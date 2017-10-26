Africa Live: Kenya holds controversial repeat election

Kenya's opposition Nasa coalition has boycotted today's re-run of the presidential election.

But that isn't the only reason people are not turning up to vote.

BBC Newsday has been consulting our network of reporters across Kenya to see what people have been telling them why they aren't voting.

David Wafula has just come back from one of the biggest polling stations in the capital city, Nairobi.

If you compare from the earlier election the turnout is much lower, he says.

"Some people are taking their time, looking at what the situation will be, before they come and vote," he adds.

Ferdinand Omondi is outside one of the routes to a polling station in Mombasa, a city on the coast.

"Even those who want to vote do not get the chance to vote", he says.

"People are stopping others from getting to polling stations. They have lit bonfires in the middle of roads on the way to polling stations.

"I can smell tear gas, meaning a little has been sprayed earlier to disperse people.

"The rain has started pouring down heavily, which may have started sending people home."

