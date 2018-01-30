Africa Live: Weah vows to abolish 'racist' law, 'at least 35 dead' in Nigeria air raids

Getty Images The Nigerian military has been trying to disrupt fighting between herdsmen and farmers, which has damaged homes like the one seen in this picture

Nigerian air raids killed at least 35 people in Adamawa state last month, human rights group Amnesty International reports.

On 4 December, fighter jets fired rockets at the Lawaru, Dong, Kodomti, Shafaron and Nzuruwei villages to disupt fighting between nomadic herdsmen and local farmers.

At least eight villages ended up seriously damaged or destroyed by fire.

The fighting is not just confined to Adamawa state.

Conflict across Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna states has resulted in 168 deaths so far this month.

Despite this, Amnesty said Nigeria's response is both "inadequate, and in some cases unlawful".

The operation on 4 December came after herdsmen attacked the five villages, following a massacre of 51 members of their community in November.

Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, the Nigerian air force's public relations director, told local media that the air raids were "warning shots – not shots to kill". He added they caused people to flee the area, and had a “positive effect”.

But Amnesty is calling on the Nigerian government to release footage of the attack.

Last year, fighting between the herdsmen and farmers resulted in at least 549 deaths and thousands displaced across Nigeria.