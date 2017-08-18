Africa Live: Al-Shabab militants attack Kenyan village, popular Somali referee killed
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 18 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Summary
- Al-Shabab militants attack Kenyan village
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 18 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Live Reporting
By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Veteran Somali football referee killed
A popular Somali football referee who oversaw regional and international games has been shot dead near his home in the capital, Mogadishu, VOA reports.
Osman Jama Dirah “was killed leaving mosque on the way to his residence in Wardhigley district. Two men armed with pistols shot him several times,” the news site quotes former Somali National Team member Anas Ali Mohamud as saying.
VOA adds that Mr Mohamud says he saw the killers flee the scene, and that Somali security forces arrived but were unable to find the culprits.
"The motive for Dirah’s murder is not clear and so far no-one has claimed responsibility", VOA reports.
Mr Mohamud says Dirah contributed to Somali soccer for more than 25 years.
Al-Shabab militants kill three in Kenya
Three people have been killed and several houses torched by suspected al-Shabab militants in Maleli, in Kenya's coastal county of Lamu, privately-owned the Standard newspaper reports.
Another Kenyan newspaper reports that the three victims were beheaded in the attack on Thursday night:
According to the Star newspaper the region's commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has confirmed the incident and says that security officers have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation.
The attack follows a series of other related incidents in the region, where militants have raided villages and attacked people:
The Kenyan government has been conducting an intensive military operation in the region including using airstrikes against the militant's bases in Boni forest, which stretches across to neighbouring Somalia, where the Islamist militants are mostly based.
READ:Who are Somalia's al-Shabab?
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Click here to send us your African proverbs of the day
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.