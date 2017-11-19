Zimbabwe's Mugabe to make announcement
Summary
- Zimbabwe president given ultimatum to step down within next 24 hours
- President Robert Mugabe has been dismissed as leader of ruling Zanu-PF party
- He is due to address the nation on state-run TV shortly
- Mr Mugabe met with military leaders for a second time as they try to negotiate his exit
Live Reporting
By Tom Spender and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
Jubilation at Mugabe sacking
There was jubilation at the Zanu-PF party headquarters as Mr Mugabe was sacked as party leader.
Footage shows people singing and celebrating.
Mugabe sacked as Zanu-PF leader
Earlier today Zimbabwe's ruling party sacked Robert Mugabe as its leader.
Zanu-PF appointed ex-Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago, in his place.
The party has given Mr Mugabe, 93, until 10:00 GMT on Monday to resign as president, or face impeachment.
The military intervened last week, in an apparent attempt to block him from installing his wife as his successor.
The first lady, Grace Mugabe, and several other senior officials have been expelled from the party altogether.
BreakingMugabe to address the nation
Zimbabwe's state broadcaster says President Robert Mugabe will address the nation shortly. He has been meeting the country's military chiefs, who have called on him to step down.