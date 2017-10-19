Africa Live: Four killed in Togo protests
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 19 October 2017 at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Four killed in ongoing Togo protests
- Leaders meet to discuss conflict in Great Lakes region
- HSBC could be investigated over South African money laundering
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Leaders meet to discuss conflict in Great Lakes region
Mary Harper
Africa editor, BBC World Service
Leaders from 12 African nations are due to meet in the Congolese capital, Brazzaville, for a two-day summit that will address some of the continent's most intractable problems.
The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region will discuss a diverse range of violent conflicts including those in the Central African Republic, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.
Large amounts of money, resources and expertise have been spent without success attempting to resolve these crises in the past.
The group of political leaders - from Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia - has not met at summit level since June 2016.
Four killed in ongoing Togo protests
Laeila Adjovi
BBC Africa
Togo's opposition is defying a government ban on weekday protests by planning a second day of protests today.
Four people were shot dead - one of them a boy - in clashes yesterday between protesters and security forces in the country's two largest cities, Lomé and Sokodé.
It follows months of on-and-off demonstrations against the regime.
On Tuesday, clashes following the arrest of an imam caused the deaths of two soldiers and two civilians.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government confirmed that imam Djobo Mohamed Allassani, the Sokodé representative for one of the main opposition parties, had been arrested for allegedly calling for violence and sedition.
Rights group Amnesty international says the human rights situation in Togo is deteriorating at a worrying pace.
Since mid-August, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated throughout Togo, to demand the return of the 1992 constitution - which included a limit of two presidential terms - and the end of a 50-year political dynasty.
Read more: Togo protests: Why are people marching against President Faure Gnassingbé?
HSBC could be investigated over South African money laundering
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
The British banking groups HSBC and Standard Chartered are likely to be investigated over new claims that they may have been used to launder money stolen from the South African state.
The British Finance Ministry has referred allegations, raised by the former cabinet minister and anti-apartheid activist, Lord Hain, to the Serious Fraud Office.
Lord Hain says whistleblowers have told him that hundreds of millions of dollars have been taken out of South Africa, illegally, via Hong Kong and Dubai.
He told BBC Newsday that he is bringing the issue up in the UK's House of Lords this morning.
“I have no evidence that they [the banks] were willing conduits," he said, adding that they could be that those banks may have been inadvertent conduits.
The money was allegedly stolen by South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and a wealthy business family, the Guptas.
Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing. There's been no comment from either of the banks.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your African proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.