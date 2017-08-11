Africa Live: Kenya waits for poll result

Newspaper front pages in Kenya are, unsurprisingly, dominated by the election.

The Star leads on the response of the electoral commission, the IEBC, to claims by the opposition alliance that its candidate, Raila Odinga, won the presidential poll.

BBC

The Daily Nation says Nasa's move is "doomed" alongside a picture of former US Secretary of State John Kerry who was in Kenya as an election observer and praised the work of the IEBC.

Daily Nation

And the Standard carries a picture of the Bomas tallying centre, which is where the election results will be announced: