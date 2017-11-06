Africa Live: Nigeria oil spills 'double baby deaths', Mugabe's deputy under threat
Summary
- Babies born near oil spills in Nigeria "more likely to die"
- Zimbabwe's first lady calls for Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be expelled
Live Reporting
By Flora Drury and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Grace Mugabe calls for husband to sack his deputy
Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe has called for the expulsion of the powerful Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the ruling Zanu-PF party ahead of is elective congress next month, the state-run Herald newspaper reports.
Her comments came a day after a visibly angry President Robert Mugabe, 93, threatened to fire Mr Mnangagwa, fuelling speculation he favours his wife to succeed him.
Addressing members of indigenous church groups at a rally in the capital, Harare, on Sunday, Mrs Mugabe said:
Mrs Mugabe, the head of the Zanu-PF women's league, and Mr Mnangagwa are seen as the front-runners in the battle to succeed Mr Mugabe when he dies or steps down.
AFP news agency quoted her as saying her husband should anoint her as his successor:
Her comments came a day after Mr Mnangagwa's supporters heckled her at a rally in the second city, Bulawayo.
Mr Mugabe reacted angrily, pounding the podium with his fists and saying he would no longer tolerate constant insults from the vice president’s supporters.
He warned Mr Mnangagwa and his followers to show loyalty to him or risk being sacked.
In a further sign that Mr Mnangagwa's political career is in deep trouble, two influential Zanu-PF regions, Mashonaland Central and Bulawayo, resolved on Sunday to ask Mr Mugabe to immediately dismiss he vice-president for allegedly undermining him, the Herald reports.
Zanu-PF is expected to amend its constitution at its congress, setting aside one of the two posts of vice-president for a woman.
The post is expected to be filled by Mrs Mugabe, increasing her chances of eventually succeeding her husband.
Nigeria oil spills 'double neo-natal mortality'
Babies born to mothers who lived within 10km (six miles) of an oil spill before they were conceived in Nigeria are twice as likely to die, a new report claims.
The Swiss study described the findings as an "alarming human tragedy".
Researchers at the University of St Gallen discovered the infant mortality increased by around 38 per 100,000 births if the mother lived near an oil spill before conception.
This, the report estimates, means oil spills could be responsible for the deaths of as many as 16,000 babies within their first month of life.
Babies are particularly vulnerable to oil-related pollution, due to being in a critical development period and having not developed certain defences, the report says.
Report co-author Roland Hodler told The Guardian the results were "absolutely shocking".
The report calls for a further investigation into the issue.
