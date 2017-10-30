Africa Live: 'Red Terror' killings trial, Kano quarantines over Nigeria monkeypox
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 30 October 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Ethiopian goes on trial in Holland over 'Red Terror' killings
- Dozens quarantined over monkeypox in Nigeria's Kano state
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Dozens quarantined for monkeypox in northern Nigeria
Sixty people have been quarantined in Nigeria's northern Kano State after coming into contact with a suspected monkeypox patient, local health authorities say.
Kano State Commissioner for Health, Kabul Getso, said at the weekend that “one of the symptoms of the disease was noticed in the patient, but we are suspecting that the disease is more of chickenpox than monkeypox".
In an interview with BBC Hausa, he denied any suggestions he was downplaying the patient's state.
Until the results of a blood sample - sent to the capital, Abuja, for clinical verification - were returned, it remains a suspected case, he said.
Dr Getso says 11 of Nigeria's 36 state are affected by the monkeypox outbreak "and 94 persons are the victims, out of which only six are confirmed".
Earlier this month a health official in the southern state of Bayelsa was quoted as saying that the virus could be found in monkeys and all bush animals such as rats, squirrels and antelopes.
Health authorities in Nigeria have been warning the public against eating monkeys and bushmeat for the past few weeks.
Health Minister Isaac Adewole said in a recent statement that despite no known cure for the disease existing there was no cause for alarm because the virus was mild.
However, he advised the public to take preventative measures like avoiding crowded places.
The disease was part of a group of viruses that included chickenpox and smallpox, he said.
Ethiopian goes on trial over 'Red Terror' killings
Anna Holligan
Reporter BBC News, The Hague
An Ethiopian with dual Dutch nationality is going on trial in The Hague today, accused of multiple war crimes.
Eshetu Alemu is accused of ordering the execution of 75 people in a church during the bloody purges in Ethiopia in the late 1970s, which came to be known as the "Red Terror".
The 63-year-old - an aide to the now-exiled dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam - is also accused of torture and inhumane treatment, including tying prisoners up, suspending them in mid-air and beating their bare feet with sticks.
These are the charges he had hoped to escape by going into exile in Europe. Ethiopia sentenced him to death in his absence.
Now a Dutch citizen, over the next two weeks some of the alleged victims will share their experiences in court with the hope of seeing long-awaited justice done.
Mengistu ruled Ethiopia from 1977 with an iron fist following the overthrow of Emperor Haile Selassie in 1974.
He was then himself ousted in 1991 after a series of revolts by insurgent groups.
This is a rare case for a Dutch district court.
Wise words
Today's African proverb:
Click here and scroll to the bottom to send us your proverbs.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news and trends from across the continent.