Africa Live: Police seal off Kenya Supreme Court, Rwanda 'recalls Paris envoy'

There's a heavy police presence around the Kenyan Supreme Court as it prepares to consider a last-minute petition to cancel tomorrow's presidential election re-run.

Streets around the building in the capital, Nairobi, are blocked by barriers manned by officers in riot gear.

Human rights groups are seeking a delay in the vote, arguing that the election commission is not sufficiently prepared.

Meanwhile, the BBC's Odeo Sirari reports from Nairobi that in the Constitutional Court, a judge has ruled that the appointment of returning officers - expected to play a vital in overseeing the poll - was illegal.

If the ruling stands, there could be no-one to oversee tomorrow's vote, our reporter adds.

The main opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, is boycotting the re-run, and international observer missions have scaled down plans to monitor voting because of security concerns.

President Uhuru Kenyatta insists the election will go ahead. The uncertainty has spawned protests and violence.

The crisis started after the Supreme Court annulled the August presidential election, saying it was marred by irregularities and illegalities.

Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner of the August vote, but Mr Odinga rejected the outcome.

It was the first time that a presidential poll in Kenya had been annulled, creating an unprecedented situation in East Africa's biggest economy.

