dancers

Africa Live: Al-Shabab militants attack Kenyan village, popular Somali referee killed

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 18 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Al-Shabab militants attack Kenyan village

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Veteran Somali football referee killed

A popular Somali football referee who oversaw regional and international games has been shot dead near his home in the capital, Mogadishu, VOA reports.

Osman Jama Dirah “was killed leaving mosque on the way to his residence in Wardhigley district. Two men armed with pistols shot him several times,” the news site quotes former Somali National Team member Anas Ali Mohamud as saying.

VOA adds that Mr Mohamud says he saw the killers flee the scene, and that Somali security forces arrived but were unable to find the culprits.

"The motive for Dirah’s murder is not clear and so far no-one has claimed responsibility", VOA reports.

Mr Mohamud says Dirah contributed to Somali soccer for more than 25 years.

Map of region
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Al-Shabab militants kill three in Kenya

Three people have been killed and several houses torched by suspected al-Shabab militants in Maleli, in Kenya's coastal county of Lamu, privately-owned the Standard newspaper reports.

Another Kenyan newspaper reports that the three victims were beheaded in the attack on Thursday night:

View more on twitter

According to the Star newspaper the region's commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has confirmed the incident and says that security officers have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation.

The attack follows a series of other related incidents in the region, where militants have raided villages and attacked people:

  • July 13: Militants briefly held a Kenyan government official hostage before she was rescued by security officers. Three people were killed in the incident.
  • July 8: Nine people were beheaded in a village by the militants.
  • July 5: Militants attacked a police post and destroyed a communication mast.
  • June 27: Four pupils and four policemen were killed in an roadside bomb attack

The Kenyan government has been conducting an intensive military operation in the region including using airstrikes against the militant's bases in Boni forest, which stretches across to neighbouring Somalia, where the Islamist militants are mostly based.

Al Shabab militants
Getty Images
Al-Shabab has carried out a spate of attacks on military bases in Somalia

READ:Who are Somalia's al-Shabab?

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top