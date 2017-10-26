Africa Live: Kenya holds controversial repeat election
Summary
- Kenyans go the polls in controversial presidential election re-run
- President Uhuru Kenyatta won in August but result was annulled
- Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for his supporters to boycott
- Polls opened at 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) and close at 17:00 local time
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Motorbike taxi man offers free rides to vote
We recently reported that in Mombasa, on the coast, barricades are blocking people from getting to polling stations.
But just south of the capital, Kenya's Daily Nation has found a story of a man doing everything he can to help people get to vote - by giving people a lift on his motorbike:
Why are people not voting?
Kenya's opposition Nasa coalition has boycotted today's re-run of the presidential election.
But that isn't the only reason people are not turning up to vote.
BBC Newsday has been consulting our network of reporters across Kenya to see what people have been telling them why they aren't voting.
David Wafula has just come back from one of the biggest polling stations in the capital city, Nairobi.
If you compare from the earlier election the turnout is much lower, he says.
"Some people are taking their time, looking at what the situation will be, before they come and vote," he adds.
Ferdinand Omondi is outside one of the routes to a polling station in Mombasa, a city on the coast.
"Even those who want to vote do not get the chance to vote", he says.
"People are stopping others from getting to polling stations. They have lit bonfires in the middle of roads on the way to polling stations.
"I can smell tear gas, meaning a little has been sprayed earlier to disperse people.
"The rain has started pouring down heavily, which may have started sending people home."
President Uhuru Kenyatta turns 56 on election day
When Kenya's electoral commission settled on 26 October as the date for the re-run of the presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters were quick to point out that it coincided with his birthday.
National news broadcaster KTN filmed this boy wearing a T-shirt wishing the Jubilee Party candidate and incumbent president a happy birthday.
Slow start to vote in opposition stronghold
Our colleague Roderick MaCleod in Kenya's opposition stronghold - Kisumu county - sent these photos of ballot boxes arriving under police guard at Lions High School just over an hour ago.
Polling stations across Kenya were due to open at 06:00 (03:00 GMT).
Electoral Commission returning officers - the people who oversee the voting process at constituency level - say only two officials out of 399 have turned up for the county.
Our correspondent tweets:
People queue to vote in Kiambu county
We have been reporting either markedly short queues to vote in Kenya's presidential election re-run, or non-existent queues.
That isn't the case across the whole of Kenya. One of our reporters, Tony Irungu, has found a long queue in the rain in Kiambu county in central Kenya. It's a stronghold for the ruling Jubilee party.
Voting opens in 'most' polling stations
Kenya's electoral commission has tweeted that voting has started in 'most' polling stations:
While Kenya election watchers question this. East Africa deputy bureau chief at Reuters news agency tweets:
And in a poorer part of the capital Nairobi, at least one polling station was closed when this Al Jazeera reporter went there:
Plus a Kenyan journalist saw voting materials that appear not to have been distributed yet:
This picture appears to capture a polling station that is open, only without voters:
Short queues at Nairobi polling station
David Wafula
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Queues snaked from this polling station in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, when I was here for the elections in August.
But so far this chilly morning turnout at Moi Avenue Primary School - the largest polling centre in Nairobi - has been low for those voting in the repeat presidential election:
The process is much quicker as people are only voting for president - in August there were six separate ballot papers, including those for MPs, governors and county assemblies.
Some people were happy to brave the drizzle:
The re-run comes after the Supreme Court annulled the result of presidential vote because of "irregularities".
President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking a second term and won the cancelled August election, has urged people to vote and remain peaceful.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who has pulled out of the re-run, has called on his supporters to stay away.
US condemn attack on Kenyan judge's bodyguard
Our new Africa editor tweets:
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu failed to appear at the Supreme Court yesterday after her bodyguard was shot and wounded by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.
Only two judges turned up, when five where needed to make a final decision on whether the election today should be blocked. Without a decision, the election went ahead by default.
Our correspondent goes on to look at what the condemnation means:
Lower turnout in Kenya election re-run
Alastair Leithead
BBC Africa correspondent, Kenya
The polling stations have opened across Kenya for a re-run of the presidential election, but early indications are that there’s a much lower turnout than the first ballot.
The main opposition candidate has boycotted the poll and called on his supporters not to vote.
I'm in Kisumu in western Kenya, which is an opposition stronghold and little, if any voting, is going on there.
Here in the heartland of the main opposition candidate Raila Odinga, youths are blocking the streets, demonstrations are under way and polling stations haven’t opened.
Election officials are trying to get ballot boxes and voting slips out and find staff willing to run the vote but logistics are a problem.
I'm in a school in the centre of Kisumu where cardboard polling booths and boxes have only just arrived for wider distribution – in a prison service van. Commercial truck drivers are afraid of being targeted.
In other parts of Kenya the vote is going ahead as planned, but it seems turnout is lower than the first election.
International observers have scaled down their missions and there’s an expectation that the legitimacy of this poll will be challenged.
