President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe on 19 November 2017.

Zimbabwe's Mugabe to make announcement

Summary

  1. Zimbabwe president given ultimatum to step down within next 24 hours
  2. President Robert Mugabe has been dismissed as leader of ruling Zanu-PF party
  3. He is due to address the nation on state-run TV shortly
  4. Mr Mugabe met with military leaders for a second time as they try to negotiate his exit

Live Reporting

By Tom Spender and Lucy Fleming

All times stated are UK

Jubilation at Mugabe sacking

Dancing breaks out at Zanu-PF headquarters

There was jubilation at the Zanu-PF party headquarters as Mr Mugabe was sacked as party leader.

Footage shows people singing and celebrating.

Mugabe sacked as Zanu-PF leader

Earlier today Zimbabwe's ruling party sacked Robert Mugabe as its leader.

Zanu-PF appointed ex-Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by Mr Mugabe two weeks ago, in his place.

The party has given Mr Mugabe, 93, until 10:00 GMT on Monday to resign as president, or face impeachment.

The military intervened last week, in an apparent attempt to block him from installing his wife as his successor.

The first lady, Grace Mugabe, and several other senior officials have been expelled from the party altogether.

BreakingMugabe to address the nation

Zimbabwe's state broadcaster says President Robert Mugabe will address the nation shortly. He has been meeting the country's military chiefs, who have called on him to step down.

