Africa Live: Top Kenya court to rule on presidential election
Summary
- Kenya's chief justice to rule on Kenyatta's election
- Opposition leader challenging the result
- Odinga says results were tampered with
Tweeters anticipate Kenya election ruling
East African Correspondent for South African Broadcasting Corporation describes the scene outside court:
A Kenyan lawyer tweets that this ruling will be significant to the long-term future the country:
Kenya court session opens
Kenyan TV channel KTN is broadcasting pictures from the Supreme Court as the session begins.
The lawyers are now introducing their teams:
'Chaos' outside court as Odinga walks in
The BBC's Roderick MaCleod snapped some shots of what he describes as the chaos at the entrance to the Supreme Court as opposition leader Raila Odinga walked in:
These shots show some of the people with Mr Odinga were blocked from entering the court.
A security officer said only the main leaders were allowed to enter the court.
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga arrives at court
Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has arrived at the Supreme Court.
He's leading the legal challenge to the result of last month's presidential election.
He argues that the result that showed his rival Uhuru Kenyatta won the poll was tampered with.
There's also a heavy police presence in the area close to the court.
These men are from the paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU).
Kenya following election ruling live
Kenya's broadcasters are already showing live pictures from inside the court room.
And several are also putting their live streams directly onto YouTube:
And from outsidet the court, the BBC's Gladys Njoroge has snapped the press corps:
Tight security at Kenya's Supreme Court
A BBC colleague outside the Supreme Court in the capital, Nairobi, has sent pictures of the security measures there ahead of the ruling on last month's presidential election:
The lawyers have now started arriving ahead of the ruling, which is due to begin in just over 10 minutes time.
Kenya's newspapers gear up for 'judgement day'
Kenya's front pages are dominated by the Supreme Court ruling expected shortly on a challenge by the main opposition party to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
As we reported earlier, the National Super Alliance (Nasa) claims hackers manipulated the electoral database.
The Star newspaper quotes Nasa leader, Raila Odinga, as saying they will be winners, whatever the outcome:
The Daily Nation highlights the drama of the court case that has kept the country gripped:
The Standard sets out the arguments of each side - the ruling party, the opposition and the electoral commission - on its front page:
Kenya Supreme Court to rule on disputed election
Tomi Oladipo
BBC Monitoring's Africa security correspondent
Kenya’s Supreme Court is due to begin its ruling at 11:00 local time (08:00 GMT) on a challenge by the main opposition party to the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The opposition National Super Alliance, or Nasa party, says the result of the August election was fraudulent.
The electoral commission declared Mr Kenyatta winner with more than half of the votes, ahead of his rival, the veteran politician, Raila Odinga.
Nasa says that hackers manipulated the electoral database to the disadvantage of Mr Odinga.
It also accused the electoral authority of using vote numbers that had not been officially verified.
The court has already granted the opposition’s lawyers access to data and equipment used in the elections.
Kenya digitised its electoral process after the disputed 2007 elections led to violence.
But the new electronic system failed during the 2013 election count and Mr Odinga says it failed yet again this year.
If today’s ruling goes in his favour, the election would be annulled and a new vote held in 60 days.
But if things stay as is, then President Kenyatta would have a huge challenge ahead to unite a politically-divided nation.
