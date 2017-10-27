Africa Live: Burundi leaves war crimes court

The hashtag #justiceforher is trending on social media as a four-year-old girl in Ghana continues to fight for her life in hospital after being raped.

The girl’s mother says the family identified the man who attacked her to a local chief.

However, the traditional leader allegedly told the family nothing could be done because the community gods deemed the accused man innocent.

The case has caused outrage in Ghana, dominating radio and social media conversations, with many people saying it demonstrates a culture that shields sex attackers.

Our colleague Akwasi Sarpong spoke to Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, a lawyer and women's empowerment campaigner:

Local chief reportedly dismissed case against suspect after consulting deity

