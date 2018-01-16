Africa Live: Soldiers killed in DRC attack, death toll 'doubles' in Tripoli airport fight
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 16 January 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
- "At least 20 killed" in fighting around Tripoli airport
- DR Congo soldiers killed in the eastern Beni region
By Natasha Booty and Clare Spencer
At least twenty killed in Libya
At least twenty people have been killed in fighting between rival militias around the international airport in Libya's capital, Tripoli.
We reported yesterday that at least ten people had been killed in the fighting.
It now looks like it was double that number.
The BBC's Rana Jawad tweeted that Libya's press council released a statement with a reasoning behind the attack:
The clashes, between rival armed groups, forced the suspension of flights at Maitiga airbase - Tripoli's only functioning international airport.
A reporter with the Reuters news agency said at least five aircraft had apparently suffered damage from gunfire.
Libya's Government of National Accord said the attack was an attempt by one armed faction to release their members being held by a rival group.
Tripoli has been riven by violence since the revolution in 2011.
Three soldiers killed in DR Congo rebel attack
Three Congolese soldiers have been killed while repelling an attack in the eastern Beni region by Ugandan Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who are accused of killing 14 UN peacekeepers from Tanzania in December.
At the weekend, the DR Congo announced an offensive against the group which was created in the 1990s to oppose Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's rule.
The Ugandan army has been conducting airstrikes and attacks against the group.
