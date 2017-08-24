Africa Live: Grace Mugabe immunity challenged, mosquito-killing trial successful
Summary
- Alleged victim of Grace Mugabe in court bid to annul her diplomatic immunity
- Scientists trial a new way to get rid of mosquitoes
New Mosquito-killing drug 'mimics a sweet treat'
BBC World Service
Scientists have developed an insecticide that exploits a mosquito's attraction to sweet substances and makes it believe it is drinking a sugary treat.
The drug is laced with chemicals that mimic the sweet smells that lure the insects.
It has been found to almost totally eradicate mosquitoes in the malaria-plagued Tanzanian villages where it has been trialled.
The drug, Vectrax, could bolster efforts to suppress malaria, Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases worldwide.
The Brazilian scientist who developed the drug, Agenor Mafra-Neto, says the aim was to make it affordable and get it distributed through UN and non-governmental aid agencies.
He explains to BBC Newsday why it works:
Grace Mugabe immunity challenged
Gabriella Engels, the South African woman who was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe, has taken the first step to challenge the South African government's decision to give her diplomatic immunity.
Ms Engels is being supported by pressure group AfriForum, which has tweeted the first page of the application to the high court in the capital, Pretoria:
Ms Engels and AfriForum argue that Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane misinterpreted the law under which she can grant immunity, Times Live reports.
It adds that they believe the law excludes the granting of immunity to people who may have caused death or injury to a South African.
Ms Engels alleges that Mrs Mugabe hit her with a plug and electrical cord in a hotel room in Johannesburg when she was demanding to know where her sons were.
South African police said that Zimbabwe's first lady did not turn up at a police station as had been arranged and she then left the country with her husband on Sunday.
Mrs Mugabe has not commented on the case.
