Africa Live: Weah vows to abolish 'racist' law, 'at least 35 dead' in Nigeria air raids
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 30 January 2018
Summary
- Liberian citizenship restricted to black people only
- Nigeria attack took place last month in Adamawa state
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury and Mirren Gidda
All times stated are UK
Nigerian air raids killed 'at least 35' last month
Nigerian air raids killed at least 35 people in Adamawa state last month, human rights group Amnesty International reports.
On 4 December, fighter jets fired rockets at the Lawaru, Dong, Kodomti, Shafaron and Nzuruwei villages to disupt fighting between nomadic herdsmen and local farmers.
At least eight villages ended up seriously damaged or destroyed by fire.
The fighting is not just confined to Adamawa state.
Conflict across Adamawa, Benue, Taraba, Ondo and Kaduna states has resulted in 168 deaths so far this month.
Despite this, Amnesty said Nigeria's response is both "inadequate, and in some cases unlawful".
The operation on 4 December came after herdsmen attacked the five villages, following a massacre of 51 members of their community in November.
Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, the Nigerian air force's public relations director, told local media that the air raids were "warning shots – not shots to kill". He added they caused people to flee the area, and had a “positive effect”.
But Amnesty is calling on the Nigerian government to release footage of the attack.
Last year, fighting between the herdsmen and farmers resulted in at least 549 deaths and thousands displaced across Nigeria.
Liberian president vows to abolish 'racist' law
Liberia's new president, George Weah, has said he is looking to abolish a "racist" law which restricts citizenship to black people only.
The former footballer said the clause - which has existed since Liberia was founded by freed US slaves in 1847 - was "unnecessary, racist, and inappropriate for the place that Liberia occupies today in the comity of nations".
He said the original intention to create "a refuge and a haven for freed men of colour" after fleeing the United States was not applicable in today's society.
What's more, Front Page Africa reported, he added:
In his first annual State of the Nation address, Mr Weah noted that another clause, which bans foreigners owning property, was also harmful to Liberia's economy, while he said he hoped to lift a ban on people having dual-nationality.
Mr Weah also promised to slash his own pay by 25% immediately - an announcement met with cheers - as he issued a stark analysis of Liberia's prospects:
The new president ran on a platform of promising to improve Liberia's economy, but has said he cannot do it without the support of the people.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.