO which operates rescue missions in the Mediterranean.
He tells BBC Newsday how they decide where to sail:
Student killed in Sudan bread protests
BBC World Service
Protests in Sudan over a sharp increase in the price of bread following the removal of government subsidies yesterday spread to the capital, Khartoum.
Police used tear gas against protesters who threw stones, burned tyres and blocked roads. In West Darfur, a student demonstrator was killed.
A junior interior minister warned that destructive protests would be dealt with forcefully.
The authorities have seized all copies of a number of newspapers which criticised the price rises.
Unrest over a cut in fuel subsidies in Sudan in 2013 led to weeks of disturbances in which the government acknowledged that more than 80 people were killed.
