Africa live: Davido named best African singer, Somaliland voters head to the polls

Investigators from the US and Niger have visited the site of a jihadist attack last month in which four soldiers from each country were killed.

The US military said the team spoke to people in the village of Tongo Tongo, in the west of Niger, and examined the local area to try to determine exactly what happened.

The attack has become a major issue in US domestic politics because of the deaths of the American troops.

Getty Images Soldiers grieved at the funeral Sgt La David Johnson was one the soldiers killed

The US says the visit is just one part of an investigation spanning three continents and multiple US agencies.

