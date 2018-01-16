Africa Live: Soldiers killed in DRC attack, death toll 'doubles' in Tripoli airport fight

At least twenty people have been killed in fighting between rival militias around the international airport in Libya's capital, Tripoli.

We reported yesterday that at least ten people had been killed in the fighting.

It now looks like it was double that number.

The BBC's Rana Jawad tweeted that Libya's press council released a statement with a reasoning behind the attack:

The clashes, between rival armed groups, forced the suspension of flights at Maitiga airbase - Tripoli's only functioning international airport.

A reporter with the Reuters news agency said at least five aircraft had apparently suffered damage from gunfire.

Libya's Government of National Accord said the attack was an attempt by one armed faction to release their members being held by a rival group.

Tripoli has been riven by violence since the revolution in 2011.