Africa Live: Lupita Nyong’o accuses Weinstein over sex, Kenya poll official 'on leave'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 20 October 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o on Harvey Weinstein harassment
- Top Kenyan poll official says he is going on holiday
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Kenyan poll official 'to take leave over election'
A top official at Kenya's electoral commission has taken leave and will not take part in running next week's re-run election.
Ezra Chiloba, who is the CEO of the commission, took a “personal decision to be away in order to build confidence in stakeholders” who had complained about commission's officials, privately owned Daily Nation reports.
Mr Chiloba has been at the centre of a storm for months with opposition politicians alleging that he is allied with the governing Jubilee Party and blaming him for bungling the August election.
The push for his resignation has been among a series of demands the opposition coalition Nasa has said is necessary before a fresh election is held.
They say Mr Chiloba should be held responsible for the "illegalities and irregularities" that the Supreme Court found in the conduct of the 8 August election.
However, Mr Chiloba has refused to bow to calls to leave the commission telling the BBC's Kenya Election Watch podcast earlier this week that the Supreme Court did not find any of the electoral officials culpable.
The chairman of the commission, Wafula Chebukati, told a media briefing on Wednesday that he wanted officials - who had been mentioned as having had a role in the failures that beset the commission's running of the election - to resign.
Mr Chebukati had been speaking hours after commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, announced her resignation after fleeing the country citing threats to her life and a difficult working environment at the commission.
The chairman said he wanted a special team to manage the election.
But Mr Chiloba's stepping aside is unlikely to assuage the opposition coalition Nasa to take part in the 26 October election because it is less than a week till the vote and their candidate Raila Odinga has already withdrawn from the race.
Lupita Nyong’o accused Harvey Weinstein over sex
Oscar-award winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has revealed how she was sexually harassed by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times she says the revelations about Mr Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults on other women have made it impossible “to avoid the memories resurfacing”:
After meeting him at the Berlin film festival when she was a student, he invited her to his family home in Connecticut to watch a film with his children. Before the film started he had tried to get her to drink vodka, but she refused.
Shortly after the film had started, he said he needed to show her something and led her into his bedroom “and announced that he wanted to give me a massage”.
He then wanted to take off his pants, but she said this would make her uncomfortable and she headed for the door and left.
A few months later, he invited her to a screen in New York, organising to meet at a restaurant.
When she refused him, his whole demeanor changed, she said.
They got up to leave without eating.
Ms Nyong’o ends her piece saying: "I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence.
Wise words
Today's African proverbs:
Click here to send us your proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll keep you up-to-date with news and trends across the continent.