Africa Live: SA court clears way for Zuma prosecution; Uganda girls 'burn dormitory'

At least five schoolgirls in Uganda's western town of Ntungamo have been admitted to hospital after a fire in their dormitory last night, privately-owned Daily Monitor reports.

Pictures of the fire were posted on the school's Facebook page:

The Monitor reports that students say they were protesting against being locked inside their dormitories.

“They said they [students] would rather die instead of being held hostage,” a student is quoted as saying.

A security guard at the school told the paper that they had been instructed to lock the female students inside their dormitory. This was to prevent them from leaving the school at night to go to town or meet boys.

The region's police boss Geofrey Orochi told the Monitor that 32 students have been arrested and that the police will make more arrests.