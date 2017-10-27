Models in Nigeria

Africa Live: Burundi leaves war crimes court

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 27 October 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Burundi leaves the International Criminal Court (ICC)
  2. Only 34% voted in Kenya's re-run election
  3. Somalia spy boss slams UK and US

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Outrage in Ghana over child rape 'pardon'

The hashtag #justiceforher is trending on social media as a four-year-old girl in Ghana continues to fight for her life in hospital after being raped.

The girl’s mother says the family identified the man who attacked her to a local chief.

However, the traditional leader allegedly told the family nothing could be done because the community gods deemed the accused man innocent.

The case has caused outrage in Ghana, dominating radio and social media conversations, with many people saying it demonstrates a culture that shields sex attackers.

Our colleague Akwasi Sarpong spoke to Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, a lawyer and women's empowerment campaigner:

Local chief reportedly dismissed case against suspect after consulting deity

More from BBC Focus on Africa radio.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Somalia spy boss slams UK and US over lack of co-operation

This file photo taken on October 15, 2017 shows Somali soldiers patroling on the scene of the explosion of a truck bomb in the centre of Mogadishu. Somalia"s deadliest ever attack, a truck bomb in the capital Mogadishu.
AFP

Somalia’s head of intelligence says they have asked the US and UK to share their intelligence on this month's devastating bomb attack and received no response.

Abdillahi Mohamed Sanbalooshe writes in the New York Times:

Vital information and evidence of crimes committed on Somali soil continue to be exported and analysed abroad, denying us the opportunity to protect our own citizens and to hold the perpetrators to account."

At least 358 people were killed when a lorry packed with explosives detonated near the entrance of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu on 14 October.

There has not yet been a response from US or UK intelligence services to Mr Sanbalooshe's claims.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Low voter turnout in Kenyan presidential poll re-run

BBC World Service

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official stacks ballot boxes at a tally centre in Nairobi, Kenya October 27, 2017.
Reuters
An electoral commission official stacks ballot boxes at a tally centre in the capital Nairobi

Kenya's electoral commission says the turnout in yesterday's re-run of the presidential election was sharply down on the initial vote in August.

It's now put at under 34%, compared with nearly 80% during voting two months ago.

The figures suggest that many Kenyans heeded a call by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to boycott the election.

Voting has been suspended until Saturday in four counties where opposition supporters clashed with police.

Correspondents say the turnout raises questions about the credibility of the election.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Burundi leaves the ICC

Protests
AFP
Violence erupted in 2015 after President Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term

Burundi has become the first country to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) a year after it lodged its notice of withdrawal.

The East African country had accused the ICC of deliberately targeting Africans for prosecution.

In September, the UN Commission of Inquiry into Burundi accused the government of committing crimes against humanity, including executions and torture, and urged the ICC to open a prosecution as soon as possible.

Fadi El-Abdallah, the spokesman for the ICC, told the BBC Newsday programme that the withdrawal would not affect the the court's ongoing investigations in the country.

"Article 127 states that withdrawal does not affect the jurisdiction of the ICC over the the crimes that have been committed while the state was a state party," he said.

The court has 122 member countries, 34 are African, the largest continental bloc.

In 2015 Burundi was plunged into its worst crisis since the end of a civil war in 2005, when President Pierre Nkurunziza's push for a third term in office sparked protests by opposition supporters who said the move was unconstitutional.

South Africa and Kenya have also threatened to renounce their membership of the court accusing it of unfairly targeting of African countries.

Read our Burundi country profile here.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top