Africa Live: Zimbabwe investigates Grace Mugabe's degree, injuries after SA train crash
Summary
- Corruption investigation opened into Grace Mugabe's degree
- Injuries reported after South African train crash
- Sudan vows crackdown over bread protests
By Dickens Olewe and Flora Drury
Snow blankets the Sahara
Our colleagues at BBC Weather have put together a short video explaining a weather phenomena which has seen snow cover large swathes of the Sahara desert.
Temperatures in this part of Africa are known to soar well above 35C (95F), so why has the snow settled?
Find out below:
This will be Tunisia's 'last difficult year', says PM
Tunisia's prime minister has promised 2018 will be the last difficult year, as anti-austerity protests sweep the country.
Youssef Chahed took to the radio to reassure citizens on Tuesday, following a number of demonstrations against tax increases and price rises.
Mr Chahed said:
Tunisia's economy has been struggling since 2011, when former ruler Zine El Abdine Ben Ali was ousted from power.
Two deadly terror attacks in 2015 targeting its vital tourism industry made it more difficult to recover.
But these latest protests were triggered by inflation and increased taxes on imports like cars.
Sudan vows crackdown over bread protests
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Sudanese authorities have warned they will use force to suppress protests against the increase in the prices of bread.
At least one person has been killed and schools ordered closed since demonstrations started four days ago.
Bakeries in Sudan doubled the price of bread on Friday, sparking off protests in the capital Khartoum and several other regions.
In response, the government is reported to have launched a campaign of arrests alongside a media crackdown.
Classes were suspended in the Western Darfur State after a student was killed and others wounded during demonstrations.
Interior Minister, Babikir Digna, said the police would use force against protesters who destroyed property.
But he denied that the demonstrations were linked to the cost of bread.
Bread prices doubled from 7 US cents to 14 after the government raised the price of flour by nearly 300%.
The opposition urged people to go to the streets to protests what they described as an unprecedented rise in the cost of living.
Several opposition politicians are reported to have been arrested.
More than 200 injured in S Africa train crash
Nana Radebe, spokeswoman for Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, tweets:
The train crash happened this morning in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.
The train crash happened this morning in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.
Injuries after train crash in South Africa
A commuter train has crashed in South Africa, just five days after a collision left 19 dead.
The train crashed on Tuesday morning in Germiston, east of Johannesburg, with a number of injuries reported.
Nana Radebe, a spokeswoman for Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services, tweeted:
Metrorail spokeswoman Lillian Mofokeng told South Africa's TimesLive website an incoming train hit a stationary train from behind.
She added there had been "some cable theft" which meant the train drivers were using a manual system.
Meanwhile, families have begun identifying their loved ones following the fatal crash in Kroonstad, in Free State province, last week.
News site IOL says local police have now confirmed 19 people died after the train collided with a truck, before bursting into flames.
However, another 15 are still unaccounted for.
Sipho Sithole, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), told EyeWitness News the families would receive assistance:
Zimbabwe investigates Grace Mugabe's doctorate
Zimbabwean anti-corruption authorities have opened an investigation into the controversial awarding of a doctorate to Zimbabwe's former First Lady Grace Mugabe, news agency AFP reports.
Phyllis Chikundura, the spokesperson for Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, confirmed there was an ongoing investigation.
"We confirm there is such a report and there is such a probe," she said.
Mrs Mugabe reportedly got the PhD after months of study in 2014.
State-run The Herald newspaper reported at the time that Mrs Mugabe's dissertation was on the theme of "changing social structure (and) the functions of the family".
It reported she undertook research on Zimbabwean children's homes.
Mrs Mugabe was personally capped by her husband and then-president Robert Mugabe, who was also the chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe.
She was praised at the time by other government officials who defended the controversial degree award.
Mrs Mugabe had hoped to replace her husband as leader, but antagonised a faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party which led to a fallout within the party.
The military then stepped in and forced President Mugabe to end his 37 year rule of the southern African country and installing his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as president.

