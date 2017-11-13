Africa live: Davido named best African singer, Somaliland voters head to the polls
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Tuesday 13 November 2017
- Nigerian Davido wins best African act
- Somaliland votes in presidential election
- Investigators visit site of Niger jihadist attack
By Clare Spencer and Dickens Olewe
Investigators visit site of Niger jihadist attack
BBC World Service
Investigators from the US and Niger have visited the site of a jihadist attack last month in which four soldiers from each country were killed.
The US military said the team spoke to people in the village of Tongo Tongo, in the west of Niger, and examined the local area to try to determine exactly what happened.
The attack has become a major issue in US domestic politics because of the deaths of the American troops.
The US says the visit is just one part of an investigation spanning three continents and multiple US agencies.
Read more on the BBC News website: How did US soldiers die in Niger?
Somaliland votes in presidential election
Polls have opened in the self-declared republic of Somaliland in the presidential election.
The election will use an iris-based biometric voting system - a world first, according to the election spokesman.
Just over 700,000 voters are eligible to take part in the election which is being contested by three candidates.
At least 60 observers are in the country to monitor the poll.
One of the observers, Susan Mwape from Zambia, told the BBC that they will be monitoring all aspects of the election including the "technical competence of electoral commission staff."
Radhi Abdi, from the International Crisis Group, told the BBC's Newsday programme if Somaliland "pulls off another credible election" it will improve its push for independence.
He defended the government for blocking social media sites to prevent the spread of "fake news and misinformation" during the election period.
Somaliland declared independence after the overthrow of Somali military dictator Siad Barre in 1991.
Here are five things you need to know about the Somaliland elections.
Davido beats Wizkid to award for best African act
The Nigerian superstar Davido beat compatriot Wizkid to grab the MTV Europe award for best African act yesterday.
They have both been nominated for the award at least two times each.
Davido was performing in Angola's capital Luanda this weekend so didn't make it to the ceremony. But he thanked everyone, including his mother, in an Instragram post:
The post said "I'M ON FiAAAAAAA!!!" making a reference to his new song FIA:
The other contenders included South Africans Nasty C and Babes Wodumo, Kenyan Nyashinski and Angolan C4 Pedro.
The latter had told Focus on Africa radio before the ceremony, that it was about time a Portuguese speaker won.
