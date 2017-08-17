Africa Live: 'Do not give Grace immunity' plea, Mugabe flies into South Africa
- Mother proud of daughter who spoke out against Zimbabwe's first lady
- President Mugabe in South Africa for regional summit
- Mass burials due in Sierra Leone for mudslide victims
Sierra Leone mudslide: Mass burials expected today
Mass burial of victims of Sierra Leone's mudslide that occurred four days ago is expected today as authorities allowed more time for families to identify the bodies.
Nearly half of the 400 people known to have died in the mudslide and flooding on the outskirts of the capital Freetown have already been buried, health officials say.
The BBC's Umaru Fofana in Freetown snapped this picture of pathologist Dr Owiz Koroma signing the death certificates for the victims:
South Africa's diplomatic dilemma
Farouk Chothia
BBC News
South Africa's government risks a public backlash if it lets Mrs Mugabe go scot-free.
This happened in 2015, when it failed to execute an international arrest warrant for Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir who was wanted by the International Criminal Court.
South Africa's government argued that he qualified for diplomatic immunity, but the country's judges disagreed. The government was then strongly criticised for undermining the rule of law.
It seems that the government wants to avoid a similar backlash and is therefore insisting that Mrs Mugabe must appear in court.
But by taking such an approach it risks a diplomatic row with Zimbabwe's government - a staunch ally whom it has resolutely defended over the years despite international criticism of President Robert Mugabe's human rights record.
So the two governments - including President Jacob Zuma and President Robert Mugabe - are bound to be in talks to resolve the crisis over the first lady.
One option being mentioned in the South African media is that Mrs Mugabe should plead guilty during a short court appearance, and pay a fine.
But it is unclear whether Mr and Mrs Mugabe - known for their uncompromising nature - will agree to this, especially after Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party said in a tweet on Tuesday that the first lady was "attacked", contradicting the version of her accuser.
Accuser's mother: 'Don't give Grace Mugabe immunity'
The mother of the 20-year-old Gabriella Engels - a model who has accused Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe, 52, of assaulting her - has appealed to the South African government not to grant her diplomatic immunity, South Africa's privately owned eNCA news site has reported.
Ms Engels' mother, Debbie, said the attack was unprovoked, it reported
She said she told her daughter that even if the assault case failed to reach court, she should be "proud of herself for speaking out, no matter what people are going to say about her because there will be people who will trash her".
Police opened a case of assault against Mrs Mugabe after Ms Engels accused her of hitting her over the head with an extension cord.
The alleged assault took place after Mrs Mugabe found her with the first lady's two sons, Robert and Chatunga, in a hotel room in Sandton, a wealthy suburb north of Johannesburg, on Sunday evening.
Mrs Mugabe's sons, who are both in their 20s, live in South Africa.
Ms Engels released an image of a head injury online.
Mugabe arrives in South Africa amid family crisis
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa amid an attempt by his wife, Grace Mugabe, to gain diplomatic immunity in an assault case filed against her by a model who accuses the first lady of hitting her with an extension cord at an upmarket hotel in Johannesburg on Sunday evening.
Mr Mugabe is in South Africa to attend a Southern African Development Community summit of regional leaders, due to start on Saturday, Zimbabwe's state-owned Herald newspaper reported.
It did not mention the assault case against his wife.
South Africa's privately owned Eyewitness News reported that the Mr Mugabe, 93, had been scheduled to only arrive on Friday for the summit - along with other heads of state - but he came early to diffuse the situation around the first lady, aged 52.
