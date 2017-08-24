Africa Live: Grace Mugabe immunity challenged, mosquito-killing trial successful

Scientists have developed an insecticide that exploits a mosquito's attraction to sweet substances and makes it believe it is drinking a sugary treat.

The drug is laced with chemicals that mimic the sweet smells that lure the insects.

It has been found to almost totally eradicate mosquitoes in the malaria-plagued Tanzanian villages where it has been trialled.

The drug, Vectrax, could bolster efforts to suppress malaria, Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases worldwide.

The Brazilian scientist who developed the drug, Agenor Mafra-Neto, says the aim was to make it affordable and get it distributed through UN and non-governmental aid agencies.

He explains to BBC Newsday why it works: