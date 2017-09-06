Africa Live: Kenya schoolgirls due in court over 'arson'
- Four Kenyan pupils due in court after nine died in school fire
- UN to get tough on those accused of derailing Mali's peace process
Kenyan schoolgirls to appear in court over alleged arson
Four Kenyan schoolgirls are due to appear in a court in the capital, Nairobi, in connection with a fire at a school at the weekend in which nine people died.
On Monday, Kenya's Education Minister Fred Matiang'i said the incident at Moi Girls School in Nairobi "was not an accident, [but] was arson".
There has been a spate of similar attacks on schools in different parts of Kenya, Mr Matiang'i said.
"Most of the investigations are done and I can tell you unequivocally - I have been briefed by the police - that it was not an accident," Mr Matiang'i told a press conference.
