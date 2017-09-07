Africa Live: Kenya row over 'biased' election officials, S Sudan dismisses new US sanctions

Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) is due to meet the governing Jubilee party and the main opposition Nasa alliance in a bid to solve an impasse over the make up of the commission.

Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said earlier this week that he would not take part in the 17 October election re-run if there were not personnel changes at the IEBC.

He has accused the IEBC of being biased against him.

For its part, President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has said that the some of IEBC officials who have been recently named are "partisan".

Last week, Kenya's Supreme Court annulled August's presidential election result, won by Mr Kenyatta, as the IEBC had not carried out the election in accordance with the constitution.