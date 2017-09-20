Africa Live: Kenya court explains why election was annulled
By Tom Spender, Clare Spencer and Dickens Olewe
Vote transmission 'like a matatu'
Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is getting very technical about some 10,000 forms from polling stations that appear to not have been transmitted for collation when the final presidential results were announced.
She referred to the process as being "like a matatu" - the notorious Kenyan public minibuses that are known to break all manner of traffic laws:
Ms Mwilu said that the process of transmitting the votes was as important as the final result:
Mathare watches
Residents of Mathare - a Nairobi slum that saw clashes after election victory was initially given to President Uhuru Kenyatta - are "anxiously following" the Supreme Court hearing, Kenya's Ghetto Radio reports.
Legitimate elections 'are not just about numbers'
Before explaining the details of why the election was annulled, Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is making the point that there are many factors involved in a legitimate election.
She is quoting Ghana's Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood:
"The election process is not confined to the casting of votes on election day. There are a series of other processes," she said.
These include the demarcation of areas into constituencies and registration of voters.
She goes on to say the recording, tallying and transcribing of votes were so "defective and confusing" that Kenyans lost confidence in official results.
Supporters gather outside court
Security is tight in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, as the Supreme Court delivers its final judgement.
Police have set up barricades near the court buildings.
This has however not stopped some supporters of opposition coalition Nasa to gather to support the court.
One of them holds a banner saying that the Chief Justice David Maraga should be named the "World Personality of the Year".
Election failures 'were deliberate'
Kenya's Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is reminding us of the arguments that were made when the petition to annul the election was being argued.
Lawyers for opposition leader Raila Odinga had argued that the electoral commission, the IEBC, "became a law unto itself. It completely subverted the will of the electorate".
The IEBC was alleged to have "failed to ensure that the conduct of the election was simple, accurate, transparent, verifiable, secure and accountable".
The electoral commission's failure was alleged to be "deliberate, systemic and systematic", she added.
One judge missing from Supreme Court bench
One of the four judges who voted to annul the elections is missing from the bench.
Chief Justice David Maranga has told the court that Smokin Wanjala, has travelled out of the country but had added his signature to the final judgment.
Another judge, Mohamed Ibrahim, did not participate in the hearing of the presidential petition because he was taken ill.
The two judges who dissented with the majority verdict are present.
Mr Maranga has said that the judges will only read a summary of their judgments and make copies available.
Key things to look out for in Supreme Court's explanation
As the explanation is being given by the Kenyan Supreme Court for annulling last month's election here are the key things we are looking out for:
- Will we get clarity on any supposed wrong-doing in the 8 August election?
- What does this judgment mean for the electoral commission (IEBC)?
- Do changes have to be made before the next election?
- When will the next election be? The proposed date of 17 October is looking less and less feasible.
Kenyan Supreme Court reading final judgment
Judges of Kenya's Supreme court are currently reading their lengthy judgment on why they annulled the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
A local TV station is live streaming the event.
Kenya court to explain why they cancelled election
BBC World Service
Roads leading to the Supreme Court in Kenya have been sealed as it prepares to announce its full reasons for annulling last month's presidential election.
The court ruled three weeks ago that President Uhuru Kenyatta's win was marred by "illegalities and irregularities", following an appeal by his defeated rival, Raila Odinga.
But it has not made clear yet whether it believes there was systematic abuse.
The court ordered that a new vote be held within 60 days - though the French technology firm which supplied the electronic voting system said it would struggle to be ready in time.
