Africa Live: Kenya waits for poll result

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 11 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Kenya's electoral commission says it is working to announce poll outcome

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Kenya's election in front pages

Newspaper front pages in Kenya are, unsurprisingly, dominated by the election.

The Star leads on the response of the electoral commission, the IEBC, to claims by the opposition alliance that its candidate, Raila Odinga, won the presidential poll.

The Daily Nation says Nasa's move is "doomed" alongside a picture of former US Secretary of State John Kerry who was in Kenya as an election observer and praised the work of the IEBC.

And the Standard carries a picture of the Bomas tallying centre, which is where the election results will be announced:

Kenya waiting for results

There's an expectation that the final result of Kenya's presidential race will be announced today, but the electoral commission, the IEBC, still has until Monday to make the announcement.

The opposition Nasa alliance says its candidate, Raila Odinga, won the poll but preliminary figures from the IEBC suggest that incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has a significant lead.

Nasa claim that the IEBC's computers had been hacked so that the results could be manipulated.

The IEBC has warned the opposition that its claims of victory for its presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, could be deemed illegal.

Some of Raila Odinga's supporters took to the streets on Thursday after Nasa controversially said that he had won the poll
Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

