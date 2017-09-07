Tea fields

Africa Live: Kenya row over 'biased' election officials, S Sudan dismisses new US sanctions

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 7 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kenya's election commission to meet party officials over bias claims
  2. South Sudan's information minister and two others face travel bans
  3. Government calls measures 'unfortunate'
  4. South Africa's FA is looking at Fifa's demand for Senegal re-match

Live Reporting

By Paul Bakibinga and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Kenya row over 'biased' election officials

Kenya's electoral commission (IEBC) is due to meet the governing Jubilee party and the main opposition Nasa alliance in a bid to solve an impasse over the make up of the commission.

Opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said earlier this week that he would not take part in the 17 October election re-run if there were not personnel changes at the IEBC.

He has accused the IEBC of being biased against him.

For its part, President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has said that the some of IEBC officials who have been recently named are "partisan".

Last week, Kenya's Supreme Court annulled August's presidential election result, won by Mr Kenyatta, as the IEBC had not carried out the election in accordance with the constitution.

People celebrating
AFP
Nasa supporters celebrated last week's Supreme Court ruling annulling the presidential election result

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

South Africa to respond to World Cup qualifier replay

Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey
BackpagePix
Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life by Fifa

The South African Football Association (Safa) says that it is studying a decision, upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday, that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal should be replayed.

This was taken after the match referee, Joseph Lamptey, was banned for life by Fifa. The Ghanaian referee was accused of "match manipulation".

In a statement on its website Safa says that it is studying the contents of the report before issuing a statement on its intentions as to whether to challenge the decision.

Safa also denies that it was involved in any wrongdoing related to the referee's actions as was "stated in the Fifa report".

Lamptey awarded a penalty to South Africa in their 2-1 win in November last year for handball but replays showed the ball hit Senegal's Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly on the knee.

The match is due to be replayed in the November 2017 international window.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

South Sudan sanctions 'unfortunate'

BBC World Service

South Sudan's government has described sanctions on three leading figures as "unfortunate", the Reuters news agency reports.

The US has imposed sanctions on two senior South Sudanese officials and the country's former army chief in a warning over increased attacks on civilians.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, deputy defence chief Malek Reuben Riak Rengu and the former head of the army, General Paul Malong have been banned from travelling to the US and had their assets frozen.

Three companies owned by the deputy defence chief have also been targeted.

The US Treasury said the men had abused human rights and tried to derail the peace process.

There is currently a civil war in South Sudan which began in December 2013.

Attempts to get the sides to stick to a peace deal have failed.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth
AFP
Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth is among those to have been sanctioned

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top