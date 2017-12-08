Africa Live: Mugabe allies' bank accounts frozen, swine flu kills Ghana schoolchildren
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 8 December 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- New Zimbabwean government targets two ousted ministers
- Children to be vaccinated after swine flu outbreak in Kumasi
- Zuma's deputy wades into controversy over his rape acquittal
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Museveni spokesman defends poverty pledge
A newspaper article - which reports on a pledge by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni to end poverty this year - is doing the rounds on Twitter, causing a bit of a spat between a leading opposition politician and a government spokesman.
Mugisha Muntu, the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), tweeted the article:
It is unclear when the article was published, but government spokesman Ofwono Opondo fired back, saying Mr Muntu had promised to change structures of the FDC, the main opposition party.
He asked Mr Muntu: "Did you?"
President Museveni, 73, who has ruled the East African nation since 1986, recently defended a push to remove presidential age limits in Uganda, saying that it would help deal with the leadership crisis in Africa.
The opposition says he is behaving like a dictator who wants to be in office for life.
Court sacks South Africa's top prosecutor
A High Court has ordered South Africa's chief prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, to vacate his post.
Judge Dunstan Mlambo also ruled that President Jacob Zuma could not appoint Mr Abrahmas' successor because of corruption charges appending against him.
The new chief prosecutor should be appointed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa within 90 days.
Three campaign groups - Freedom Under Law‚ Corruption Watch and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution - went to court to ask for Mr Abrahams appointment to be set aside.
He was appointed to his post by Mr Zuma in 2015.
In October the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld an earlier decision by a lower court that Mr Zuma should be tried on 18 counts of corruption over a multi-billion dollar arms deal negotiated in 1999.
Mr Abrahams' critics accused him of dragging his feet in the case, an allegation he denied.
Ghana schoolchildren die of swine flu
Thomas Naadi
BBC Africa, Accra
Health officials in Ghana have confirmed the outbreak of swine flu at a high school in the second city, Kumasi, following the deaths of four students.
A total of 12 out of 19 students at the Kumasi Academy School tested positive for the H1N1 virus, an acute respiratory infection, the health ministry said.
Initially, the ministry suspected an outbreak of meningitis after more than 40 students complained of fever-like conditions.
It caused panic and parents stopped sending their children to school, especially after four students died.
There are fears that the disease could spread but Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu said no new cases have been reported.
Vaccines would be sent to the school to contain the spread, he said.
Officials have urged parents to let their children go back to school.
Bank accounts of Mugabe allies frozen
Zimbabwe's central bank has ordered that the bank accounts of two top allies of ousted President Robert Mugabe be frozen, the state-owned Herald newspaper reports.
In a directive sent to the country's financial institutions, it ordered them to "identity and freeze" all accounts run by former government ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere.
The two were influential members of a faction within the ruling Zanu-PF party which backed former First Lady Grace Mugabe's campaign to succeed her husband.
The whereabouts of the two have been unclear since last month's military takeover, which forced Mr Mugabe, 93, to resign after 37 years in power.
The central bank's directive also ordered that all accounts of companies where the two former ministers are directors "or have a known beneficial interest" be frozen.
Mr Moyo, who was the higher education minister, has tweeted that the directive "spells doom for ordinary people and the businesses".
He said due process had not been followed:
Read: Five ways to revive Zimbabwe's economy
Ramaphosa believes Zuma guilty of rape
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
A leading contender to replace South Africa's President Jacob Zuma as head of the governing African National Congress (ANC) has waded into a controversy about a rape case from over a decade ago.
Mr Zuma was acquitted of raping Fezekile Kuzwayo - the daughter of an old family friend - in 2006, before becoming president in 2009.
Now, as the governing ANC prepares to choose a new leader, Mr Zuma’s deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, has spoken publically of his concerns about the case.
Talking on a local radio station, Mr Ramaphosa praised Ms Kuzwayo’s courage for taking the case to court.
Asked about her allegation of rape, he said: “Yes, I would believe her.”
Mr Zuma maintained during his trial that he had consensual sex with Ms Kuzwayo, and a High Court judge acquitted him.
Ms Kuzwayo fled abroad and later died, but controversy surrounding the case has lingered.
Reaction to Mr Ramaphosa’s comments has been mixed.
Plenty of South Africans believe President Zuma has serious character flaws.
But others point out that Mr Ramaphosa has served as his deputy since 2014, and say he’s only speaking out now to enhance his own political fortunes in an increasingly bitter succession battle.
Mr Zuma is stepping down as ANC leader at its national conference, due to start on 16 December.
Read: Ramaphosa - the man who wants to make South Africa great
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.