Africa Live: CAR defence minister fired, SA student fights off robbers to save thesis

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 6 September 2017 and every weekday at

Summary

  1. Central African Republic's defence minister sacked amid violence
  2. Johannesburg student praised for bravery as she stands up to robbers
  3. Yaya Toure fails to make the cut for City

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Farouk Chothia

All times stated are UK

Yaya Toure fails to make the cut for City

Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure has once again fallen out of favour at Manchester City. He is not part of their squad that has travelled to the Netherlands to play Feyenoord in the European Champions League this evening.

City coach Pep Guardiola said:

I spoke with him and he knows the reason why, but it is between him and me.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has not played a single minute so far this season and was not even on the substitute’s bench on Saturday when City thrashed Liverpool 5-0.

Guardiola added:

It’s just a sportive decision. Yaya was so important last season – six players’ contracts finished last season and the only one who stayed is Yaya because he is a special player."

Toure didn’t play at the start of last season after his agent criticised Guardiola for dropping the Ivorian.

SA student fights attackers to save her thesis

A master's student in South Africa has fought off thieves who tried to steal a computer hard drive containing her thesis which is due at the end of this month, reports the Sowetan Live news site.

Noxolo Ntuli, a 26-year-old medical student at the University of Johannesburg, says she took self-defence classes after being robbed in the same area previously and this time managed to fend off the attackers who left only with her lunch bag.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera, and three men have been arrested, Sowetan Live reports.

“I hope the law works this time," she told the news site.

"I am happy that they were found...I hope they charge them for attempted kidnapping and theft.”

CAR defence minister fired

BBC World Service

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has sacked his defence minister.

The presidential statement did not say if Levy Yakete's dismissal was linked to continuing instability and sectarian unrest.

In its latest assessment, the United Nations reported at least 25 people had been killed this month and thousands more made homeless in a new wave of violence.

It said fighting between two rival armed factions left ten people dead in the central city of Bria.

At least 15 people were killed in a violent confrontation between two communities in the eastern village of Yakapi.

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live for the latest news from around the continent.

