surf lagos

Africa Live: Nigeria oil spills 'double baby deaths', Mugabe's deputy under threat

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 6 November 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Babies born near oil spills in Nigeria "more likely to die"
  2. Zimbabwe's first lady calls for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be expelled

Live Reporting

By Flora Drury and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Grace Mugabe calls for husband to sack his deputy

Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe gestures as she addresses Zimbabwean worshippers and congregants from various indigenous church denominations at a religious gathering rally organised by Zimbabwean ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front
AFP
Grace Mugabe is said to be extremely ambitious

Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe has called for the expulsion of the powerful Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the ruling Zanu-PF party ahead of is elective congress next month, the state-run Herald newspaper reports.

Her comments came a day after a visibly angry President Robert Mugabe, 93, threatened to fire Mr Mnangagwa, fuelling speculation he favours his wife to succeed him.

Addressing members of indigenous church groups at a rally in the capital, Harare, on Sunday, Mrs Mugabe said:

The snake must be hit on the head. We must deal with the real snake behind the factions and discord in the party. We are going for the congress as a united party."

Mrs Mugabe, the head of the Zanu-PF women's league, and Mr Mnangagwa are seen as the front-runners in the battle to succeed Mr Mugabe when he dies or steps down.

AFP news agency quoted her as saying her husband should anoint her as his successor:

I say to Mr Mugabe you should... leave me to take over your post. Have no fear. If you want to give me the job give it to me freely."

Her comments came a day after Mr Mnangagwa's supporters heckled her at a rally in the second city, Bulawayo.

Mr Mugabe reacted angrily, pounding the podium with his fists and saying he would no longer tolerate constant insults from the vice president’s supporters.

He warned Mr Mnangagwa and his followers to show loyalty to him or risk being sacked.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe delivers a speech during the Zimbabwe ruling party youth interface Rally on November 4, 2017 in Bulawayo
AFP
Mr Mugabe is the world's oldest ruler

In a further sign that Mr Mnangagwa's political career is in deep trouble, two influential Zanu-PF regions, Mashonaland Central and Bulawayo, resolved on Sunday to ask Mr Mugabe to immediately dismiss he vice-president for allegedly undermining him, the Herald reports.

Zanu-PF is expected to amend its constitution at its congress, setting aside one of the two posts of vice-president for a woman.

The post is expected to be filled by Mrs Mugabe, increasing her chances of eventually succeeding her husband.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nigeria oil spills 'double neo-natal mortality'

Creeks devastated as a result of spills from oil theives at Nembe Creek in Niger Delta on March 22, 2013.
AFP

Babies born to mothers who lived within 10km (six miles) of an oil spill before they were conceived in Nigeria are twice as likely to die, a new report claims.

The Swiss study described the findings as an "alarming human tragedy".

Researchers at the University of St Gallen discovered the infant mortality increased by around 38 per 100,000 births if the mother lived near an oil spill before conception.

This, the report estimates, means oil spills could be responsible for the deaths of as many as 16,000 babies within their first month of life.

Babies are particularly vulnerable to oil-related pollution, due to being in a critical development period and having not developed certain defences, the report says.

Report co-author Roland Hodler told The Guardian the results were "absolutely shocking".

This is a tragedy. Even four to five years prior to conception, an oil spill still matters. I think this should be seen as a first-world problem for something to be done."

The report calls for a further investigation into the issue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news and views from around the continent.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top