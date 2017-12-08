Africa Live: Mugabe allies' bank accounts frozen, swine flu kills Ghana schoolchildren

A newspaper article - which reports on a pledge by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to end poverty this year - is doing the rounds on Twitter, causing a bit of a spat between a leading opposition politician and a government spokesman.

Mugisha Muntu, the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), tweeted the article:

It is unclear when the article was published, but government spokesman Ofwono Opondo fired back, saying Mr Muntu had promised to change structures of the FDC, the main opposition party.

He asked Mr Muntu: "Did you?"

President Museveni, 73, who has ruled the East African nation since 1986, recently defended a push to remove presidential age limits in Uganda, saying that it would help deal with the leadership crisis in Africa.

The opposition says he is behaving like a dictator who wants to be in office for life.