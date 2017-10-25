Africa Live: Police seal off Kenya Supreme Court, Rwanda 'recalls Paris envoy'
Summary
- Kenya's top judges to decide fate of tomorrow's presidential election re-run
- Rwanda "retaliates after French magistrate summons defence minster"
Scene outside Kenya's Supreme Court
A BBC correspondent has tweeted a photo of the scene outside Kenya's Supreme Court, as the nation awaits for its ruling on the fate of tomorrow's presidential election re-run:
Another BBC correspondent has tweeted:
Kenya's Supreme Court sealed off ahead of key ruling
There's a heavy police presence around the Kenyan Supreme Court as it prepares to consider a last-minute petition to cancel tomorrow's presidential election re-run.
Streets around the building in the capital, Nairobi, are blocked by barriers manned by officers in riot gear.
Human rights groups are seeking a delay in the vote, arguing that the election commission is not sufficiently prepared.
Meanwhile, the BBC's Odeo Sirari reports from Nairobi that in the Constitutional Court, a judge has ruled that the appointment of returning officers - expected to play a vital in overseeing the poll - was illegal.
If the ruling stands, there could be no-one to oversee tomorrow's vote, our reporter adds.
Kenya election watchers on Twitter are pointing out that this is one of several rulings expected today on the fate of tomorrow's poll:
The main opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, is boycotting the re-run, and international observer missions have scaled down plans to monitor voting because of security concerns.
President Uhuru Kenyatta insists the election will go ahead. The uncertainty has spawned protests and violence.
The BBC's Dickens Olewe sums up the feeling that there is no love lost between these two:
The crisis started after the Supreme Court annulled the August presidential election, saying it was marred by irregularities and illegalities.
Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner of the August vote, but Mr Odinga rejected the outcome.
It was the first time that a presidential poll in Kenya had been annulled, creating an unprecedented situation in East Africa's biggest economy.
Rwanda 'recalls ambassador to France'
Rwanda has decided to recall its ambassador to France after Defence Minister James Kabarebe was summoned to appear before a magistrate investigating the death of former President Juvenal Habyarimana in 1994, the Rwanda News Agency (RNA) has reported.
Jacques Kabale was recalled to Rwanda for "consultations", according to French publication Jeune Afrique.
This latest move comes after an anti-terrorism magistrate in France decided to summon Mr Kabarebe for questioning after a witness accused the Rwandan Patriotic Army - the former rebel group now in power in Kigali - of downing the plane carrying Mr Habyarimana on 6 April 1994, RNA reported.
France has not had an ambassador to Rwanda since the departure of Michel Flesch in 2015 after Kigali failed to approve the appointment of his successor.
The downing of the plane is considered to have helped fuel the genocide which left about 800,000 Rwandans dead.
Rwanda's government has repeatedly denied involvement in the shooting.
