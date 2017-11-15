Zimbabwe army TV takeover - latest

Despite the comments made by the military and Zanu PF, the BBC's Shimgai Nyoka said the situation in Zimbabwe had "all the elements of a coup".

"There was gunfire and explosions in several suburbs in areas overnight including where senior government officials reside and where President Mugabe's private residence is.

"The army say he's safe and his security and that of his family is guaranteed.

"They deny it's a coup as they haven't usurped his power. They say they have targeted the people around him and he'll be restored to the presidency as soon as their mission is accomplished."