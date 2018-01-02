Africa Live: Top Egypt cleric condemns Bitcoin, Nigeria New Year's Day massacre
Summary
- Egypt's Grand Mufti rules that trading in Bitcoin is un-Islamic
- Nigerian police say 16 people returning from church have been shot dead
Court hearing over Somalia truck bombing
Four suspects have appeared in court in Somalia in connection with the 14 October truck bombing in that capital, Mogadishu, that killed at least 500 people.
The Somali government blames al-Shabab for the bombing, although the Islamist militant group has denied being behind the attack.
The suspects appeared at the preliminary hearing in a court in the capital on New Year's Day.
A fifth suspect was not present in court.
Prosecutors believe one of them was al-Shabab’s head of explosions in Mogadishu.
The BBC's Ibrahim Aden in the city says none of the men were officially charged and the case is expected to resume on Thursday.
Evidence against the men is reportedly weak and investigators are proceeding with the case as they want to seen to be doing something, our reporter says.
The attack was the deadliest in Somalia's history - and was carried out using a truck packed with explosives at a busy junction in the city.
Nigeria New Year's Day massacre
Nasidi Adamu Yahya
BBC Hausa Service, Abuja
Gunmen opened fire on worshippers walking back from church in the early hours of New Year's Day in Nigeria's oil-rich southern Rivers state, killing 16 people, police spokesman Omoni Nnamdi has to the BBC.
Many people were also wounded in the attack in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni area, about 85 km (53 miles) from the oil city of Port Harcourt, he added.
The motive for the attack is unclear, and police are still hunting for the gunmen.
Top Egyptian cleric condemns Bitcoin
BBC World Service
A leading Muslim cleric in Egypt, the Grand Mufti, has issued an edict prohibiting transactions using the Bitcoin digital currency.
In the fatwa published on Monday, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam said Muslims were not permitted to sell, buy or rent using bitcoins.
He said using digital currency risked fraud and cheating, and its high risk volatility could cause harm to individuals and nations.
The Grand Mufti said he had sought the help of economic experts before coming to his decision.
Read: 'Be ready to lose all your money'
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
