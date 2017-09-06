A model strikes a pose for the "A Nasty Boy Magazine"

Africa Live: Kenya schoolgirls due in court over 'arson'

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 6 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Four Kenyan pupils due in court after nine died in school fire
  2. UN to get tough on those accused of derailing Mali's peace process

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Kenyan schoolgirls to appear in court over alleged arson

Four Kenyan schoolgirls are due to appear in a court in the capital, Nairobi, in connection with a fire at a school at the weekend in which nine people died.

On Monday, Kenya's Education Minister Fred Matiang'i said the incident at Moi Girls School in Nairobi "was not an accident, [but] was arson".

There has been a spate of similar attacks on schools in different parts of Kenya, Mr Matiang'i said.

"Most of the investigations are done and I can tell you unequivocally - I have been briefed by the police - that it was not an accident," Mr Matiang'i told a press conference.

Someone being comforted
Reuters
Nine people died in the weekend's fire which the authorities say were started deliberately
Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

He who rushes to the battlefield does not know that war is death."

An Igbo proverb sent by Chris Obidike in Owerri, Nigeria

Click here to send us your African proverbs

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

